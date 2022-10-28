ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST Evening Forecast: Thursday October 27th

By Kris Boone
 3 days ago

Beautiful day across the Concho Valley today. With afternoon highs in the 70s. We had some clouds across the sky as well, as the moisture in the air is increasing. Windy conditions also across the area, out of the south at 15 mph with gusts up to 25. Tonight we will cool down into the 40s. Windy conditions continue tonight out of the south at 10-15 mph, and we will receive some showers across the area.

Showers stick around tomorrow morning, with windy conditions also staying for a while out of the west and northwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35. We will see a drop in our temperatures as our afternoon high is only 65 tomorrow. We will have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night, and winds stick around out of the north at 15-20 mph, but decreasing after we pass midnight to 10-15 mph, with possible gusts up to 30 mph. We will cool down into the 40s for overnight lows.

For our weekend we will have sunny conditions across the area, Saturdays afternoon high will be in the 60s, and lows dropping into the 40s. For Sunday our afternoon high increases into the 70s and lows drop into the 40s as cloud coverage increases.

For your Halloween, we will be seeing mostly sunny skies and winds out of the south from 5-15 mph. Our afternoon high will be fairly comfortable sitting in the lower 70s, and for our overnight conditions we will continue our mostly clear skies, and winds out of the south and southeast at about 10 mph. We might see some chilly temperatures, reaching the 40s as we head into the overnight hours, so make sure you wear some extra layers as you head outdoors for your Halloween events.

