Malakoff, TX

Malakoff remains on top of their district after 55-13 win over Mexia

By Christa Wood
 9 days ago

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — The Malakoff Tigers are now at the top of their district after getting a 55-13 home win over the Mexia Blackcats on Friday night.

Chapel Hill stays undefeated in district play after home win over Lindale

Next week, Malakoff will head to Groesbeck for the last game of the regular season.

