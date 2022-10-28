New Expert RAW update brings new camera features to Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Will Not Get Android 13 Update: Here’s Why
Samsung’s first foldable telephone is shedding Android help this 12 months. The firm launched the Galaxy Z Fold round three years again, which suggests the system has come to the tip of the cycle. So, in easy phrases, Samsung won’t be upgrading the Galaxy Z Fold to Android 13 and even some other model from right here on.
Galaxy S23 Ultra To Bring Samsung’s Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years
The Galaxy S23 Ultra might deliver Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in years. It’s not simply because the corporate is switching to a 200MP major sensor having used a 108MP digital camera because the Galaxy S20 collection. But as a result of the agency has considerably improved its digital camera software program and picture processing algorithms.
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13: Which flagship phone wins?
The Galaxy S22 takes on the iPhone 13 with a bright display and improved cameras — is it enough? Our Samsung Galaxy S22 vs. iPhone 13 face-off picks a winner.
Motorola Moto Watch 200: Leaker shares conflicting images of unreleased affordable smartwatch
Earlier this month, the FCC published documentation for the Moto Watch 200, including box art. As we discussed at the time, the images shown presented the Moto Watch 200 as having a squircle-shaped display, unlike its predecessor. In effect, the change brings Motorola's budget smartwatch offering closer to some of its more expensive peers, such as the Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra. However, more recent images shared by @_snoopytech_ provide a potentially conflicting view.
Recover Deleted Text Messages on Your iPhone Without Having to Restore
This might surprise you, but if you ever wanted to find and recover a deleted text message on iOS 15, the only way to do it was to first hope that you had a backup with that specific text, and then restore your iPhone. An overly complicated and time-consuming process, for what should be an easy task.
Comparison review: Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro vs. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2
Samsung's Galaxy Bus2 Pro has become even more compact than its predecessor. The audio performance is tuned by AKG and supports 24-bit sound for the first time. The Huawei FreeBuds Pro 2 rely on the support of Devialet's audio specialists, and Sony's LDAC codec is used for a wide transmission bandwidth.
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Onyx BOOX Nova Air2: 7.8-inch E-Ink tablet arrives with Snapdragon 662 chipset and stylus support
Onyx BOOX has been on somewhat of a spree lately. Now, the company has introduced the Nova Air2, seemingly a cheaper and smaller alternative to the Onyx BOOX Tab Ultra. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 like the Tab Ultra, the Nova Air2 runs Android 11 on a 2,000 mAh battery with 3 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB of eMMC flash storage. For reference, the tablet measures 192 x 136.5 x 6.3 mm and weighs 235 g.
Onyx BOOX releases several new E-readers with styluses and Android support
Onyx BOOX has presented three new E-readers, which the company markets as the Leaf2, Nova 5 and Note X2. Unlike many E-reader manufacturers, Onyx BOOX does not ship its devices with proprietary operating systems. Instead, the company relies on Android, which should provide greater flexibility for installing third-party apps than its competitors.
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro vs. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS: Which wearable works for you?
Samsung would like everyone to think it has dibs on the best smartwatches for Android users. While the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is among the best Android smartwatches available, competitors are gunning for the same unofficial title. The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS ranks among smartwatches right now, but it's a bit in limbo waiting for Wear OS 3.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Kids on AT&T gets you a rugged case and a bargain
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is one of the best cheap tablets that you can buy, especially if you're looking for a network connection on one of the nationwide cellular networks. Today, AT&T is launching a kids bundle with a connected version of the tablet, including a rugged cover, for around $250, a $50 premium over the basic tablet.
Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition fails to match Xiaomi's advertised charging metrics in a real-world test
Xiaomi finally debuted its highly vaunted, new charging technology earlier this week. The company launched the Redmi Note 12 series in China, with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Discovery Edition featuring 210 W fast charging advertised to charge the phone in just 9 minutes. Its real-world performance may not be quite as impressive, however.
Alleged Galaxy S23 pre-order poster reveals late 2022 announcement date
Renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe said in late September that Samsung could release the Galaxy S23 series earlier than the previous variants and an alleged poster appears to corroborate that. Twitter user @OreXda posted the pre-order poster for the Galaxy S23 series today. It appears to have come from South...
Huawei Watch GT Cyber: Hands-on photo leaks online sporting chunky design
Last week, Huawei teased the Watch GT Cyber, a smartwatch that is due to arrive alongside the Pocket S. Subsequently, a hands-on photo of the forthcoming smartwatch has surfaced on Weibo, which the likes of @RODENT950 and Huawei Central have reshared. Surprisingly, it seems that Huawei's marketing image could be accurate and was not a dramatic interpretation of the Watch GT Cyber's capabilities.
Unreleased Radeon RX 7900 GPU poses for the camera with a three-fan design and without a 12VHPWR power connector
AMD is set to unveil the RX 7000 series GPUs based on the RDNA 3 graphics architecture on November 3. Rumors have it that Team Red will only unveil high-end models possibly the RX 7900/7900 XT and the RX 7800 XT. Now, mere days away from RX 7000 launch, hardware leaker @9550pro has managed to snag some pictures of what appears to be a RX 7900 model, maybe the RX 7900 XT.
Vivo's OriginOS 3 based on Android 13 is set to debut in early November 2022
5G Android Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software. According to a new IDC market analysis report, the Chinese smartphone market shrank 11.9% year-on-year (YoY) in 3Q2022. However, it wasn't all bad news for all of its brands - Vivo included, which beat its sister company OPPO as well as fellow typical leaders Xiaomi, Honor and Apple to retain its top spot in terms of shipments - even though they fell by 20.5% YoY.
Realme 10 4G is hyped as a Helio G99 class-leader prior to the smartphone's launch
Realme had hinted at performance as 1 of 3 key areas in which the upcoming 10 series would exhibit upgrades on these next-gen mid-range Android smartphones' imminent launch. Now, the BBK Electronics brand has elaborated on this by validating predictions of a switch to the Helio G99 processor in the 9 4G's successor.
