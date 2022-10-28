The Extra Point: Slocomb vs. Geneva County

HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — In an intercounty rivalry, the Slocomb Red Tops visited the Geneva County Bulldogs.

Both of these teams competing in their final games of the year.

Slocomb dominated its rival 48-8.

It marks the Red Tops’ fifth consecutive victory in this series.

