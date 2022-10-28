ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volleyball: Seeding is still up for grabs with less than a week left in the regular season

By Phil Benotti
 3 days ago

The regular season is coming to an end quickly in the WDA, with teams jockeying for position in the standings ahead of the regional tournament.

WDA Volleyball Scores:

Bismarck Demons 3 St. Mary’s Saints 0 Final
Dickinson Midgets 2 Jamestown Blue Jays 3 Final
Watford City Wolves 0 Legacy Sabers 3 Final
Williston Coyotes 1 Minot Majettes 3 Final
Turtle Mountain Braves 1 Mandan Braves 3 Final
