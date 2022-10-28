Read full article on original website
wtxl.com
Valdosta State football team defeats North Greenville to end losing streak
TIGERVILLE, S.C. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated North Greenville 58-37 Saturday in a Gulf South Conference matchup. With the win, the Blazers (4-5, 2-4 Gulf South Conference) ended a four-game conference losing streak. The host Crusaders dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
douglasnow.com
Coffee takes care of Greenbrier 48-0, will face Ware for region championship
Since week one of the 2022 football season, it has seemed as though the Coffee Trojans and Ware County Gators were on a collision course for the region championship. After the Trojans’ 48-0 win over the Greenbrier Wolfpack in Evans and the Gators’ 59-7 throttling of Statesboro on the road Friday night, the stage is set: The two titans of Region 1-5A will slug it out next Friday at Jardine Stadium with the title on the line.
wtxl.com
ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 10, Georgia Week 11
(WTXL) — High school football players representing Saint John Paul II, Thomas County Central and Rickards high schools are this week’s nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week. Watch the video above for this week's nominees. Vote in the poll below as many times...
wtxl.com
Spooky Halloween early with fog in the forecast
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A foggy start makes our Halloween a little spooky!. Please take some extra time to get to work or school- especially if you know your route is fog prone. Temperatures rise later in the morning and fog mixes out. Highs today top out in the...
wtxl.com
Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean...
WALB 10
Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls. Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters...
fox35orlando.com
Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP
Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
WALB 10
Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
wtxl.com
Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/30/22)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 4:55 PM Update: The area of low pressure has strengthened to become Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Jamaica and the Grand Cayman Island. An area of low pressure located in the central Caribbean Sea appears to show signs of...
2 People Died, 1 Injured In A Car Crash In Decatur County (Bainbridge, GA)
Decatur County Officials responded to a car crash that claimed two lives and injured another. The crash happened on Tuesday around 5 p.m. on Highway 27 North. According to the police, the car was traveling at a high speed on the highway when it veered off the road. It struck a tree before catching fire.
WCTV
Man charged with murder after woman’s body found along rural Leon County road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Nearly a week after a Georgia woman’s body was found along Wiley Road in Leon County, a man is now facing a first degree premeditated murder charge. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 40-year-old Da’Vhon Young was located and arrested by the United...
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
One man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.
douglasnow.com
South Georgia physician sentenced to prison after admitting conspiracy to illegally distribute drugs
A Coffee County, Ga., physician has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after he admitted to participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed massive amounts of addictive controlled substances from pain management and addiction clinics. Dr. Wallace Steven Anderson, 68, of Douglas, Ga., was sentenced to 60...
Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
wfxl.com
Three arrested for drugs, firearms in Tift County
Three men are behind bars in Tift County following a lengthy investigation. The Tift County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis Tuesday after the special response team served arrest warrants and recovered numerous firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. Washington was charged with possession of marijuana...
douglasnow.com
Two arrested for exploitation and intimidation of a disabled adult or elderly person
When working in the media, there are times when, unfortunately, we don't find out about arrests when they are made that we feel the community should be aware of. While this rarely occurs, it has happened in the past, and this case happens to be one of those. The two...
