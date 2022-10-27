Read full article on original website
Phoenix, AZ Announces Pay Increase for Workers to Help with Bulk Trash Pickup Problem
With the City of Phoenix struggling to pick up bulk trash due to staffing issues, officials are offering more money for certain workers. Starting Nov. 26, any City of Phoenix employee who has a commercial driver’s license and is a commercial driver will receive an additional $3 per hour. That’s on top of a hiring incentive of $2,500 for new solid waste equipment operators and $3,000 for current SWEOs.
Unique Recruiting Techniques to Conquer Labor Shortages
There is no easy solution for filling the employment gap, nor are there agreed upon explanations for today’s recruiting situation or guidance on when the challenge may ease. What is clear is that employers in all industries need to be innovative and think differently about how and who they recruit, hire, and retain.
November 2022 Issue
In the Spotlight: The City of San Diego, CA’s Environmental Services Department: Building an Infrastructure. Not only remaining steadfast in meeting the requirements of Senate Bill 1383, which will require the diversion of organic waste from landfills, but the City of San Diego’s Environmental Services Department also thrives on offering diverse training strategies and making necessary adjustments to remain competitive in the market.
Landfill No More?
Today’s public works directors and other county officials are realizing a lot of waste does not need to be landfilled. It can be used to create renewable energy. And it is easier than you think. For some in county management, it is about the ethics of continuing to bury...
Measuring Success
Peel Region in Canada pilots Chemical Cab program to tackle household hazardous waste and electronics waste at multi-residential buildings. It is estimated that 1,300 tons of household hazardous waste (HHW) and electronics waste (e-waste) ends up in the landfill each year from multi-residential buildings in Peel Region, a regional municipality in Ontario, Canada that operates the second largest waste management system in the province for more than 1.5 million people.
Liberty Tire Recycling Celebrates Five Years Without a Lost Time Injury
Liberty Tire Recycling Canada Ltd. in Legal, Alberta, has set a new standard in terms of employee health and safety by implementing fundamental shifts in its organizational culture and record keeping processes. As the largest recycler for end-of-life tires in Alberta, Liberty Tire recycles over five million tires annually at its facilities in Legal and repurposes them into feedstock for customers who convert it into new and diverse sustainable products. Employee health and safety is the #1 priority at Liberty Tire. Following that philosophy, adopting a new way of thinking about workplace safety has been a critical factor in the company maintaining its high level of safe production and resulted in over five years without a lost time injury.
The City of San Diego, CA’s Environmental Services Department: Building an Infrastructure
Not only remaining steadfast in meeting the requirements of Senate Bill 1383, which will require the diversion of organic waste from landfills, but San Diego’s Environmental Services Department also thrives on offering diverse training strategies and making necessary adjustments to remain competitive in the market. With a population of...
New Jersey Recycling Leaders Honored at Department of Environmental Protection’s Annual Awards Program
An airport that recycles numerous items including polycarbonate runway signs; a municipality with a comprehensive curbside, drop-off and food waste recycling system; and a senior citizen who volunteered to collect and deliver loads of recyclables generated by his neighbors during the COVID pandemic were among those honored as New Jersey’s 2022 recycling leaders, announced Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette. Those recently recognized at the DEP’s 41st Annual Recycling Awards program were:
Looking at the Big Picture of Trailer Total Cost of Ownership
Determining how much trailers really cost. With a cost on par with the average U.S. home mortgage, heavy-haul trailers represent a significant investment for businesses. The right trailer can provide fast ROI, greater productivity and increased profits. The wrong decision, however, can leave waste operations managers with the financial burden of a unit that will cost far more in the long run than the business is prepared to take on.
Looking for a cost-effective way to immediately improve route efficiency and safety?
On the road trying to make a living with a full-time job, I constantly worried about my two boys, ages 20 and 23, driving refuse and recycling routes. I was a mess thinking about the possibility of them getting seriously injured by a vehicle while chasing down fly-away litter that didn’t make it into the truck with the automated arm. We had to quickly find a solution.
