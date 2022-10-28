Since week one of the 2022 football season, it has seemed as though the Coffee Trojans and Ware County Gators were on a collision course for the region championship. After the Trojans’ 48-0 win over the Greenbrier Wolfpack in Evans and the Gators’ 59-7 throttling of Statesboro on the road Friday night, the stage is set: The two titans of Region 1-5A will slug it out next Friday at Jardine Stadium with the title on the line.

DOUGLAS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO