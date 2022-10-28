ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death heads to trial in Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Jury selection began Monday in the murder trial of Matthew Terry, the man accused of killing a Hillsborough County teacher in May. The Office of the State Attorney 13th Judicial Court on Aug. 8 announced that recently appointed Hillsborough State Attorney Susan Lopez filed notice that her office will seek the death penalty for Terry "because of his despicable murder" of 43-year-old Kay Baker.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Florida man found guilty of manufacturing counterfeit bills

FLORIDA — A Florida man has been found guilty of manufacturing and aiding in the passing of counterfeit money throughout north Florida, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. United States Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced that Derrick Kamran Collins, 31, of Spring...
SPRING HILL, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Confusion over Hillsborough transportation referendum likely grounds for appeal, expert says

TAMPA, Fla. — First, Hillsborough County’s transportation referendum was on the ballot. Then, it wasn’t going to count after a judge said the language was too confusing. After that, an appeals court said it could remain on the ballot and votes could be tabulated while they decide whether to overturn the circuit court’s ruling. And then, that decision could be appealed.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
wild941.com

Escaped Prisoner Found Hours Later In Pinellas County

Reports tell us that Pinellas county deputies found a prisoner who escaped during a custody exchange. Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida Department of Corrections Probation officer around 10:52 a.m. The 21-year-old ran off on foot. The sheriff’s office said its K9 unit, flight unit as well as the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s bloodhound conducted an search for several hours Friday. Pinellas County deputies said he has active charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

Central Florida Gang Bust: Guns, 1,800 Pounds of Marijuana, Heroin, Fentanyl, Cocaine

FDLE Tampa Bay was recently part of a task force that assisted the St. Petersburg Police Department in bringing down a violent gang operating throughout Central Florida. During six search warrants, investigators reported the seizure of 18 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 1,800 pounds of marijuana (with a street value of $3 million), 42 grams of crack cocaine, 40 grams of powder cocaine and 15 guns. Here are some photos:
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 5 men charged in 2021 gang-related killing out of Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Five men were arrested by Hernando County deputies who say they were connected to a death that happened back in 2021. Arrest warrants were approved for 31-year-old Shayne White-Gracteroly, 29-year-old Jimmy Nguyen, 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez, 46-year-old Hector Robles and 31-year-old Reynaldo Fonseca on Oct. 18 but it wasn't until nine days later they were arrested.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Escaped Prisoner Captured And In Custody

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday at approximately 10:52 a.m., deputies responded to the Pinellas Central Probation and Parole Office located at 5201 Ulmerton Road after a report of an escaped prisoner. Detectives say the suspect, 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer, escaped the custody of a Florida
10 Tampa Bay

Pedestrian killed in crash on US 41 in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night after being hit by a driver in Sarasota, the sheriff's office wrote in a release. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. on southbound U.S. 41 at Upper Glencoe Avenue. The Florida Highway Patrol says a 35-year-old man was walking...
SARASOTA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Pinellas County Detectives Investigating Death Of Inmate

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives assigned to the Robbery-Homicide Unit are investigating the death of 40-year-old inmate Harry Dussaman. Detectives say Dussaman was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on July 29, 2022, after being arrested for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Methamphetamine.
pasconewsonline.com

PASCO NEWS: Port Richey woman wanted for felony retail theft arrested

PORT RICHEY, FLa.- A Port Richey woman that was featured last week for being wanted in connection to a felony retail theft was arrested Thursday morning. According to a Police affidavit, 44-year-old Carolyn Hair was reportedly observed selecting multiple clothing items and placing them in a shopping cart. Store employees also watched her remove clothing with sale tags and placing the items on her.
PORT RICHEY, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit focuses on school-to-prison pipeline

TAMPA, Fla. — Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. Ending the school-to-prison pipeline and justice reform were the key topics discussed at the Tampa Bay Criminal Justice Summit. According to St. Petersburg Sen. Jeff Brandes, a...
TAMPA, FL
foxsports640.com

Shooting in Tampa leaves 1 woman dead

(TAMPA, Florida)– A woman was shot to death in a car in North Tampa Saturday morning, according to police. The Tampa Police Department said officers responded to a call in…
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Port Richey man killed by Hit and Run driver in Wesley Chapel

PASCO COUNTY, FLa.- A 62-year-old Port Richey man was struck killed by a hit and run driver while walking along Bruce B Downs Blvd in Wesley Chapel Sunday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Mazda sedan was traveling northbound on Bruce B Downs Blvd north of Legacy Blvd around 10:35p.m. and struck and killed the Port Richey man who was walking in the outside lane. The man died at the scene. Following the collision, the Mazda fled the scene in an unknown direction. Vehicle parts were located at the crash scene.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
