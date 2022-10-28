Malakoff remains on top of their district after 55-13 win over Mexia

MALAKOFF, Texas (KETK) — The Malakoff Tigers are now at the top of their district after getting a 55-13 home win over the Mexia Blackcats on Friday night.

Next week, Malakoff will head to Groesbeck for the last game of the regular season.

