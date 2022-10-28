Gisele Bündchen said Friday that she and Tom Brady divorced because they simply have “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Instagram Story statement began. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.” Bündchen, 42, said that, despite the “difficult” decision to end the marriage, she feels “blessed” for the years they had together and wishes the...

