Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
AL.com Power 25: Hoover still No. 1 in football rankings, Hueytown makes big jump
Hoover maintained the top spot in the AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings this week with the playoff set to begin Friday. The Bucs received 99 of a possible 100 first-place votes. They finished the regular season on a nine-game win streak and will host Bob Jones in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs on Friday.
Chris Willis out as North Alabama football coach
North Alabama has fired football coach Chris Willis after a 1-7 start to the 2022 season, the school announced. Willis went 20-34 in six seasons with the Lions, who lost 64-29 at Central Arkansas on Saturday. After many years as a Division II powerhouse, North Alabama moved up to Division I in 2018 and is in its first season as a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference.
Magic City Classic 2022: Alabama State rallies to beat Alabama A&M
Dematrius Davis found Jeremiah Hixon with a 23-yard touchdown pass with two minutes left in the game to earn Alabama State a come-from-behind, 24-17 win over Alabama A&M in the 81st Magic City Classic Saturday, claiming HBCU bragging rights in the state for the first time since 2017. The Hornets...
Piedmont QB Jack Hayes sets new AHSAA total offense record as Bulldogs beat Sylacauga
Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes set another AHSAA career record Friday. Hayes set a new career total offense record – breaking the record held by 2019 Mr. Football Kristian Story of Lanett – and accounted for all six Piedmont touchdowns in the 41-20 victory over Sylacauga. Hayes finished...
Huntsville, October 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
weisradio.com
Hayes has another record-setting night in Piedmont win at Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA – Piedmont senior quarterback Jack Hayes had another spectacular outing on the football field Friday night at Sylacauga. Hayes threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, including a 64-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first score – the longest of his career – in a 41-20 victory over the Class 5A Aggies.
Alabama kicker from Dothan enters transfer portal
Alabama backup kicker and punter Jack Martin announced Monday that he entered the NCAA transfer portal. Martin has served as Will Reichard’s backup since last season. The redshirt junior from Dothan kicked off five times in 2021 and made a field goal against New Mexico State, and has kicked off five times this season in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt.
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
WAAY-TV
UNA Lions part ways with Chris Willis, name Ryan Held interim head coach
FLORENCE -- University of North Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney has announced a change in the leadership of the Lions’ football program. With the Lions 1-7 this season, head coach Chris Willis closes his six seasons at the helm of the Lion program with a 20-34 overall record.
Nick Saban gives update on two injured Alabama linemen
A pair of injured Alabama defensive linemen will return to practice this week. DJ Dale and Jaheim Oatis, who both missed Alabama’s win over Mississippi State before the open week, could play Saturday against LSU. “We’ll kind of determine how they do during the course of the week and...
wbrc.com
ASU and AAMU fans gather in Birmingham for 81st Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The festivities all week lead up to the big game for the Magic City Classic. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets battled it out Saturday afternoon at Legion Field. Tens of thousands came together to watch and celebrate, no matter their age or Classic experience.
Nick Saban, celebrating 71st birthday, ‘can’t answer’ retirement question
October 31 is known as Halloween across all 50 states, but in Alabama, the day has another meaning: Nick Saban’s birthday. The Alabama coach turned 71 on Monday amid his 50th year in coaching and 16th for the Tide. Questions about retirement have become more frequently posed to Saban...
themadisonrecord.com
Bob Jones Swimmer Constance Wang Looking At National Merit Scholarship
MADISON- The National Merit Scholarship Program was created to identify and honor scholastically talented American youth and to encourage each of them to develop their abilities to the fullest. One such remarkable student who easily fits into the qualifications for the Merit Scholarship is Constance Wang of Bob Jones High.
Alabama Basketball Downs Southern Illinois in Charity Exhibition
The Crimson Tide played a balanced game while missing multiple key players.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama ATH commit Brayson Hubbard has big game with Pete Golding watching
Alabama football’s three-star athlete commit, Brayson Hubbard had another big performance with Alabama’s defensive coordinator, Pete Golding, in attendance Friday. Hubbard led Ocean Springs High School to a 58-33 win over Gulfport. The Alabama pledge finished the night with 195 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. He also earned some playing time at safety, which is where Alabama plans to play him at.
Kickoff time, television announced for Alabama-Ole Miss game
Alabama will face Ole Miss on Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The trip to Oxford will be the Tide’s first since 2020, when several records were broken by the end of a frantic, 63-48 win for Alabama in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. That was...
Appeal filed challenging Samford University’s seizure of fraternity house
A Samford University graduate has filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court on a case in which he alleges Samford University wrongfully seized a fraternity house and never paid the house corporation run by alumni. Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter...
Alabama opens as healthy favorite at LSU
A night game in Baton Rouge is always a test but Vegas isn’t doubting Alabama. The Crimson Tide opened as two-score favorites when the lines opened Sunday on VegasInsider. The consensus line is 12.5 points, but Alabama’s favored by as many as 17 points at BetMGM. Caesars has the number at 14.5 points.
How Alabama compares to LSU
It’s officially Alabama-LSU week after both got a Saturday away from competition. Once one of the nation’s biggest games annually, this rivalry hasn’t brought quite the same pregame hype since the 2019 meeting in Tuscaloosa. After the Tigers ended a long losing streak that day in Bryant-Denny Stadium, Alabama’s been the heavy favorite in 2020 and 2021. A blowout in Baton Rouge came in 2020 before LSU went toe-to-toe as an underdog last year.
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
