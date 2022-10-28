Read full article on original website
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
krcgtv.com
State Softball Highlights and Scores, October 28
Springfield — Several Mid-Missouri teams playing in the biggest stage down in Springfield Friday.
krcgtv.com
Lady Comets show character, grit in rallying for win in state title game
WESTPHALIA, Mo. —- When state championship softball games end 3-2, 2-1 or 1-0, it’s no surprise. Scores like that are the rule, not the exception. Well, the Fatima Lady Comets (33-3) engaged in a Class 3 title game Saturday that was certainly the exception. But oh my, was it ever a wonderful, beautiful gold-plated exception.
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks returns to State Final Four with 3-0 win against Lutheran St. Charles
Wardsville — The Blair Oaks Falcons will have the opportunity to defend their State Championship after a dominant 3-0 win over Lutheran St. Charles. The win sets up a State Final Four matchup against Eldon Thursday. Hear from the team and check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
Rock Bridge takes care of Hickman 42-0 in Providence Bowl rematch
Columbia — The Rock Bridge Bruins win their 11th straight game against Hickman with 42-0 shutout win.
krcgtv.com
Southern Boone defeats Eldon 38-6 in District opening round
Ashland — The Southern Boone Eagles start their postseason off right with a dominant 38-6 over Eldon. Eagles will clash with 1-seed Moberly next week.
krcgtv.com
Fowler, Hallsville dominates on the ground in 38-0 win over Palmyra
Hallsville — The Hallsville Indians impress in 38-0 win over Palmyra. Running back Harrison Fowler rushed for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night. Indians face off against Centralia next week. Check out the highlights above!
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
krcgtv.com
Three Missouri universities announce plans for a $2.5 million intelligence center
JEFFERSON CITY — Just two weeks after announcing a cybersecurity partnership with Jefferson City High Schools, Lincoln University is partnering with Saint Louis and Harris-Stowe State universities to build an intelligence community center for students pursuing intelligence and national security. The Universities are using a $2.5 million grant to...
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
krcgtv.com
Open burning season starts Tuesday in Jefferson City
Open burning season starts Tuesday, November 1 in Jefferson City. From November 1 to March 1, Jefferson City residents can burn yard waste on property they own. People can burn small sticks, grass clippings, and leaves from sunrise to sunset. The fire must be extinguished by sunset. Anyone who violates...
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'
Cannons on the Wilson's Creek National Battlefield.National Park Service, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Wilson's Creek National Battlefield was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1966. This area is located close to Republic, Missouri that's roughly a 26-mile drive from Springfield, Missouri.
“Onward Upward” campaign raises $274 million for Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Actor John Goodman arrived in Springfield Saturday to celebrate raising hundreds of millions of dollars for scholarships and facilities improvements at Missouri State University, his alma mater. The John Goodman Amphitheater opened last week and is open for all students at Missouri State to use. It’s just one of the ways funds will […]
krcgtv.com
A Jefferson City couple shares their unique approach to handing out candy on Halloween
Jefferson city — Andrea Spillars and her husband Harold have a different set of expectations for trick-or treaters. The couple requires visitors to know at least on fact about the Nation's 16th president. “I’m a sucker for a good Lincoln fact. So, if you tell me something really cool...
krcgtv.com
Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief
Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
northwestmoinfo.com
California, MO Man Victim in KC-Area Bridge Collapse
(MISSOURINET) – A 22-year-old man from California, Missouri is the construction worker killed in Wednesday’s bridge collapse near Kansas City. The victim was trapped under the bridge for nearly an hour before he could be rescued. Three other workers have minor injuries. Sarah Boyd, a spokesperson for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, says the bridge was under construction and workers were pouring concrete at the time of the collapse.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri
Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.
KYTV
CLEARED: MoDOT warns of incident on I-44 Westbound
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT warned drivers to expect delays on I-44 Westbound past exit 67 route N/T Republic Bois D’Arc at mile marker 67.2. MoDOT was expecting roughly an hour delay due to a vehicle crash reported around noon on Sunday. The right lane will be closed roughly until 1:56 p.m., according to MoDOT.
