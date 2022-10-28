Read full article on original website
Sacramento receives federal partnership resources to tackle crime
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is receiving federal resources to deliver technical assistance and resources to tackle crime over the next three years. Chief Kathy Lester says Sacramento is 1 of only 6 cities to be awarded the National Public Safety Partnership Grant. "It creates a whole...
Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
Modesto, Stockton schools receive federal funding to purchase electric buses
STOCKTON, Calif. — President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday a new round of funding slated to help schools in Stockton and Modesto. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program held a rebate competition awarding nearly $94.9 million from Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 29 school districts across the nation.
California man arrested for vandalizing Catholic church
A Colusa, California man was taken into police custody after vandalizing a church in the small community of Colusa, California, located in the Sacramento Valley. James Stoltenberg, 67, was arrested by police on Oct. 27 after an investigation into the defacing of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Just two...
California Police Spend More Time Conducting Racially Biased Stops Than Responding To Calls
According to a new report on racial profiling in California, Black drivers are nearly five times more likely to be stopped by California sheriffs for traffic violations than white drivers. The Guardian reports records from the county sheriff’s departments in Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento, and Riverside were obtained and...
2022 Election | Eric Guerra, Stephanie Nguyen vie for State Assembly's 10th District - Q&A
ELK GROVE, Calif. — For two city councilmembers the next step of their political journey could be the California State Assembly, but after the November election, only one will be able to take that step. The new 10th District includes Elk Grove, Vineyard, Florin Parkway and portions of Sacramento....
Stockton adding teeth to ordinance banning homeless from camping nearly everywhere
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton is adding more teeth to an already existing ordinance meant to keep people from camping near buildings, parks and more. The municipal code "relating to protection of critical infrastructure and wildfire risk areas" in the city went into effect today. Essentially, it...
Lockdown lifted at Stockton's Victory Elementary School
STOCKTON, Calif. — A lockdown at Stockton's Victory Elementary School has been lifted after a man was seen near the campus with a gun Thursday morning, Stockton Unified School District officials say. The school went on a hard lockdown around 9:15 a.m. Thursday after the suspect was seen near...
Stockton seeking to annex 200 acres of land to build warehouses
STOCKTON, Calif. — A project slated to go into consideration in the coming weeks would extend Stockton's city limits to include nearly 200 acres of land currently considered part of unincorporated San Joaquin County. The Mariposa Road Industrial Park Annexation Project would bring 203.5 acres of county land located...
Sacramento County voter receives 3 ballots in mail
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A Sacramento County man received three ballots from two different California counties in the mail. A Sacramento County resident received his ballot and turned it in. He also received a ballot from his old address in Monterey and another ballot from Sacramento. The man asked...
Elk Grove's nature park opens
The public can visit a new showcase of Elk Grove’s wetland environment at a 2.7-acre park that’s tucked away from Elk Grove Boulevard. Elk Grove Nature Park officially opened on Oct. 19, and visitors can relax in a small grove that includes a boardwalk, walking paths, and a bridge over a future vernal pool. This project’s first phase was completed this fall as part of a $521,600 construction project. The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) plans to raise funds for future amenities such as a play area, an agricultural garden, and a building that houses a nature center.
Thousands celebrate Diwali in Rancho Cordova Saturday
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — In Rancho Cordova Saturday, thousands of people celebrated Diwali at BAPS Sacramento. Organizers estimated more than 3,500 people came by the temple to celebrate. “We're celebrating Diwali,” said Niraj Dhanani, who is a community outreach coordinator at BAPS Sacramento. “We celebrating here today with the...
More than half of Sacramento's housing plans unfinished as city officials name more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to a recent update from the Sacramento City Council, only three of the eight housing sites named in its bedrock homelessness response legislation, the Comprehensive Siting Plan, are currently running. The three sites include:. 1. Miller Park 'Safe Grounds' Site - 60 tents. 2. X-Street...
Panel censures San Joaquin Valley judge over New Year’s DUI crash, lying to police
A Central Valley judge has been publicly censured for misconduct after he crashed his SUV while driving under the influence of alcohol, attempted to leave the scene of the crash, and lied to bystanders and police officers, the state Commission on Judicial Performance announced Thursday. The commission said Judge Michael...
Oak Park Halloween House's ode to neighborhood artists
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Bubbling bones and ghastly ghouls are just the way to ring in the season of giving for Aimee Phelps and Danell Eschaur. For the past 13 years, the couple has been behind the Oak Park Halloween house on 33rd Street and 4th Avenue, and for them, scaring is caring.
Colusa church vandalized, Catholic community possibly targeted with hate crime
COLUSA — A Catholic church was vandalized this week in Colusa County. Police are calling the act a hate crime. The tight-knit Catholic community in Colusa says seeing their place of worship completely desecrated has left them shaken up after 67-year-old James Stoltenberg allegedly vandalized the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Stoltenberg is suspected to have broken into the church on Oct. 25 and caused $10,000 worth of damage. He was arrested two days later as church security video captured the incident.Images from the incident show the baptismal font desecrated, the tabernacle thrown, Eucharist strewn across the floor,...
Sacramento greenlights $35M in funding for 820 affordable housing units
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento City Council voted to approve a multi-million dollar plan to build hundreds of new, affordable housing in the Sacramento area. City Council is still ironing out some details, like where exactly the money is coming from, but for now, the plan is approved. They're...
Man on motorized scooter involved in Vacaville collision
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — An adult man on a motorized scooter was involved in a traffic accident with a vehicle near Alamo Drive and Nut Tree Road in Vacaville, according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. Police said that officers are currently on the scene of the accident and there will be […]
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
