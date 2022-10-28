ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myozarksonline.com

DISTRICT FOOTBALL FRIDAY OCTOBER 28, 2022

THE YELLOWJACKETS BLANKED THE PIRATES IN A CLASS FIVE QUARTERFINAL GAME…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID A GOOD WEEK OF PRACTICE LED TO A SOLID PERFORMANCE….. LEBANON TOOK A 20-0 LEAD BY HALFTIME AND RODE A STRONG DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE TO 9-1 ON THE SEASON…. THE YELLOWJACKETS WILL...
LEBANON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Open burning season starts Tuesday in Jefferson City

Open burning season starts Tuesday, November 1 in Jefferson City. From November 1 to March 1, Jefferson City residents can burn yard waste on property they own. People can burn small sticks, grass clippings, and leaves from sunrise to sunset. The fire must be extinguished by sunset. Anyone who violates...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Winter trout program to start Tuesday in Columbia

The winter trout fishing program will open for the year starting Tuesday. The program starts Tuesday at 1 pm, at Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks the lake with 2,400 trout. From November 1 to January 31, anglers must release the trout unharmed. Starting February...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor

Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash

LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
LEBANON, MO
KIX 105.7

A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks

Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
krcgtv.com

Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief

Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Fire heavily damages Jefferson City home

Jefferson City fire officials investigated the cause of a house fire Monday morning. The Jefferson City Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of Mississippi Street at 9:39 am. When crews first got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire caused...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy