william wulffleff
3d ago
miss Hinkle they had a real knack at customer service this whitetail company is a disgrace
4
Limerick Township proposes tax increase to preserve land amid rise in development
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space. Residents will make the...
Glenside Contractor Benefits from Program that Gives Low-Level Offenders a Second Chance
The Choice is Yours (TCY), a regional felony diversion program that also operates in Montgomery County, provides nonviolent, first-time drug offenders with a second chance. Zack Boyd, in the Bucks County Courier Times, reported the impact TCY had on Dylan Fiedler, a Glenside HVAC contractor. The program is run by...
Bethlehem Steel ruins among 18 Lehigh Valley projects awarded $30M for redevelopment
Eighteen projects across Lehigh and Northampton counties are sharing in $29,950,000 in state grants awarded Wednesday. The money comes from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which awarded $465,272,053 statewide in this latest round of funding. The state Office of the Budget administers the program for the acquisition and construction...
morethanthecurve.com
Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton
MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
Montgomery County Police Departments Enacting ‘Enforcement Wave’ to Reduce Aggressive Driving
Motorists who treat Route 422 signage as its suggested speed limit had best calm down. Same with those who feel the need to lean incessantly on the horn when the Pa. Turnpike jams. A PennDOT coordinated effort among 50 municipal police departments (including Montgomery County’s) is targeting aggressive driving.
Trial starts Monday for man accused of rape, 3 break-ins at homes of Lehigh, Lafayette women
A Bethlehem man will stand trial Monday for breaking into the homes of Lehigh and Lafayette students, raping one of them and attempting to force two others to commit sex acts at knifepoint. Jury selection in the trial of 36-year-old Clement Swaby is scheduled for the morning in Northampton County...
Vice President of Bucks County Car Dealership Chain Nominated For TIME Dealer Of The Year Award
A high-ranking member of the dealership chain is on her way to a major accomplishment. A Bucks County businesswoman is on her way to being named one of the top car dealers of the year by a major publication. Jeff Werner wrote about the local businesswoman for the Doylestown Patch.
Recycling Today
Whitetail wins $28 million collection contract
The Northampton Township (Pennsylvania) Board of Supervisors has unanimously voted to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycling and yard waste collection contract that is valued at almost $28 million. The contract includes weekly collection of trash, recycling and yard waste for three years...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township
Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Observing a Rare Medical Occurrence in Bucks County Rabbits
The medical situation has state officials keeping an eye on the local rabbit population. Owing to a recent development in animal research, Bucks County and state officials are on the lookout for a developing medical situation. Greg Vellner wrote about the news for The Reporter. The Pennsylvania Game Commission, along...
Boutique aims to bring nearly 30 vendors under 1 roof. It opens next week in Allentown.
A new boutique with a mission to help other area small businesses grow is opening next week at downtown Allentown’s ArtsWalk. A Little Bit of Local, 27 N. Seventh St., is set to open Tuesday in space that previously occupied Radish Republic. The urban grocer that specialized in goods sourced from area farms shuttered last month with owners then declining to provide specifics to a lehighvalleylive.com reporter about the decision.
CBS News
Chester County HS closed again due to threat of violence
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Coatesville Area School District is closed Monday after another threat of violence to the high school campus. A statement sent to the school district community on Monday reads, in part:. The Coatesville Area School District is extremely dismayed by the continuation of threats of violence on...
These Two Bucks County Municipalities Are the Latest Local Areas to Enact Earned Income Tax
After the majority of the Bucks County area has adopted an earned income tax, two local municipalities are following suit. Peg Quann wrote about the recent financial news in the Bucks County Courier Times. Langhorne and Morrisville are the latest areas to enact an earned income tax. Morrisville’s began in...
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
Chalfont-Based Company Worked On the Restoration of the Liberty Bell Statue Outside of Citizens Bank Park
A Bucks County company is being credited for workin on the restoration of an important statue connected to the Philadelphia Phillies. Dan Social wrote about the restoration in The Reporter. Cima, a Chalfont-based sign company, worked on the restoration of the famous Liberty Bell statue that once resided in Veteran’s...
First lady to stump in Allentown as Lehigh Valley congressional race draws big names
First lady Jill Biden is scheduled to visit Allentown on Wednesday in support of U.S. Rep. Susan Wild’s re-election to a third two-year term. Wild, a Democrat, is locked in a rematch with Republican candidate Lisa Scheller, who also ran in 2020 to represent the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District.
Popular Lehigh Valley BBQ Joint Suddenly Shutters
A popular BBQ joint in the Lehigh Valley has suddenly shuttered one of its physical locations after three years. Mad J’s on East Lawn Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 28. A specific reason for the closure was not given — simply...
550 homes planned for Allen Twp. could become Lehigh Valley housing model, LVPC says
Phases three and four of a massive housing development proposed for Allen Township received unanimous support Thursday from the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Around 550 new single-family homes, townhomes and apartments would be built over the existing farmland between Bullshead Road and Willowbrook Road, according to a review letter by the commission.
sauconsource.com
Boys Accused of Starting Shopping Cart Fire in Hellertown
Two teenage boys have been charged in the Northampton County juvenile court system after police say they started a shopping cart fire that endangered residents. In a news release Monday, Hellertown Police said the fire occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, Sept. 18 in the 500 block of Tobias Drive.
