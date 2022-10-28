Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Southern Boone defeats Eldon 38-6 in District opening round
Ashland — The Southern Boone Eagles start their postseason off right with a dominant 38-6 over Eldon. Eagles will clash with 1-seed Moberly next week.
krcgtv.com
Russellville falls to Fayette 46-8
Russellville — The storybook season for the Russellville Indians ends against Fayette 46-8. Indians finish the season 8-2 after winning a combined two wins in their first two seasons as a program. Check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
Fowler, Hallsville dominates on the ground in 38-0 win over Palmyra
Hallsville — The Hallsville Indians impress in 38-0 win over Palmyra. Running back Harrison Fowler rushed for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night. Indians face off against Centralia next week. Check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
North Callaway storms back in 2nd half to defeat Tolton 38-28
Columbia — After being down at halftime, North Callaway scored 16 unanswered points against Tolton to win 38-28. Next up on the schedule for the T-Birds is undefeated Blair Oaks. Check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks returns to State Final Four with 3-0 win against Lutheran St. Charles
Wardsville — The Blair Oaks Falcons will have the opportunity to defend their State Championship after a dominant 3-0 win over Lutheran St. Charles. The win sets up a State Final Four matchup against Eldon Thursday. Hear from the team and check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
Blocked field goal helps South Callaway defeat Tipton 22-20
Mokane — The South Callaway Bulldogs survived against Tipton with a blocked field goal in the closing moments.
krcgtv.com
Battle gets revenge against Capital City 34-14
Jefferson City — The Battle Spartans avenge their Week 2 loss to Capital City with a statement 34-14 win to open up District play.
krcgtv.com
Rock Bridge takes care of Hickman 42-0 in Providence Bowl rematch
Columbia — The Rock Bridge Bruins win their 11th straight game against Hickman with 42-0 shutout win.
krcgtv.com
Open burning season starts Tuesday in Jefferson City
Open burning season starts Tuesday, November 1 in Jefferson City. From November 1 to March 1, Jefferson City residents can burn yard waste on property they own. People can burn small sticks, grass clippings, and leaves from sunrise to sunset. The fire must be extinguished by sunset. Anyone who violates...
krcgtv.com
Winter trout program to start Tuesday in Columbia
The winter trout fishing program will open for the year starting Tuesday. The program starts Tuesday at 1 pm, at Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks the lake with 2,400 trout. From November 1 to January 31, anglers must release the trout unharmed. Starting February...
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
krcgtv.com
A Jefferson City couple shares their unique approach to handing out candy on Halloween
Jefferson city — Andrea Spillars and her husband Harold have a different set of expectations for trick-or treaters. The couple requires visitors to know at least on fact about the Nation's 16th president. “I’m a sucker for a good Lincoln fact. So, if you tell me something really cool...
krcgtv.com
Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief
Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
krcgtv.com
Camdenton school leaders say Oasis at Lakeport resort will create more tax revenue
OSAGE BEACH — Camdenton school leaders said a new $300 million family resort at The Lake of the Ozarks would bring more tax support for their district. Osage Beach will be the home of a new development called Oasis at Lakeport. Community leaders said the project was a big boost to Mid-Missouri’s economy.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
kjluradio.com
Audrain County home heavily damaged by fire
An Audrain County home is heavily damaged in a weekend fire. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to the 1200 block of Concordia for a residential structure fire around 6:00 Sunday night. When crews arrived, they found heaving smoke and fire coming through the roof. Investigators...
Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
