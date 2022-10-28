ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lanier County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Valdosta State football team defeats North Greenville to end losing streak

TIGERVILLE, S.C. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team defeated North Greenville 58-37 Saturday in a Gulf South Conference matchup. With the win, the Blazers (4-5, 2-4 Gulf South Conference) ended a four-game conference losing streak. The host Crusaders dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-4 in conference play.
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Coffee takes care of Greenbrier 48-0, will face Ware for region championship

Since week one of the 2022 football season, it has seemed as though the Coffee Trojans and Ware County Gators were on a collision course for the region championship. After the Trojans’ 48-0 win over the Greenbrier Wolfpack in Evans and the Gators’ 59-7 throttling of Statesboro on the road Friday night, the stage is set: The two titans of Region 1-5A will slug it out next Friday at Jardine Stadium with the title on the line.
DOUGLAS, GA
wtxl.com

Spooky Halloween early with fog in the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A foggy start makes our Halloween a little spooky!. Please take some extra time to get to work or school- especially if you know your route is fog prone. Temperatures rise later in the morning and fog mixes out. Highs today top out in the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Saturday morning First to Know Tropics Check (10/29/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — With about one month left in Hurricane season, we are still keeping an active watch on the Tropics. The National Hurricane Center has issued advisories on two low pressure disturbances in the Atlantic Basin. The first area to watch is located in the Eastern Caribbean...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Black Voters Matter bus tour stops in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Election Day is just 10 days away, and many groups out there are trying to get your vote. The Black Voters Matter bus tour came through Valdosta Friday, encouraging people of color to go to the polls. Black Voters Matter is making sure that young voters...
VALDOSTA, GA
fox35orlando.com

Hours-long high-speed chase through Florida, Georgia in stolen Hellcat ends with arrests of 3: FHP

Three people — among them a teen — were arrested for taking Florida Highway Patrol and multiple other agencies on a high-speed pursuit after stealing multiple cars. Around 6:23 a.m. Friday, two vehicles that were reported stolen out of Jacksonville were traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County. The owner was tracking the two stolen cars; a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango. The owner found that the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County, FHP said.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Tift Co. High senior killed in crash, 3 others injured

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County High School senior was killed in a Wednesday night crash and three others, including a baby, were injured after they were ejected from the vehicle. Letitia Barnes, 18, was killed in the crash that happened on Eldorado Road. Tandria Johnson, Barnes’ mother, said...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
wtxl.com

Sunday evening First to Know Tropics Check (10/30/22)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — 4:55 PM Update: The area of low pressure has strengthened to become Potential Tropical Cyclone Fifteen. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Jamaica and the Grand Cayman Island. An area of low pressure located in the central Caribbean Sea appears to show signs of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
13WMAZ

Private prison in McRae will close and lay off 252 people

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — More than 250 people will lose jobs next month when a federal prison in Telfair County closes. The McRae Correctional Facility is owned by a Nashville-based private company, CoreCivic. Steve Owen, a CoreCivic vice president, said it's closing because their contract with the federal Bureau of...
MCRAE, GA
wfxl.com

Three arrested for drugs, firearms in Tift County

Three men are behind bars in Tift County following a lengthy investigation. The Tift County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Washington, Jaheim Prince and Akeveyan Dennis Tuesday after the special response team served arrest warrants and recovered numerous firearms, marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. Washington was charged with possession of marijuana...
TIFT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy