The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Lady Comets show character, grit in rallying for win in state title game
WESTPHALIA, Mo. —- When state championship softball games end 3-2, 2-1 or 1-0, it’s no surprise. Scores like that are the rule, not the exception. Well, the Fatima Lady Comets (33-3) engaged in a Class 3 title game Saturday that was certainly the exception. But oh my, was it ever a wonderful, beautiful gold-plated exception.
Blair Oaks returns to State Final Four with 3-0 win against Lutheran St. Charles
Wardsville — The Blair Oaks Falcons will have the opportunity to defend their State Championship after a dominant 3-0 win over Lutheran St. Charles. The win sets up a State Final Four matchup against Eldon Thursday. Hear from the team and check out the highlights above!
North Callaway storms back in 2nd half to defeat Tolton 38-28
Columbia — After being down at halftime, North Callaway scored 16 unanswered points against Tolton to win 38-28. Next up on the schedule for the T-Birds is undefeated Blair Oaks. Check out the highlights above!
Rock Bridge takes care of Hickman 42-0 in Providence Bowl rematch
Columbia — The Rock Bridge Bruins win their 11th straight game against Hickman with 42-0 shutout win.
Battle gets revenge against Capital City 34-14
Jefferson City — The Battle Spartans avenge their Week 2 loss to Capital City with a statement 34-14 win to open up District play.
Russellville falls to Fayette 46-8
Russellville — The storybook season for the Russellville Indians ends against Fayette 46-8. Indians finish the season 8-2 after winning a combined two wins in their first two seasons as a program. Check out the highlights above!
A Jefferson City couple shares their unique approach to handing out candy on Halloween
Jefferson city — Andrea Spillars and her husband Harold have a different set of expectations for trick-or treaters. The couple requires visitors to know at least on fact about the Nation's 16th president. “I’m a sucker for a good Lincoln fact. So, if you tell me something really cool...
Winter trout program to start Tuesday in Columbia
The winter trout fishing program will open for the year starting Tuesday. The program starts Tuesday at 1 pm, at Cosmo-Bethel Park, 4500 Bethel Street. The Missouri Department of Conservation stocks the lake with 2,400 trout. From November 1 to January 31, anglers must release the trout unharmed. Starting February...
Clayton Farr, Jr., named as Columbia fire chief
Columbia's city manager announced that the fire department's interim chief would now be the permanent chief. De'Carlon Seewood named Clayton Farr, Jr., as the next fire chief. Farr has served as the interim chief since September. "During our competitive search process to fill the position of fire chief, Farr stood...
Fire heavily damages Jefferson City home
Jefferson City fire officials investigated the cause of a house fire Monday morning. The Jefferson City Fire Department was called to the 1800 block of Mississippi Street at 9:39 am. When crews first got to the scene, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the house. The fire caused...
Three Missouri universities announce plans for a $2.5 million intelligence center
JEFFERSON CITY — Just two weeks after announcing a cybersecurity partnership with Jefferson City High Schools, Lincoln University is partnering with Saint Louis and Harris-Stowe State universities to build an intelligence community center for students pursuing intelligence and national security. The Universities are using a $2.5 million grant to...
Camdenton school leaders say Oasis at Lakeport resort will create more tax revenue
OSAGE BEACH — Camdenton school leaders said a new $300 million family resort at The Lake of the Ozarks would bring more tax support for their district. Osage Beach will be the home of a new development called Oasis at Lakeport. Community leaders said the project was a big boost to Mid-Missouri’s economy.
Columbia house fire leaves $120,000 in damages
COLUMBIA — Early Saturday morning, the Columbia Fire Department responded to a house fire that left an estimated $120,000 in damages. According to a release from the department, the fire occurred in the 1000 block of Eastwood Circle around 5:30 a.m. The first crew arrived four minutes later and...
California man and woman killed in Moniteau County crash
MONITEAU — A California man and woman were killed in a crash Saturday night in Moniteau County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 50 just west of Cross Lane Road around 6:58 p.m. The crash happened when Benjamin Knipp, 26,...
Man in jail after leading Audrain Police on chase, hitting vehicles
AUDRAIN COUNTY — A man was taken into custody after leading Audrain County deputies on a chase and hitting several vehicles Friday. According to a release from the Audrain County Sheriff's Office, Michael J. Brooks was taken into custody by Undersheriff James Shrader after a brief struggle at the Casey's store on East Liberty after a citizen saw Brooks coming out of the woods behind the store.
Two men injured after striking deer, crashing truck
BOONE COUNTY — Two men were injured after a crash Saturday morning in Boone County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports, the crash happened on US 63 northbound north of Route A around 6:28 a.m. The crash occurred when Luke Brechtel, 19, of San Diego,...
Jefferson City Police collects unwanted drugs for Take Back Day
Jefferson City — The Jefferson City Police Department helped with clearing out your medicine cabinet Saturday. According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses in the United States are on the rise. JCPD participated in Take Back Day, an initiative organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcment...
