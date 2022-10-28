Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of school system
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is declared in a State of Emergency by the West Virginia Board of Education. An investigation led to a report released Thursday which showed intimidation of teachers and administrators by executive-level staff, a toxic work environment, a lack of services for virtual students in need of special education, and the mismanagement of federal and county dollars.
wchstv.com
Republican Ron Foster resigns from Putnam County Commission
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned, effective November 1. Foster served only one term in office, 6 years but lost in the May Primary. Foster's resignation e-mail sent out Friday was short and sweet, saying simply that he was resigning effective November 1....
WDTV
State takes over Logan County School System following review
LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
wchstv.com
Students at Winfield, Point Pleasant high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Talk about sweat equity. These two student athletes are working long hours to find success in the classroom and in their respective sports. Caden Beam, a senior at Winfield High School, and Ian Wood, a senior at Point Pleasant High School, have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
wvpublic.org
Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools
Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
wchstv.com
City of Charleston in tough recruiting environment, adds eight new officers to its ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department swore in its second largest class of police recruits Monday in nearly the last 20 years. Eyewitness News found it takes more than money to attract new officers today. Eight new officers took their oath from Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin....
Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
wchstv.com
Charleston police add eight to ranks - second largest group of officers in nearly 20 years
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The city of Charleston has sworn in in eight new police officers – the second largest group of officers hired in nearly 20 years. Officials said in a news release that the new officers sworn in Monday during a ceremony will boost the ranks of the Charleston Police Department to 168 of the 173 officers allotted.
wchstv.com
POLL: Do you believe West Virginia's public education system needs totally overhauled?
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s public education system has taken it on the chin recently, scoring poorly on the nation’s report card and the state Board of Education voting to take over the Logan County school system. Eyewitness News wants your opinion on how much you...
Marshall University professor honored with street name in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Marshall University Professor who has dedicated his life to the fight for civil rights was honored on Friday. 9th Street between 4th and 5th Avenues has been given the honorary designation of Phil Carter Plaza. Carter is a Clay County, West Virginia native, who worked to end segregation. His teenage […]
wchstv.com
Missing teen sought in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been reported missing. Kelsey Pomeroy, 14, was last seen by her family Saturday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The teen was...
wchstv.com
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of an 87-year-old man and a 57-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total has now risen to 742.
‘Can you see me now’ campaign shows the faces of West Virginia overdose victims
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The portraits of 15,000 sons, daughters, fathers, mothers, aunts, uncles and more — all who died from overdoses — were displayed on billboards outside Kanawha County’s early voting location in Charleston on Saturday. The faces of those individuals greeted early voters, as something for people to think about as they went […]
West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
West Virginia organization seeking volunteers for Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The group that honors its namesake by providing a delicious Thanksgiving meal to those who need one is in need of a little help themselves this year. The Kanawha Valley Collective is once again looking for volunteers to help with the annual Frank Veltri Thanksgiving Dinner. They need people to cook […]
wchstv.com
Man dies in ATV crash in Putnam County
POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is dead after an ATV crash in Putnam County. Putnam County deputies said Stevie Hills was reported missing by his son on Monday. His son said Hills had been drinking when he left Poca River Road on an ATV about 8 p.m. Sunday and never returned.
wchstv.com
FNR: Live coverage planned Friday, Nov. 4, when Winfield squares off with Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Winfield travels to Point Pleasant this weekend in a high school football matchup you can watch live online and on TV. The Par Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum, kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, and can be viewed in this story once it starts and on the Eyewitness News Facebook page.
Brush fire in Kanawha County, West Virginia, closes one lane of Big Tyler Road
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says one lane of the 4400 block of Big Tyler Road is closed due to a brush fire. The call came in to dispatch around 6:55 p.m. The lane is still shut down as of 7:12 p.m. Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. It is […]
Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia
UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
