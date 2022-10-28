Malakoff remains on top of their district after 55-13 win over Mexia
MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — The Malakoff Tigers are now at the top of their district after getting a 55-13 home win over the Mexia Blackcats on Friday night.Chapel Hill stays undefeated in district play after home win over Lindale
Next week, Malakoff will head to Groesbeck for the last game of the regular season.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0