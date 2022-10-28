North Alabama has fired football coach Chris Willis after a 1-7 start to the 2022 season, the school announced. Willis went 20-34 in six seasons with the Lions, who lost 64-29 at Central Arkansas on Saturday. After many years as a Division II powerhouse, North Alabama moved up to Division I in 2018 and is in its first season as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO