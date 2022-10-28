ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Report: NFL Coach Could Be Fired With Loss Today

One NFL head coach has already been fired this season, as the Carolina Panthers let go of Matt Rhule earlier this month. According to ESPN, there's growing chatter in league circles that Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett could be fired with a loss on Sunday. The Broncos are taking on...
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Who is Josh Allen's girlfriend? Meet Brittany Williams, Bills QB's family friend, college sweetheart and pilates instructor

Josh Allen has been in the public eye a lot more amid his sterling performance over the last few seasons. Most recently, the 2022 MVP frontrunner was seen attending one of the Padres-Phillies games in the NLCS during the Bills bye week. Many were intrigued by the story of Allen's Padres fandom while others wondered with whom he was at the game.
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

The Steelers have a quarterback who actually blames himself, not others

Yada, yada, yada, Bingo Long and the Traveling All-Stars, and whatever additional nonsensical verbiage that anyone might wish to add…. By the way, if any of you “experts” feel the urgent need to regurgitate some or any of the aforementioned gobbledygook, I have it from a non-credible source that the God of nick-knacks will pay all royalties for you so that there will be no forthcoming accusations of “plagiarism.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
TMZ.com

Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady

Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Bleacher Report

Malik Willis' Titans Debut Overshadowed by Derrick Henry's Dominance of Texans in Win

The Malik Willis era didn't get off to a rousing start. Luckily for the Tennessee Titans, they still have Derrick Henry. Many expected Willis to be a long-term project at quarterback, and those concerns were borne out Sunday in a 17-10 win over the Houston Texans. Starting in place of an injured Ryan Tannehill, he went 6-of-10 for 55 yards and one interception.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles

So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.

