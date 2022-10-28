Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Bad News For NHL Teams: Charlie McAvoy Nearing Bruins Return
The Bruins have the NHL’s best record and are still getting healthy in a big way. Brad Marchand wasted no time making an impact in his surprise return to the Boston lineup last week. Now, it appears top defenseman Charlie McAvoy might be close to making his long-awaited return.
NHL Best Bets: Kings vs. Blues Game Picks
Two teams expected to compete for playoff positions will collide tonight, with the Los Angeles Kings visiting the St. Louis Blues. Los Angeles Kings (+100) vs. St. Louis Blues (-120) Total: 6 (O -110, U -110) Neither the Blues nor the Kings have had much consistency, but that could change...
How Charlie McAvoy Feels About Injury Recovery After Bruins Practice
Bruins fans are excited to see what Charlie McAvoy will look like in Jim Montgomery’s system, but the defenseman is expressing patience as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. Positive development was made Monday as the blue liner participated in Boston practice wearing a black practice jersey at Warrior...
Celtics Wrap: Porous Defense Sinks Boston In OT Loss To Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics lost their second straight game, this time in overtime as they fell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-123, at TD Garden on Friday night. The Celtics fell to 3-2 while the Cavaliers improved to 4-1. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. Boston’s offense continues to be leaps...
Valeri Nichushkin Missed Avalanche Game vs. Devils Friday
Valeri Nichushkin was out of the lineup Friday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Nichushkin is day to day with a lower-body injury. Nichushkin seemed to find his game last year in the playoffs as he helped lead the Avs to raise the Stanley Cup. That play has continued this season, as he has seven goals and 12 points through seven games.
Ravens Reportedly Make Blockbuster Trade With Bears For Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly have made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears just 24 hours before the NFL trade deadline. has acquired star linebacker Roquan Smith from Chicago, according to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Baltimore parted with a second- and fifth-round pick in the deal.
DJ Moore Opens Up About Game-Altering Penalty In Panthers-Falcons
Right when it seemed like the Panthers were going to secure first place in the NFC South on Sunday, Carolina let a golden opportunity slip through its fingers. P.J. Walker and DJ Moore connected for a 62-yard, would-be game-tying touchdown in the final moments of the Week 8 Panthers-Falcons game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. All the visitors needed was to convert a point-after attempt to steal a victory from their division rival.
Dolphins, Jets Interested in Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
According to Peter King of NBC Sports, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins are interested in acquiring Denver Broncos star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. “GM George Paton, clearly, would move Chubb, due to be a free agent in March, having missed 24 games due to injury in his first four years, for a first-round pick, and he may get one. A well-plugged-in GM told me over the weekend the Jets and Dolphins are interested and interested enough to consider dealing a first-rounder for Chubb. But to make that deal for a significant price, Miami or New York, or any team, would have to have a deal done with Chubb beyond this year.”
Oh No! Airheaded D.J. Moore Gaffe Costs Panthers OT Win
D.J. Moore became public enemy No. 1 in Carolina on Sunday, with the Panthers wideout going from hero to zero in a split second. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons matched up Sunday with first place in the NFC South on the line. As is the case with most divisional matchups, it turned into a slugfest that came down to the wire. Atlanta held a six-point lead with the clock running down in the fourth quarter, with Carolina marching down the field in an attempt to steal a victory. With 12 seconds left in regulation, Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker threw up a prayer to the end zone where wide receiver Moore was waiting to catch a 62-yard touchdown to tie the ball game.
Penguins Healthy Scratched Jake Guentzel Friday vs. Canucks
Jake Guentzel has been cleared for contact by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Dave Molinari of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reports. Guentzel suffered an upper-body injury versus the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 20. Guentzel has already missed four straight games, and although he was cleared to play last night, the Penguins elected to play it safe and sit their left winger in the first half of back to back games against the Vancouver Canucks.
