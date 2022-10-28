ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Amelia Farm and Market no longer operating as a restaurant

BEAUMONT, Texas — Amelia Farm and Market is changing its business model and will no longer operate as a restaurant, focusing only on private events. The Beaumont business announced the change in a Monday Facebook post. At this time, it is unclear what brought about the change. Amelia Farm...
Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
TxDOT hosts virtual construction update

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
Child shot Saturday in Beaumont’s South End

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a toddler was shot Saturday. It occurred within the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue within the South Park space, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary mentioned the capturing was not an accident. The little one acquired non-life-threatening...
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history

PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Beaumont residents take part in Halloween festivities

BEAUMONT — A botanical garden and a school presented Halloween celebrations this weekend. Residents made their way to Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont for Halloween fun. Others gathered at St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont for its Halloween carnival.
County Burn Ban Lifted

Due to the recent rainfall on Friday, Orange County Judge John Gothia is lifting the burn ban immediately for Orange County. Judge Gothia is still asking County residents to exercise caution with any burning. activity.
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas

Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
