abc57.com
New Barnaby's opens to the public in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - A new Barnaby's restaurant opened to the public on Monday. The newest location can be found near Twin Branch Park on Lincolnway East. Its owner, Mike Lane, is a longtime Barnaby's employee. He opened a Granger location on Cleveland Road last year. After some delays, the Twin...
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Main Street in Mishawaka November 1-2
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Lane restrictions will be in place on North Main Street in Mishawaka on Tuesday and Wednesday for street light replacements, according to city officials. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions between Jefferson Boulevard and Broadway Street.
abc57.com
Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend on November 10
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will host the next Meet the Mayor and Team South Bend event on November 10 at St. Adalbert Catholic School. From 6 to 8 p.m., community members can have a 5-minute, one-on-one conversation with South Bend Mayor James Mueller and other city officials.
abc57.com
Benton Harbor water distribution sites for October 31 - November 7
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
abc57.com
IUSB to host annual Look! Scholarship Art Sale
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- IUSB's annual Look! Scholarship Art Sale returns to the IUSB Art Gallery. The three-day sale begins on Wednesday and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the on-campus art gallery. Proceeds from the sale support scholarships for the fine-arts students with pieces in the sale.
abc57.com
Penn Harris Madison school board candidate forum
The Penn Harris Madison school board candidate forum will be held November 1 from 7 - 8 p.m. at the Mishawaka Penn Harris Public Library. The event is sponsored by the library, League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area and the American Democracy Project at IU South Bend.
abc57.com
Elkhart Community Schools approves new teacher contracts
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Community Schools is set to approve new teacher contracts this week. Raises are included as a part of the new contracts and range from $1,000 to $22,000 per year depending on their years of service and education level. Elkhart teachers can now make a minimum of...
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating shooting on Wilber Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Officers with the South Bend Police Department are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of Wilber Street. The shooting was reported at 2:30 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, two victims, a male and female, suffered gunshot wounds. They were treated at the scene but...
abc57.com
Edwardsburg Public Schools hiring bus drivers
EDWARDSBURG, Mich. -- The Edwardsburg Public School System is now hiring bus drivers. Part-time positions are available with a pay range of $16.05 and $22.64 per hour. No experience is necessary and the school system will provide CDL training for free. Applicants must pass a background check, physical and drug...
abc57.com
Michigan City Mayor charged with leaving the scene of an accident
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. -- Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry has been charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor. An Indiana State Police report says the mayor was driving his city-owned vehicle when it was involved in a crash on August 5 as he left an event at Washington Park.
abc57.com
Marshall County looking for poll worker volunteers
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Clerk's Office is looking for poll workers for the upcoming midterm elections on November 8. Training for working the polls will be provided and begins on Wednesday with a session at 9 a.m. and a session at 6 p.m. Interested volunteers can contact...
WNDU
Calling all sneaker heads: Kick’d out Indiana is back
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hosted by SneakerCaffe, the second Kick’d Out Indiana happened at the Century Center on Saturday. From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sneaker Heads were invited to check out Limited Edition kicks, streetwear, and merch for sale, as well as enter a raffle to win unreleased Jordans.
abc57.com
Two arrested for dealing, possessing cocaine in Kosciusko County
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested in Kosciusko County on Saturday for alleged cocaine distribution and possession, according to the Warsaw Police Department. On Friday, the Kosciusko County Narcotics Enforcement Team investigated reports of fentanyl pills being sold in the county. On Saturday, narcotics officers, along with law...
abc57.com
Convicted killer accused of raping downtown South Bend ambassador
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A convicted killer has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a downtown ambassador in August, according to court records. On August 21, 2022, the victim told police she arrived to the 200 block of S. Michigan Street for work as an ambassador for Downtown South Bend just before 6 a.m.
buildingindiana.com
Notre Dame Dedicates New Hydro Facility
The University of Notre Dame dedicated a new hydroelectric facility, ND Hydro, along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony- in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for the University in May and has operated at about 70 percent capacity ever since based on spring and summer river levels.
abc57.com
Indiana State Police identify teens found dead in vehicle, suspect carbon monoxide poisoning
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police are investigating after three teenagers were found dead in a vehicle in Kosciusko County on Sunday. According to Indiana State Police, the three were found unresponsive just after 3 p.m. in a vehicle on a property in the 10000 block of W 900 N, near Etna Green.
abc57.com
Kids at Coloma Elementary School celebrate Halloween Monday
COLOMA, Mich. - Kids at Coloma Elementary School were in the spooky spirit on Monday as Halloween festivities got underway. Despite the rainy weather, the kids still looked forward to trick or treating in their neighborhoods after school.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating theft of 80-100 catalytic converters
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of between 80 and 100 catalytic converters from a business on CR3. An employee reported the theft on Thursday afternoon. The theft is believed to have happened that morning between 2 a.m. and 2:40 a.m. The case...
95.3 MNC
Humane societies looking for help
Michiana humane societies are looking for help from the community. The Humane Society of St. Joseph County and Elkhart County are looking for donations. In St. Joseph County, the humane society is asking for canned wet dog food. WNDU reports that the shelter is running out of space, with 114...
