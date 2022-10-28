ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

wymt.com

Logan Countians hope for change after state takeover of school system

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Logan County Schools is declared in a State of Emergency by the West Virginia Board of Education. An investigation led to a report released Thursday which showed intimidation of teachers and administrators by executive-level staff, a toxic work environment, a lack of services for virtual students in need of special education, and the mismanagement of federal and county dollars.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Republican Ron Foster resigns from Putnam County Commission

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County Commissioner Ron Foster has resigned, effective November 1. Foster served only one term in office, 6 years but lost in the May Primary. Foster's resignation e-mail sent out Friday was short and sweet, saying simply that he was resigning effective November 1....
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WDTV

State takes over Logan County School System following review

LOGAN, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Special Circumstance Review of the Logan County Board of Education and Central Office was conducted on September 15 through September 23 of 2022 and revealed 46 points of non-compliance, the West Virginia Board of Education announced Thursday. A team from the West Virginia Department...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Students at Winfield, Point Pleasant high schools named Scholar Athletes of the Week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Talk about sweat equity. These two student athletes are working long hours to find success in the classroom and in their respective sports. Caden Beam, a senior at Winfield High School, and Ian Wood, a senior at Point Pleasant High School, have been named as the Todd Judy Ford Scholar Athlete of the Week for their respective schools.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
wvpublic.org

Justice Comments on State Takeover Of County Schools

Gov. Jim Justice made a brief comment on the state takeover of Logan County schools during his COVID-19 briefing Friday. With none of his usual advisors on the call, Justice was alone for his Friday COVID-19 briefing, and he took the opportunity to comment on two of the constitutional amendments on the ballot of the Nov. 8 election.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Governor Justice weighs in on state BOE’s Logan County School takeover

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is speaking out about the West Virginia Board of Education takeover of Logan County schools. On Thursday, the WVBOE announced the decision Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, while reviewing an investigation of the local school system which turned up 46 areas of non-compliance with state standards. The governor weighed […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Victim of delegate’s alleged harassment gives statement

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The reported victim of sexually harassing text messages from a West Virginia delegate released a statement to 59News on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The victim, a lobbyist, wrote, “I do not want my experience to be used as a vehicle to thrust political narratives. I want to focus on awareness and […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing teen sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a teen who has been reported missing. Kelsey Pomeroy, 14, was last seen by her family Saturday, according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The teen was...
wchstv.com

Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department confirmed in a news release Monday the deaths of an 87-year-old man and a 57-year-old man from virus-related causes. Kanawha County’s pandemic death total has now risen to 742.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia Marching Band Invitational Results 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK). — Bands from every part of West Virginia participated in the 11th West Virginia Marching Band Invitational competition on Saturday at Laidley Field in Charleston. 46 bands from across the state took part in the competition which also featured a separate drumline contest. Results are broken down by class as follows: Class […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Man dies in ATV crash in Putnam County

POCA, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man is dead after an ATV crash in Putnam County. Putnam County deputies said Stevie Hills was reported missing by his son on Monday. His son said Hills had been drinking when he left Poca River Road on an ATV about 8 p.m. Sunday and never returned.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fully-involved structure fire in Cabell County, West Virginia

UPDATE (8:29 p.m., Oct. 29, 2022): Salt Rock Fire Volunteer Department says it is unknown how a structure fire started at 2774 Racoon Creek Road on Saturday. When Salt Rock VFD arrived, the fire was fully-involved. Barboursville VFD, Green Valley VFD and West Hamlin VFD also assisted in the incident. “Stopping [the fire] as quick […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV

