Liberty Tire Recycling Canada Ltd. in Legal, Alberta, has set a new standard in terms of employee health and safety by implementing fundamental shifts in its organizational culture and record keeping processes. As the largest recycler for end-of-life tires in Alberta, Liberty Tire recycles over five million tires annually at its facilities in Legal and repurposes them into feedstock for customers who convert it into new and diverse sustainable products. Employee health and safety is the #1 priority at Liberty Tire. Following that philosophy, adopting a new way of thinking about workplace safety has been a critical factor in the company maintaining its high level of safe production and resulted in over five years without a lost time injury.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO