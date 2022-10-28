ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairport, NY

Brighton heads to sectional finals after taking down Fairport in PKs

By Carl Jones
 3 days ago

GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bruins pulled off their second upset in as many games defeating Fairport in PKs to advance to the Class AA sectional final.

As a sixth seed, Brighton has defeated third-seeded Penfield and Fairport, who was the two-second in consecutive rounds.

Midway through the first quarter, Zachary Buys sent a cross into the box for Tymish Kraus who delivered a perfect header to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead. Later in the half, Brighton’s Chase Alexandre scored off a free kick to tie the game up at 1. The 1-1 score would hold through regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods.

Isaac Wing scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins to win in PKs 6-5.

Brighton will look to keep their playoff run alive in the sectional title game against top-seeded McQuaid on Tuesday, November 1st at Eastridge at 7:30 pm.

