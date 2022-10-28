ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Westbrook's Injury Status For Lakers-Timberwolves Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

Russell Westbrook is questionable for Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will face off with the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center, but for the game they could be without one of their starters.

Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook has been listed as questionable for the contest as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Russell Westbrook (hamstring) questionable for Friday."

The Lakers are currently 0-4 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook missed their last game against the Nuggets on Wednesday evening.

Through his first three games of the season, he is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.

This is his second season with the Lakers, and so far, the fit has not been ideal.

The Lakers went just 33-49 last season and missed the NBA Playoffs (and play-in tournament).

Westbrook averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest in 78 games, but he was blamed by fans and the media for their struggles.

While the 2017 NBA MVP is not as good as he once was, the struggles that the Lakers have are definitely not all his fault.

As a team, they are currently shooting 41.6% from the field and 22.3% from the three-point range.

Right now, they look like they could miss the postseason once again, so it will be interesting to see if they make any trades.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves come into the game with a 3-2 record in their first five games of the season.

FastBreak on FanNation