Bruins Still Hungry, ‘Never Satisfied’ Despite Historic Start
The Bruins are off to an 8-1-0 start, their best start through their first nine games in franchise history. But they’re not getting complacent. Boston won its fifth straight game Friday night against the Columbus Blue Jackets by way of a 4-0 shutout. Not only was it a nice road win for the B’s, but it also was on the second night of a back-to-back without Brad Marchand and David Krejci.
N’Keal Harry Touchdown Sparks Avalanche Of Patriots Tweets
As the Patriots were going through it in the Meadowlands on Sunday afternoon, an old Foxboro friend made a positive impact on his new team. N’Keal Harry scored the first touchdown of his Bears tenure in the second quarter of Chicago’s Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys. Harry’s 17-yard connection with Justin Fields cut Dallas’ lead to 28-14 at AT&T Stadium. The touchdown snag also came less than a week after Harry’s Bears stunned the Patriots with a 33-14 win at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
Marcus Smart Approves Of Luke Kornet’s Bizarre Defensive Strategy
Luke Kornet has started to carve out a role for himself in the Boston Celtics rotation, and the center has made his impact known. Interim head coach Joe Mazzulla appears to be experimenting with his back-up center rotation with Noah Vonleh and Kornet being used to help give Al Horford a break. The latter has started to receive more minutes — 19 and 26 — in the past two games, and the 27-year-old even made his first 3-pointer on his only attempt Sunday, making him 1-for-2 on the season.
MLS Conference Finals Preview and Best Bets
The MLS Cup Playoffs are down to the final four – but the competition is at an all-time high. For. the first time in over a decade, all four teams in the tournament finished within the top five. of the regular season standings. The true best representatives from each...
Phillies’ Nick Castellanos Saves World Series Game 1 With Catch
Nick Castellanos had a hand (literally) in helping the Philadelphia Phillies stun the Houston Astros to take Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. With the game tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth and with a man on second, Jeremy Peña lifted what looked like was the game-winning hit to shallow right field. Castellanos, who isn’t known for his defense, sprinted in and made the sliding catch to save the game and send it to extras.
Celtics Reportedly Exercise Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 Option
After dropping their second consecutive game and having their defensive voids continuously exploited, the Boston Celtics reportedly exercised their team option on guard Payton Pritchard for the 2023-24 season. “According to a league source, the Celtics have picked up Payton Pritchard’s 2023-24 team option,” The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported...
Did Zach Wilson Really Give Patriots Bulletin-Board Material After Jets Loss?￼￼
East Rutherford, N.J. — For a guy who absolutely stinks against the Patriots, Zach Wilson can’t wait to see Bill Belichick in a few weeks. Wilson on Sunday threw three picks in a performance that was much worse than his 355 passing yards and two touchdowns would indicate. The Jets quarterback unraveled in the second half at MetLife Stadium as New York suffered a 22-17 loss to New England. Wilson now has thrown seven interceptions over three games against the Patriots, with his second start last season cut short due to injury.
Celtics’ Luke Kornet Explains Odd Defensive Strategy Vs. Cavaliers
The Boston Celtics had very few answers on the defensive end Friday night, dropping their contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers, 132-123, in overtime at TD Garden. In the second quarter, Kornet took an interesting approach when spotting Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro wide open in the corner for three. While Okoro raised to release the jumper, Kornet — standing in the paint — elected to jump anyways, despite standing nearly beneath the rim. An odd contest that proved effective with Okoro missing.
Celtics Wrap: Boston Cruises To 112-94 Bounce-Back Win Vs. Wizards
The Boston Celtics beat the Washington Wizards, 112-94, at TD Garden on Sunday to break their two-game losing streak. The Celtics move to 4-2 on the year, and the Wizards fall to 3-3. box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics leaned on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to help...
Tyler Lockett Takes Apparent Shot At Russell Wilson After Seahawks’ Win
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have experienced different trajectories since their separation. Seattle on Sunday took down the previously 6-1 New York Giants and secured first place in the NFC West. The Broncos also were victorious in Week 8, but they still are 3-5 on the season and probably are a longshot to reach the NFL playoffs. Denver’s struggles have been so concerning that the team has been surrounded by trade rumors leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline.
