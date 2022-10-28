ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Chris Willis out as North Alabama football coach

North Alabama has fired football coach Chris Willis after a 1-7 start to the 2022 season, the school announced. Willis went 20-34 in six seasons with the Lions, who lost 64-29 at Central Arkansas on Saturday. After many years as a Division II powerhouse, North Alabama moved up to Division I in 2018 and is in its first season as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
FLORENCE, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Huntsville, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Madison Academy basketball team will have a game with Westminster Christian Academy on October 31, 2022, 14:30:00.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal

Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Nick Saban gives update on two injured Alabama linemen

A pair of injured Alabama defensive linemen will return to practice this week. DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis, who both missed Alabama’s win over Mississippi State before the open week, could play Saturday against LSU. “We’ll kind of determine how they do during the course of the week and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Bob Jones Swimmer Constance Wang Looking At National Merit Scholarship

MADISON- The National Merit Scholarship Program was created to identify and honor scholastically talented American youth and to encourage each of them to develop their abilities to the fullest. One such remarkable student who easily fits into the qualifications for the Merit Scholarship is Constance Wang of Bob Jones High.
MADISON, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching

Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
AL.com

Alabama opens as healthy favorite at LSU

A night game in Baton Rouge is always a test but Vegas isn’t doubting Alabama. The Crimson Tide opened as two-score favorites when the lines opened Sunday on VegasInsider. The consensus line is 12.5 points, but Alabama’s favored by as many as 17 points at BetMGM. Caesars has the number at 14.5 points.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

How Alabama compares to LSU

It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
