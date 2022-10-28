ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

krcgtv.com

Lady Comets show character, grit in rallying for win in state title game

WESTPHALIA, Mo. —- When state championship softball games end 3-2, 2-1 or 1-0, it’s no surprise. Scores like that are the rule, not the exception. Well, the Fatima Lady Comets (33-3) engaged in a Class 3 title game Saturday that was certainly the exception. But oh my, was it ever a wonderful, beautiful gold-plated exception.
WESTPHALIA, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Open burning season starts Tuesday in Jefferson City

Open burning season starts Tuesday, November 1 in Jefferson City. From November 1 to March 1, Jefferson City residents can burn yard waste on property they own. People can burn small sticks, grass clippings, and leaves from sunrise to sunset. The fire must be extinguished by sunset. Anyone who violates...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief

Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
COLUMBIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

California, MO Man Victim in KC-Area Bridge Collapse

(MISSOURINET) – A 22-year-old man from California, Missouri is the construction worker killed in Wednesday’s bridge collapse near Kansas City. The victim was trapped under the bridge for nearly an hour before he could be rescued. Three other workers have minor injuries. Sarah Boyd, a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, says the bridge was under construction and workers were pouring concrete at the time of the collapse.
CALIFORNIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KYTV

CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

