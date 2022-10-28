Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox11online.com
Appleton North volleyball teams clinch state berths
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Appleton North boys volleyball team had been in this position before -- as in the last three seasons -- and each time the Lightning visited a sectional final from 2019-2021 they fell short. Saturday, North was looking to end that streak and also continue another...
Fox11online.com
Notre Dame, Kimberly and Shiocton get helmet stickers
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday night was Level 2 of the playoffs and those teams receiving helmet stickers for big wins were Kimberly, Shiocton and Notre Dame in the Game Time Game of the Week. The top play went to Southern Door. Click on the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
Fox11online.com
Menasha school officials prepare for upcoming referendum
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Parents in Menasha are hoping a proposed school will replace an aging facility that's dealt with overcrowding and decreasing enrollment. “I’ve been in the school," Maplewood Middle School Parent Amanda Barth said. "My daughter’s an eighth grader now so she’s been in it since sixth grade and it's quite small and tight. The.
Fox11online.com
Gas prices drop in Wisconsin and nationwide
(WLUK) -- The price at the gas pump is down in Green Bay averaging $3.46/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations citywide. Drivers in Green Bay are paying approximately six cents less this week than they were last week. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.44/g,...
Fox11online.com
Mystical finds at the Little Witch Shop this Halloween
Green Bay (WLUK) -- As Northeast Wisconsin celebrates Halloween, so is a new shop in Green Bay. The Little Witch Shop is hoping you'll come and explore your mystical side. The shop offers spell kits, herbs, crystals, tarot cards, incense, books, and more. The staff says it has the most...
Fox11online.com
Bernie Sanders' campaign tour includes stop in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders' U.S. tour includes a stop in Oshkosh. Sanders began a multistate tour to stump for Democratic candidates last Thursday in Oregon. The independent from Vermont is set to appear on Friday in Eau Claire, La Crosse and Madison. His Oshkosh event is scheduled for...
Fox11online.com
Plea entered in Howard shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Joseph Vandertie pleaded not guilty Monday in connection with a Howard shooting. Vandertie, 36, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and three other counts for the July 23 incident. No trial date was set. Vandertie returns to court March 20 for a status conference. Once...
Fox11online.com
Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center announces 2022-23 Performing Arts Series lineup
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The Ashwaubenon Performing Arts Center is looking forward to a fifth season of music, theatre and more. The PAC announced 14 shows Monday -- four of those with performances before the new year -- as part of its Performing Arts Series. The schedule includes acts that range...
Fox11online.com
Taylor Schabusiness' attorney requests another competency exam
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Another request for a mental competency exam was submitted Monday by the attorney for a woman accused of killing and decapitating a man. Taylor Schabusiness, 24, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on Feb. 23.
Fox11online.com
Fremont man pleads no contest to 9th OWI charge
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A Fremont man was convicted of his ninth drunken driving charge Monday, and faces at least three years in prison at his Dec. 21 sentencing. Allen Mande, 60, pleaded no contest at the court appearance. A count of operating after license revocation was dismissed. Prosecutors will recommend...
Fox11online.com
Man convicted in Neenah murder won't be allowed to withdraw no contest plea
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A judge Monday rejected Casey Cameron's request to withdraw his plea to the murder of Kevin "Hollywood" Hein. Cameron was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the October 2019 incident at the Short Branch Saloon in Neenah. Cameron filed a post-conviction, seeking to withdraw his plea...
Fox11online.com
Catalytic converters stolen from 5 buses in Menasha
MENASHA (WLUK) -- Menasha police say they are investigating the theft of stolen catalytic converters from Lamers Bus Lines' Fox Cities location. The company says five converters were taken from the location over the weekend. Officer Dan Hoernke with Menasha Police Department says a report came in around 6 a.m....
Fox11online.com
Voters discuss their feelings heading into the election
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Election day in Wisconsin is just over a week away. The big races on the ballot include, U.S. senate and for governor. People were outside in downtown Green Bay enjoying the fall weather Sunday, with many different thoughts heading into next week’s election. Zack Douglas...
Fox11online.com
Search for burglar who allegedly stole guns from Fond du Lac store
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police in Fond du Lac are looking for a person who reportedly took multiple guns and ammunition from a store Friday night. Police are looking for a white male driving a vehicle that matches, or is similar to a light colored Pontiac Aztec. Officers were...
Fox11online.com
Menasha PD stresses importance of Drug Take Back Day
(WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) slated October 29 as Drug Take Back Day. 140 events are planned across Wisconsin on Saturday, October 29, 2022, where Wisconsinites are encouraged to dispose of unwanted and unused medications. The Menasha Police Department says this is an opportunity for people to...
Comments / 0