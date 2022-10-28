Soccer: UMary and Minot State clinch postseason spots despite the draw

The Marauders and Beavers battled in Bismarck on the final day of the Northern Sun regular season, a game with postseason implications entering the day.

Minot State dominated the time of possession in the 1st half, with numerous chances at goal, however, UMary’s defense prevailed, ending in a 0-0 draw.

That means both teams will make it to the NISC Tournament, with Minot State facing Northern State, and UMary taking on Bemidji State.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.