Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcgtv.com
Rock Bridge takes care of Hickman 42-0 in Providence Bowl rematch
Columbia — The Rock Bridge Bruins win their 11th straight game against Hickman with 42-0 shutout win.
krcgtv.com
Southern Boone defeats Eldon 38-6 in District opening round
Ashland — The Southern Boone Eagles start their postseason off right with a dominant 38-6 over Eldon. Eagles will clash with 1-seed Moberly next week.
krcgtv.com
Fowler, Hallsville dominates on the ground in 38-0 win over Palmyra
Hallsville — The Hallsville Indians impress in 38-0 win over Palmyra. Running back Harrison Fowler rushed for 256 yards and 4 touchdowns on the night. Indians face off against Centralia next week. Check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
North Callaway storms back in 2nd half to defeat Tolton 38-28
Columbia — After being down at halftime, North Callaway scored 16 unanswered points against Tolton to win 38-28. Next up on the schedule for the T-Birds is undefeated Blair Oaks. Check out the highlights above!
krcgtv.com
Battle gets revenge against Capital City 34-14
Jefferson City — The Battle Spartans avenge their Week 2 loss to Capital City with a statement 34-14 win to open up District play.
Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Concordia woman died Sunday afternoon following a crash in Morgan County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on northbound Route D near Sparrow Lane around 3:30 p.m. Troopers said 23-year-old Amber T. Racicot was thrown from an SUV after the vehicle traveled off the road and The post Concordia woman killed in Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Open burning season starts Tuesday in Jefferson City
Open burning season starts Tuesday, November 1 in Jefferson City. From November 1 to March 1, Jefferson City residents can burn yard waste on property they own. People can burn small sticks, grass clippings, and leaves from sunrise to sunset. The fire must be extinguished by sunset. Anyone who violates...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Monday, October 31st, 2022
(Iron County, MO) -- Witnesses on the scene in southeast Missouri’s Iron County reported that the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a school bus and harm people. Law enforcement quickly arrived to the location and arrested the man. The Iron County Sheriffs Department says on Facebook that the suspect was found with an AR-15 rifle, a handgun and two loaded magazines. He faces several felonies. No injuries were reported.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KYTV
Investigators consider car fire suspicious near Doolittle, Mo.
NEAR DOOLITTLE, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators consider a car fire suspicious Sunday morning in Phelps County. Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:30 a.m. in the 18000 block of State Highway T near I-44. They found an SUV engulfed in fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished it. Firefighters report no injuries from...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight
It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the state of Missouri or thinking about visiting, you might want to add the following towns to your list.
Lebanon man killed in Saturday crash
LEBANON, Mo.- A 31-year-old Lebanon man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Adam Nichols was driving a 1999 Yamaha V-Star eastbound on Nightingale Dr at 5:20 p.m. Saturday when he traveled off the right side of the road ejecting him and a juvenile passenger into […]
KYTV
Deadly crash slowed traffic I-44 in Pulaski County, Mo. on Saturday
NEAR RICHLAND, Mo. (KY3) - A deadly crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Pulaski County on Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near the Richland exit around 6 a.m. Investigators say the crash involved multiple vehicles. The crash closed eastbound traffic for a...
Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire on Mississippi Street
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Firefighters responded to the fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street around 9:40 a.m. Monday, according to the Jefferson City Fire Department. Crews said firefighters arriving at the scene found heavy smoke coming from the house. Firefighters were still at the home as of about 11:20 a.m. conducting salvage and The post Jefferson City firefighters respond to house fire on Mississippi Street appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
When the ash settles: The Wooldridge fire aftermath
In the seven days since a wildfire razed about half of Wooldridge, the village’s residents have spent time searching. The McComb family, who lost their home, dog and two birds in the Saturday blaze, sifted through ash in search of their wedding rings.
Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City
Community members came together Sunday, four years after 4-year-old Darnell Gray's body was found in Jefferson City. The post Vigil held four years after boy’s body recovered in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
northwestmoinfo.com
Waynesville Man Arrested Saturday and Facing a Firearm Charge
(MISSOURINET) – A Waynseville man was arrested Saturday and is now facing a firearm charge. Shortly after 8:30 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 22-year-old Claudell Q. Haggard in Holt County on accusatory charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana for ten grams or less, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit.
Laclede Record
Emergency call ends in zero flame-related injuries and wreck involving one fire engine
Residential flames at 16281 Finch Road in Lebanon drew response from four separate fire agencies on Wednesday. A mobile home caught fire and the alarm was sounded at 2:06 pm. with Lebanon Fire Department arriving at the scene at 2:28 p.m.. The home was occupied by one resident and two pets, a cat and a dog at the time of the fire. Engine 2 of the Lebanon Fire Department responded after the first alarm and established command due to no response from other agencies. For more on this story see the LCR.
A $300 Million Dollar Tourist Attraction In Missouri? It’s Coming To Ozarks
Anyone who lives in Missouri has probably heard of the Lake of the Ozarks. It has been a major destination for tourists all over the country. There are amazing lakeside restaurants to check out including JB Hooks (click HERE for my article about them) and Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar (click HERE for that article) as well as the annual boat parade. Now the Ozarks could get even bigger!
Comments / 0