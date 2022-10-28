ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dover, DE

WBOC

Firefly Music Festival Not Happening in 2023

DOVER, Del. — Organizers of the Firefly Music Festival in Dover announced Thursday that the event will not be held in 2023. Accompanying a video posted on the festival's website is a message that says, “We’ll be cherishing these moments until we reunite. After 10 magical years of Firefly in the Woodlands, we’ve decided to take a year off to recharge our lights. We will see you in 2024!”
Cape Gazette

A Wicked Weekend in Milton

Annas, Elsas, and Spidermans, oh my! Kids of all ages clad in a variety of costumes converged on downtown Milton Oct. 29, for the town’s annual Wicked Weekend event. A fantasy trail, haunted walk, pumpkin painting and a terror train welcomed families at Memorial Park, while a magic show kept people entertained at Milton Theatre’s Quayside. Milton Historical Society showed monster movies at the Lydia B. Cannon Museum.
MILTON, DE
SoJO 104.9

Shania Twain Coming to South Jersey in June

Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023. It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour" that will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time. Tickets for the Shania Twain show...
CAMDEN, NJ
Cape Gazette

Yes, there’s the parade, but Sea Witch offers much more

The 32nd annual Sea Witch Festival wrapped up its weekend-long takeover of Rehoboth Beach with the costumed dog parade Oct. 30 on the Boardwalk. The humans’ costume parade Saturday draws the real crowds, but the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber makes sure there’s stuff to do all weekend long.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicks off in Rehoboth Beach

The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 32nd Annual Sea Witch Festival kicked off with an afternoon of fun Friday, Oct. 28. There were the Tyke Bike on the Boardwalk, shows at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center and the Schellville Express in Grove Park. If you’re seeing this Friday...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Thanksgiving dinner reservations due Nov. 16

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 invites the community and widowed members of the Post 28 family to a Thanksgiving Dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20, at 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dinner is free for members who are widowed and $10 for the community. The deadline to purchase...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Lefty’s cuts ribbon on Spare Room interactive attractions

The Lewes Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new Spare Room at Lefty’s Alley and Eats, which offers interactive attractions, a full bar and additional space for live entertainment and dancing. Offerings include a Top Golf Swing Suite, Next Gen Axe Throwing. Targets, mini duckpin bowling and...
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter

LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
LEWES, DE
Delaware LIVE News

New Lewes Oyster House offers seaside tavern vibes

  The Lewes Oyster House proves that good things come to all who wait. After months of construction delays, the downtown Lewes restaurant at 108 Second St. opened to the public this week. Last week, however, the Second Street eatery gave the staff a trial run with friends and family, and one reporter talked her way into a seat at the oyster ... Read More
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

Introducing The Phillies Shaped Cheesesteak at Delco Steaks

- Introducing the Delcodelphia! 20oz black Angus ribeye, sharp cooper cheese, on a Carangi Baking Co. Italian P-shaped loaf. Delco Steaks in Delaware County and Carangi Bakery in Philadelphia have teamed up to create a Phillies Cheesesteak available while supplies last and during The Philadelphia Phillies World Series Run. Delco...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family

The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

It’s time for Rehoboth to remove memorial tree markers

I’ve done a lot of walking around Rehoboth Beach in the past few weeks. In addition to my normal coverage of the city, there have been a few weekends where there were events pretty much all day. Since the city is basically a square mile, I find it easier to get a centrally located parking spot and not move my car until I’m done with those assignments. Sometimes – like this coming weekend for Sea Witch – that means walking from Grove Park east to the Boardwalk or from the Henlopen Hotel south past Funland.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
