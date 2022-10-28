ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC10

Sacramento receives federal partnership resources to tackle crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is receiving federal resources to deliver technical assistance and resources to tackle crime over the next three years. Chief Kathy Lester says Sacramento is 1 of only 6 cities to be awarded the National Public Safety Partnership Grant. "It creates a whole...
SACRAMENTO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?

Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Modesto, Stockton schools receive federal funding to purchase electric buses

STOCKTON, Calif. — President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday a new round of funding slated to help schools in Stockton and Modesto. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program held a rebate competition awarding nearly $94.9 million from Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 29 school districts across the nation.
STOCKTON, CA
wufe967.com

California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church

A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
COLUSA, CA
ABC10

Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Victory Elementary School

STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at Stockton's Victory Elementary School has been lifted after a man was seen near the campus with a gun Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials say. The school went on a hard lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the suspect was seen near...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton seeking to annex 200 acres of land to build warehouses

STOCKTON, Calif. — A project slated to go into consideration in the coming weeks would extend Stockton's city limits to include nearly 200 acres of land currently considered part of unincorporated San Joaquin County. The Mariposa Road Industrial Park Annexation Project would bring 203.5 acres of county land located...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Elk Grove's nature park opens

The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
ABC10

Oak Park Halloween House's ode to neighborhood artists

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bubbling bones and ghastly ghouls are just the way to ring in the season of giving for Aimee Phelps and Danell Eschaur. For the past 13 years, the couple has been behind the Oak Park Halloween house on 33rd Street and 4th Avenue, and for them, scaring is caring.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Colusa church vandalized, Catholic community possibly targeted with hate crime

COLUSA — A Catholic church was vandalized this week in Colusa County. Police are calling the act a hate crime.   The tight-knit Catholic community in Colusa says seeing their place of worship completely desecrated has left them shaken up after 67-year-old James Stoltenberg allegedly vandalized the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Stoltenberg is suspected to have broken into the church on Oct. 25 and caused $10,000 worth of damage. He was arrested two days later as church security video captured the incident.Images from the incident show the baptismal font desecrated, the tabernacle thrown, Eucharist strewn across the floor,...
COLUSA, CA
FOX40

Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
VACAVILLE, CA
