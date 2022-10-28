ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Volleyball: District tournaments underway for Class B teams

By Adeena Balthazor
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLSCP_0ipazuaL00

Post-season volleyball is officially back in North Dakota. District tournaments started Thursday across the state.

District 11 Tournament
#2 Rugby Panthers 3 #7 TGU Titans 0 Final
#3 Drake-Anamoose Raiders 3 #6 Nedrose Cardinals 0 Final
#4 Newburg-Westhope Eagles 3 #5 Velva Aggies 1 Final
District 12 Tournament
#1 Our Redeemer’s Knights 3 MLS Mavericks 0 Final
#4 Surrey Mustangs 1 #5 South Prairie-Max Royals 3 Final
#2 Bishop Ryan Lions 3 #7 Lewis & Clark-Berthold Bombers 0 Final
#3 DLB Lakers 3 #6 Glenburn Panthers 0 Final
District 15 Tournament
#1 Trenton Tigers 3 #8 White Shield Warriors 0 Final
#4 Parshall Braves 1 #5 Alexander Comets 3 Final
#2 New Town Eagles 3 #7 Mandaree Warriors 0 Final
#3 Williston Trinity Crusaders 3 #6 Lewis & Clark-North Shore Wildcats 1 Final
District 16 Tournament
#4 Ray Jays 2 #5 Stanley Blue Jays 3 Final
#3 Powers Lake Ranchers 3 #6 Tioga Pirates 0 Final
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Road to Dakota Bowl: Quarter-Finals

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It’s officially playoff football season in North Dakota! All four classes are down to their final eight teams as the most exciting time of the season kicks off! 11AA Scheduled Games/Scores: #6 Minot 14 #3 Shanley 42 FINAL #8 Century 27 #1 West Fargo Sheyenne 8 FINAL #5 Fargo Davies 35 […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: Oct. 23-30

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — It’s the Halloween weekend, and there’s no better time than before the celebrations begin to make sure you’re caught up on the news — and there’s been plenty to discuss this week. As is fitting for the month of October, reports of all sorts have come to KX’s website. Here are […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KX News

Two Minnesota Motorcyclists killed in Saturday crashes

UPDATE — 10/30/2022, 6:08 P.M. FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) –The names of the individuals killed in this weekend’s crashes have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP). The man who lost control of his motorcycle and struck a curb on the 3500 Block of Westrac Drive in Fargo has been identified as 38-year-old Andrew […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

Conservationists sue MT over wolf harvest

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Two conservation groups have filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana and its wildlife management agency alleging it illegally set hunting and trapping policies and quotas intended to reduce the gray wolf population by making it easier to kill the predators. WildEarth Guardians and Project Coyote filed the lawsuit Thursday […]
MONTANA STATE
KX News

What is the Devils Lake Serpent? An ever-changing enigma

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (KXNET) — During October, we’ve taken a look at a few of the most intriguing urban legends and cryptids surrounding North Dakota — from monsters in the Missouri River to tales of entombed elephants under Fargo schools. But there is one major myth that is famous not only in North Dakota but […]
OREGON STATE
KX News

Border Strike Force seizes over 50 lbs of illegal drugs in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota law enforcement agencies participating in a joint detail as part of the American Governors’ Border Strike Force recently seized more than 50 pounds of illegal drugs, including enough fentanyl to kill hundreds of thousands of people. According to North Dakota officials, during the week of August 22-28, the North […]
GEORGIA STATE
KX News

Someone You Should Know: Brian Ritter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)— A lot of North Dakotans spend their whole lives in the state: working, raising a family and never wanting to live anywhere else. Then there are others who want to get away. They want to live where it’s always 85 degrees and sunny. But not only is this week’s Someone You Should […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

The North Dakota winter outlook

This winter, we are favored to see on average below-normal temperatures between the months of December and February. This doesn't mean we can't have warm spells. Just that in the long run, the trends are that we'll average colder than normal.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Veteran Voices: Meet Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock

Meet Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock Senior, North Dakota National Guard’s Senior Enlisted Leader. He knew he wanted to join the military since he was a kid and explored the opportunities military service provided. “When I joined the National Guard, I was looking for more adventure opportunities, a chance to get to see the world,” […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Most common fast food chains in North Dakota

(STACKER) — Fast food restaurants rose to fame during the 1950s and 60s during the advent of the American highway system. The pairing seemed like a match made in heaven: Traversing long open roads for hours on end takes a lot of energy, and few options feel better than a pit stop at a fast food […]
GEORGIA STATE
KX News

State Auditor: Election System faces ‘low risk’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Auditor’s Office of North Dakota has completed an audit of the North Dakota Election System, and is pleased to report that it is very well-protected against anything that may come its way. The Auditor’s Office’s review was conducted by a third-party contractor — Secure Yeti, who has worked with the […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy