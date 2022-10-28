ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Comments / 2

william wulffleff
3d ago

miss Hinkle they had a real knack at customer service this whitetail company is a disgrace

Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment

Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton

MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
Recycling Today

Whitetail wins $28 million collection contract

The Northampton Township (Pennsylvania) Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycling and yard waste collection contract that is valued at almost $28 million. The contract includes weekly collection of trash, recycling and yard waste for three years...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.

A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS News

Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters

A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
NAZARETH, PA
sauconsource.com

Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown

Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
HELLERTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

