North Callaway storms back in 2nd half to defeat Tolton 38-28
Columbia — After being down at halftime, North Callaway scored 16 unanswered points against Tolton to win 38-28. Next up on the schedule for the T-Birds is undefeated Blair Oaks. Check out the highlights above!
Southern Boone defeats Eldon 38-6 in District opening round
Ashland — The Southern Boone Eagles start their postseason off right with a dominant 38-6 over Eldon. Eagles will clash with 1-seed Moberly next week.
DISTRICT FOOTBALL FRIDAY OCTOBER 28, 2022
THE YELLOWJACKETS BLANKED THE PIRATES IN A CLASS FIVE QUARTERFINAL GAME…COACH WILL CHRISTIAN SAID A GOOD WEEK OF PRACTICE LED TO A SOLID PERFORMANCE….. LEBANON TOOK A 20-0 LEAD BY HALFTIME AND RODE A STRONG DEFENSIVE PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE TO 9-1 ON THE SEASON…. THE YELLOWJACKETS WILL...
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Open burning season starts Tuesday in Jefferson City
Open burning season starts Tuesday, November 1 in Jefferson City. From November 1 to March 1, Jefferson City residents can burn yard waste on property they own. People can burn small sticks, grass clippings, and leaves from sunrise to sunset. The fire must be extinguished by sunset. Anyone who violates...
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
Winter trout program to start Tuesday in Columbia
The winter trout fishing program will open for the year starting Tuesday. The program starts Tuesday at 1 pm, at Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks the lake with 2,400 trout. From November 1 to January 31, anglers must release the trout unharmed. Starting February...
Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City
Community members came together Sunday, four years after 4-year-old Darnell Gray's body was found in Jefferson City. The post Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
Missouri, Boone County voters will decided whether or not to retain judges
Boone County voters will decide on Nov. 8 on whether or not to retain judges on the Missouri Supreme Court and the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District. Here are the judges on the ballot. Missouri Supreme Court Zel M. Fischer.
A Jefferson City couple shares their unique approach to handing out candy on Halloween
Jefferson city — Andrea Spillars and her husband Harold have a different set of expectations for trick-or treaters. The couple requires visitors to know at least on fact about the Nation's 16th president. “I’m a sucker for a good Lincoln fact. So, if you tell me something really cool...
Three Missouri universities announce plans for a $2.5 million intelligence center
JEFFERSON CITY — Just two weeks after announcing a cybersecurity partnership with Jefferson City High Schools, Lincoln University is partnering with Saint Louis and Harris-Stowe State universities to build an intelligence community center for students pursuing intelligence and national security. The Universities are using a $2.5 million grant to...
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief
Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police officers were investigating something in the 1900 block of Walnut Saturday evening. A large police presence could be seen in the area starting around 10:30 p.m. The road was blocked with crime scene tape and police cars. ABC 17 News is asking Columbia Police for more information. This is a The post Columbia Police investigating in 1900 block of Walnut appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction
The Occupational Health and Safety Administration is investigating how a California, Missouri, man died while working on a northwest Missouri bridge construction project. The post Investigation underway after Mid-Missouri man dies during bridge construction appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Fire heavily damages Jefferson City home
Jefferson City fire officials investigated the cause of a house fire Monday morning. The Jefferson City Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of Mississippi Street at 9:39 am. When crews first got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire caused...
