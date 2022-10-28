Read full article on original website
2-year-old Girl Dead In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Irvine (Irvine, CA)
The Irvine Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Thursday night. The accident occurred at the Cross Creek Apartments on Creek Road. It was reported to the officials at 8.05 p.m.
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Pico Rivera Crash
A man riding a motorcycle died Sunday evening in a crash on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Pico Rivera. The crash occurred about 8:15 p.m. on the northbound 605 Freeway at Rose Hills Road, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The man was pronounced dead at...
California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan
IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
2urbangirls.com
Body found on Orange County freeway
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
KTLA.com
7 people injured in Irvine after 2-car collision
Seven people were injured Sunday evening in a two-car crash at the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Boulevard in Irvine. Crews had to use a hydraulic rescue tool on one of the vehicles for extrication, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. At least five of the patients were transported to...
mynewsla.com
Body Found on San Diego Freeway in Huntington Beach
A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness reported the person was in...
mynewsla.com
Woman Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Suspect in Custody
A woman was fatally shot in Long Beach Monday, and a suspect later surrendered to authorities. The shooting was reported about 7:50 a.m. in the 700 block of East Wardlow Road, near the San Diego (405) Freeway, according to the Long Beach Police Department. The woman was pronounced dead at...
mynewsla.com
Trial Begins For Man Charged In Fatal Mission Viejo Crash
A 28-year-old man who had been repeatedly warned about the dangers of speeding was going nearly 100 mph when he plowed into another car, killing the driver, in Mission Viejo five years ago, a prosecutor told jurors Monday as the defendant’s attorney said his client was rushing his girlfriend home to help her with a personal problem.
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Rushed To Trauma Center From Crash With RV in Malibu
A bicyclist was rushed to a trauma center from a crash with an RV in Malibu Sunday, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 11:38 a.m. to Pacific Coast Highway and Coastline Drive, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. No further information was immediately released.
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles Man Arrested for Allegedly Breaking Into Bank in Arcadia
A 34-year-old man from Los Angeles was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary for allegedly breaking into a bank in Arcadia, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to Chase Bank, 60 E. Huntington Drive, at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday regarding a report of glass being broken at the location and spotted a man inside the bank, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
1 Woman Killed, Another Injured In A Fatal Crash In Anaheim (Anaheim, CA)
According to the Anaheim Police, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Anaheim. Officials confirmed that 1 woman died and 1 woman was hospitalized due to the motor vehicle accident.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspect Escapes Beverly Hills Home
Police set up a perimeter around a Beverly Hills home where a burglary occurred but failed to catch the suspect authorities said Monday was inside. According to a Beverly Hills Police Department dispatcher, the burglary was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Park Way, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard, between Beverly and CaÃ±on drives and near the iconic Beverly Hills sign.
mynewsla.com
One Patient Trapped in Vehicle in Palm Springs-Area Crash
A person was trapped inside a vehicle Saturday evening after a crash in the unincorporated Palm Springs area. The crash was reported at 6:56 p.m. in the 71000 block of Highway 74 near milepost 85, just below the Vista Point, according to reports from the Riverside County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.
2urbangirls.com
Toddler on scooter hit, killed by vehicle in Orange County
IRVINE, Calif. – Irvine police Friday were investigating a fatal collision that killed a 2-year-old girl riding on a scooter. Police and firefighters responded at 8:05 p.m. Thursday to the collision near the parking lot exit of the Cross Creek Apartments at 22 Creek Road, police said. The girl...
mynewsla.com
Woman Injured in Crash That Killed Two Others Drops Suit Against Estate
A woman who was injured when her vehicle was struck by a Lamborghini that crashed and caught fire near the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area in Encino in 2019, killing the driver and his girlfriend, has dropped her suit against the estate of the late driver. Lawyers for plaintiff Lindsay Marcus...
mynewsla.com
Four People Sickened by Fumes at LAX Terminal 8 Baggage Area
Four people became ill from fumes Monday at a baggage area in Terminal 8 ay Los Angeles International Airport, and a hazardous-materials investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the terminal about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. “Due to a hazardous materials investigation by @LAFD terminal...
mynewsla.com
Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Traffic Crash in Chatsworth
Coroner’s officials Sunday released the name of a 40-year-old man who was killed in a traffic crash in Chatsworth which also left three other people injured. The man was identified as Martin Antunez Rendon, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A spokesperson could not be reached to determine Rendon’s place of residence.
4 kidnapped, including teen girl and baby, in CA
Two suspects are in custody after they allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Huntington Park Police Shoot Knife-Wielding Man
Huntington Park police fatally shot a knife-wielding man Sunday evening. The shooting occurred at 5:24 p.m. in the 6300 block of Malabar Street, according to Sgt. G. Magos of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Officers initially responded to a report of a man with a gun, but discovered he had...
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Passenger Dies In Jurupa Crash
A motorcycle passenger was killed and the driver injured in a collision with a car on the east end of Jurupa Valley, authorities said Monday. The deadly crash happened about 9:15 p.m. Sunday in the 5900 block of Limonite Avenue, near Riverview Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
