Retrial Begins in Killing and Dumping of Body In Irvine
A 36-year-old man beat and strangled a woman he and his brother picked up in Santa Ana and then dumped her body, which was set afire, in a parking lot of an Irvine business on a Labor Day weekend 13 years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday — as the defendant’s attorney said the man has a low IQ and didn’t have the frame of mind at the time to commit first-degree murder.
Man Pleads No Contest to Pair of 2011 Southland Rape-Killings
In the midst of his trial, a Torrance man pleaded no contest Monday to raping and murdering a teenage girl and a young woman about eight months apart in 2011, opening himself to a sentence of life behind bars without parole. Geovanni Borjas, 38, pleaded no contest to two counts...
Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home
Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
LA Council To Vote On Adopting Working Definition Of Antisemitism
The Los Angeles City Council is set to vote Tuesday on adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, following a recent rise in antisemitic incidents and comments. The definition, which was recently adopted by the cities of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, states that: “Anti-Semitism is...
Brother, Estate Sue LA County Over Female Inmate’s Death
The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 are suing the county for wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations. The estate of the late Destiny Ortega and...
Suspect Who Allegedly Murdered Man, Woman In Coachella Pleads Not Guilty
A 22-year-old man suspected in the murder of a man and woman in Coachella pleaded not guilty to felony charges Monday. Daniel Torres Cerda of Coachella, who was arrested in Redwood City, pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, including four felony counts, two of murder and one each of possession of an assault weapon and taking a vehicle without owner consent, according to court records from the Larson Justice Center in Indio.
Four People Sickened by Fumes at LAX Terminal 8 Baggage Area
Four people became ill from fumes Monday at a baggage area in Terminal 8 ay Los Angeles International Airport, and a hazardous-materials investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the terminal about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Due to a hazardous materials investigation by @LAFD terminal...
Felon Charged with Providing Fatal Dose of Fentanyl to Wildomar Man
A probationer accused of supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a 32-year-old Wildomar man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Alexander Dimitrios Magos, 27, of Murrieta, was arrested Thursday following an 18-month-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the death of Shane Carlin. Magos is being held in...
One Year Ago Today (October 30, 2021)…Carol Folt Acknowledges Delay in Reporting Alleged Crimes at USC Frat House
One Year Ago Today (October 30, 2021)…USC President Carol Folt has acknowledged that the university waited too long to notify the campus community of allegations of drugging and possible sexual assaults at fraternity parties. The allegations have roiled the campus and caused the USC Interfraternity Council to call a...
Parents Warned to Check for Drugs Mixed in With Halloween Candy
State and local authorities are warning parents to be vigilant about the possibility of narcotics or other contaminants being mixed in with their children’s candy this Halloween — especially after someone attempted to smuggle roughly 12,000 fentanyl pills hidden inside bags and boxes of candy at Los Angeles International Airport.
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
Man Gets 15 to Life for Killing Girlfriend’s Baby
A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Friday to 15 years to life in prison for killing his girlfriend’s 13-month-old son in a Santa Ana motel room. Eduardo Centeno pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the Feb. 12, 2018 killing of Adrian Rodriguez, according to court records. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped a count of assault on a child with force likely to produce death.
Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
Bicyclist Rushed To Trauma Center From Crash With RV in Malibu
A bicyclist was rushed to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu Sunday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No further information was immediately released.
LA Council Seeks Input on Legality of Suspending Mark Ridley-Thomas’ Pay
The Los Angeles City Council sought a report Friday from the city attorney on whether City Controller Ron Galperin had the legal authority to cut Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas’ pay and benefits after Ridley-Thomas was suspended from the council last year. Ridley-Thomas was suspended in October 2021 after his indictment...
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun making suicidal...
Officers Find Shell Casings, But No Victim at Shooting Scene in Long Beach
Police found shell casings confirming that a shooting had occurred in Long Beach Saturday, yet found no shooting victims at the location, authorities said. Officers were dispatched at about 12:10 a.m. to the area of Nylic Court and 10th Street regarding a “shots” call, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Woman Found Dead in Woodland Hills; Suspect Arrested
A woman in her 40s who authorities said may have been experiencing homelessness was found dead in Woodland Hills Friday, and a suspect was taken into custody. Los Angeles Police Department officers found the woman down and suffering blunt force injuries to her head about 12:20 p.m. in the area of Victory Boulevard and Platt Avenue, Officer Drake Madison said.
Man Fatally Shot at Bus Stop in Westlake District
A man was killed early Saturday morning in a shooting at a bus stop in the Westlake area of Los Angeles. The man was sitting at a bus stop at Eighth Street and Union Avenue at 12:05 a.m. when someone walked up behind him and shot him, according to Officer J. Chaves of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported the person was in...
