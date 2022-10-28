Read full article on original website
Loitering Florida Man Tells The Cops He Is “Allowed To Carry Meth” Just Ask The FBI
A 50-year-old Florida man was arrested after deputies questioned him for loitering and things became “methed” up. Robert Lawson, 50, was questioned by Pinellas County Deputies on Wednesday after he was spotted loitering near a wooded area in Clearwater. Deputies say that during a “consensual
Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
Three Florida Fentanyl Dealers Sentenced To Federal Prison
Three Fentanyl dealers in Florida have been sentenced to federal prison after operating a drug ring out of an Express Inn Motel. Marvin “MJ” Mitchell, 36, St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Christopher Hughes, 44, Clearwater, to 8 years in
Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills
FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says
TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County
Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
St. Pete man held family captive for days, arrest records say
Arrest documents released Sunday revealed more information connected to a kidnapping and standoff that happened Tuesday morning in St. Petersburg.
Central Florida Gang Bust: Guns, 1,800 Pounds of Marijuana, Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine
FDLE Tampa Bay was recently part of a task force that assisted the St. Petersburg Police Department in bringing down a violent gang operating throughout Central Florida. During six search warrants, investigators reported the seizure of 18 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 1,800 pounds of marijuana (with a street value of $3 million), 42 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of powder cocaine and 15 guns. Here are some photos:
Facebook posts, phone content lead to arrest of Pinellas County rabbi
Pinellas County rabbi Michael Stepakoff was charged by the FBI after posting videos and pictures of himself entering the Capitol on January 6th, leading to a guilty plea in the case.
Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021. Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.
Escaped Prisoner Captured And In Custody
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday at approximately 10:52 a.m., deputies responded to the Pinellas Central Probation and Parole Office located at 5201 Ulmerton Road after a report of an escaped prisoner. Detectives say the suspect, 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida
Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Death Of Inmate
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 40-year-old inmate Harry Dussaman. Detectives say Dussaman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Pinellas man facing federal charges in murder-for-hire plot
New Federal charges reveal a strange case of fraud, money laundering, and a murder-for-hire plot.
PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested
PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline
TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
DOJ: Tampa couple sentenced in multimillion-dollar money laundering scheme
TAMPA, Fla. — A couple from Tampa were sentenced after leading a money laundering organization responsible for receiving more than $20 million, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release Monday. Virginia Garcia Moreta, 35, and Hector Rodriguez Mendez, 47, laundered millions of dollars in drug proceeds...
Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead
(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Crime Prevention: 4 Signs That It’s A Scam
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has received reports of numerous scams, but some scams are more common than others. According to PSO, Scammers can be quite persuasive and try to pass as a legitimate businesses or organizations. Criminals may call or email to
Port Richey man killed by Hit and Run driver in Wesley Chapel
PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 62-year-old Port Richey man was struck killed by a hit and run driver while walking along Bruce B Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Blvd north of Legacy Blvd around 10:35p.m. and struck and killed the Port Richey man who was walking in the outside lane. The man died at the scene. Following the collision, the Mazda fled the scene in an unknown direction. Vehicle parts were located at the crash scene.
