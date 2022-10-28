Volleyball: Seeding is still up for grabs with less than a week left in the regular season
The regular season is coming to an end quickly in the WDA, with teams jockeying for position in the standings ahead of the regional tournament.
WDA Volleyball Scores:
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
|Bismarck Demons
|3
|St. Mary’s Saints
|0
|Final
|Dickinson Midgets
|2
|Jamestown Blue Jays
|3
|Final
|Watford City Wolves
|0
|Legacy Sabers
|3
|Final
|Williston Coyotes
|1
|Minot Majettes
|3
|Final
|Turtle Mountain Braves
|1
|Mandan Braves
|3
|Final
