Volleyball: District tournaments underway for Class B teams
Post-season volleyball is officially back in North Dakota. District tournaments started Thursday across the state.
|District 11 Tournament
|#2 Rugby Panthers
|3
|#7 TGU Titans
|0
|Final
|#3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders
|3
|#6 Nedrose Cardinals
|0
|Final
|#4 Newburg-Westhope Eagles
|3
|#5 Velva Aggies
|1
|Final
|District 12 Tournament
|#1 Our Redeemer’s Knights
|3
|MLS Mavericks
|0
|Final
|#4 Surrey Mustangs
|1
|#5 South Prairie-Max Royals
|3
|Final
|#2 Bishop Ryan Lions
|3
|#7 Lewis & Clark-Berthold Bombers
|0
|Final
|#3 DLB Lakers
|3
|#6 Glenburn Panthers
|0
|Final
|District 15 Tournament
|#1 Trenton Tigers
|3
|#8 White Shield Warriors
|0
|Final
|#4 Parshall Braves
|1
|#5 Alexander Comets
|3
|Final
|#2 New Town Eagles
|3
|#7 Mandaree Warriors
|0
|Final
|#3 Williston Trinity Crusaders
|3
|#6 Lewis & Clark-North Shore Wildcats
|1
|Final
|District 16 Tournament
|#4 Ray Jays
|2
|#5 Stanley Blue Jays
|3
|Final
|#3 Powers Lake Ranchers
|3
|#6 Tioga Pirates
|0
|Final
