FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amelia Farm and Market no longer operating as a restaurant
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amelia Farm and Market is changing its business model and will no longer operate as a restaurant, focusing only on private events. The Beaumont business announced the change in a Monday Facebook post. At this time, it is unclear what brought about the change. Amelia Farm...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans attend workshop for affordable homeownership program
PORT ARTHUR — Many Port Arthur residents left a workshop Saturday armed with information that would move them a step closer to homeownership. They took part in the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America program at the Bob Bowers Civic Center. The program, referred to as NACA, paves the way...
KFDM-TV
Two Polk County prisoners escape during transport and later captured
The Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Livingston says that two prison inmates briefly escaped from a prison transport bus on Friday afternoon. The incident reportedly occurred shortly after 1:00 when the bus broke down on the side of Highway 190, about 2 miles west of the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Reservation.
KFDM-TV
Amelia Farm and Market ends restaurant service, will focus on events and catering
BEAUMONT — The Amelia Farm and Market announced near the beginning of October that the venue was ending its lunch and brunch services, as well as closing its retail market, to focus specifically on "private events", according to their Facebook page. The following is from Amelia Farm and Market's...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont Police Department is currently investigating a collision into a building
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police are responding to a reported car that crashed into a building. The accident happened in the 1300 Block of Louisiana near Gulf Avenue around 1:35pm. An 18-wheeler making a wide turn struck another vehicle which then crashed into the building. The driver of the...
East Texas News
TxDOT hosts virtual construction update
BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
Man accused of using altered driver's license with Beaumont resident's information to buy car
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a fraud investigation. Police released a picture of a man who they suspect used a Beaumont resident's name, date of birth, address, and driver's license number to buy a 2021 Honda Accord in Paris, Texas.
daystech.org
Child shot Saturday in Beaumont’s South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a toddler was shot Saturday. It occurred within the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue within the South Park space, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary mentioned the capturing was not an accident. The little one acquired non-life-threatening...
KFDM-TV
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
KFDM-TV
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches Police Chief Cherí Griffith makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches Police Chief is ending her first full week on the job. Chief Cherí Griffith is making history as the first woman to hold the top law enforcement job in Port Neches. She explains why her new agenda goes far beyond her...
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont residents take part in Halloween festivities
BEAUMONT — A botanical garden and a school presented Halloween celebrations this weekend. Residents made their way to Beaumont Botanical Gardens at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont for Halloween fun. Others gathered at St. Anne Catholic School in Beaumont for its Halloween carnival.
KFDM-TV
Sheriff's Office: Store robbed in Newton County and clerk hit in back of head with gun
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says a store clerk was robbed at gunpoint and was physically assaulted by the suspect on Friday night. According to Burby, it occurred at the Citgo Convenience Store & Gas Station on Highway 190 in Bon Wier. Burby said the suspect demanded money from the...
kogt.com
County Burn Ban Lifted
Due to the recent rainfall on Friday, Orange County Judge John Gothia is lifting the burn ban immediately for Orange County. Judge Gothia is still asking County residents to exercise caution with any burning. activity.
beaumontcvb.com
Holiday Events in Southeast Texas
Start the holiday off right in Southeast Texas by taking part in holiday events throughout the area. Whether you are looking for some shopping opportunities or a festive holiday experience, we have the events for you and your family to enjoy. Ford Park Magic of Lights. November 18, 2022 -...
KFDM-TV
Jefferson County grand jury indicts Nederland woman accused of abusing two children
A Jefferson County grand jury has indicted a Nederland woman accused of beating two children. In August, Samantha Owen, 41, faces charges of injury to a child. Investigators say she beat two boys at her home in Nederland. KFDM/Fox 4's obtained court documents filled with details about the alleged beatings.
2 inmates briefly escape when prisoner transport bus broke down in Polk County
Authorities say one of the prisoners was able to get a gun, and the two ran off into the woods in Polk County.
