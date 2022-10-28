Brighton heads to sectional finals after taking down Fairport in PKs
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) — The Bruins pulled off their second upset in as many games defeating Fairport in PKs to advance to the Class AA sectional final.
As a sixth seed, Brighton has defeated third-seeded Penfield and Fairport, who was the two-second in consecutive rounds.
Midway through the first quarter, Zachary Buys sent a cross into the box for Tymish Kraus who delivered a perfect header to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead. Later in the half, Brighton’s Chase Alexandre scored off a free kick to tie the game up at 1. The 1-1 score would hold through regulation and two 15-minute overtime periods.
Isaac Wing scored the game-winning goal for the Bruins to win in PKs 6-5.
Brighton will look to keep their playoff run alive in the sectional title game against top-seeded McQuaid on Tuesday, November 1st at Eastridge at 7:30 pm.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 0