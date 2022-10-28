Read full article on original website
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s Alabama high school football games; includes Thursday night’s results. Pleasant Valley 28, Weaver 22 (Thurs.) Cottage Hill Christian 36, St. Luke’s Episcopal 15.
Youit Jones back in Alabama
The man accused of setting an abandoned house on fire in West Birmingham with a missing man inside is now back in custody in Alabama. Youit Jones is now in the Jefferson County Jail after being brought back from Oklahoma.
Alabama school district celebrates growing Hispanic population: ‘Amazing and beautiful’
A high school auditorium erupted with cheers as a group of older and younger students converged on the stage, melding a mix of Latin American art forms in a Carnival-style dance called “Los Chinelos.”. “He’s doing the iguana! He’s doing the iguana!” one student screamed, pointing to a classmate...
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
At least six tornadoes confirmed in south Alabama from Saturday storms
Southwest Alabama was hit by tornado warning after tornado warning on Saturday as a string of rotating storms rolled onshore from the Gulf of Mexico. The National Weather Service in Mobile sent survey teams out to investigate on Sunday and has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down in Mobile and Baldwin counties.
These are some of Alabama’s most haunted locations
Whether you're near Mobile Bay or taking in the sights of the Rocket City, there's a ghost story for each and every corner of Alabama.
Alabama JUCO WR commit Malik Benson breaks school receiving yards record
Alabama football’s JUCO wide receiver commit, Malik Benson is now Hutchinson Community College’s career leader in receiving yards. Benson passed Cordalle Patterson to secure the record. The Alabama commit has 1,868 career receiving yards. He had six receptions and 56 receiving yards in Hutchinson’s 31-7 win over Highland Saturday.
Strong storms, flooding possible overnight in southwest Alabama
Storms continued to move over parts of southwest Alabama late Saturday night, and a tornado watch was be in effect until midnight for Mobile and Baldwin counties. Mobile and Baldwin were the bullseye for storms on Saturday. The weather service issued multiple tornado warnings for both counties earlier on Saturday, and some damage has been reported in the region.
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to one family
Alabama's Amendment 3: What it means to the family of murder victim Lisa Ann Millican. Amendment 3 on the ballot this year has a story that dates back long before 2022. The story starts forty years ago in Dekalb County's Little River Canyon at Lynn Overlook, with a girl by the name of Lisa Ann Millican and ends with her family, who we began speaking with back in 2018.
Local businesses named finalists for Alabama Business of Year
Andalusia’s Town and Country Boutique and Taylor Linen Services have each been named finalists in the Alabama Small Business of the Year Awards. Finalists were selected from nominations made by local Alabama chambers of commerce. Alabama chambers had the opportunity to nominate one member small business for each award category. Awards will be presented in the following categories: emerging business (in business fewer than 5 years), small business 1-10 employees, small business 11-50 employees, or small business 51-100 employees.
The Weather Authority: Scattered rain likely across Saturday night, Sunday morning
RAIN RETURNS: A few scattered showers are possible over the western third of the state today, but the most widespread rain will come tonight and tomorrow morning across Alabama. We note SPC maintains a "slight risk" (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms for the southwest corner of the state... a few...
Alabama 4th in nation in most felons not allowed to vote, report says
Alabama is among three states that have the highest percentage of voting age people ineligible to vote due to felony convictions, according to a study released last week. The Sentencing Project said more than 8% in Alabama, as well as Mississippi and Tennessee, are not allowed to vote because of those felony convictions. Researchers said “felony disenfranchisement” is another effort at restricting ballot access, NPR reported.
Active missing persons cases in Alabama
As of Friday, there are 151 active missing persons cases in the state of Alabama, dating back to 1980, listed by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The list does not include all missing persons cases in the state. ALEA's missing persons search database allows the public to lookup people who...
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s)
This is the most common fast food chain in Alabama (and it isn’t McDonald’s) That’s the number of restaurants in Alabama. That’s the number of chain restaurants. That’s the number of locations for the most common restaurant in Alabama. That’s a whole of food.
3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will have a new secretary of state after this midterm election. John Merrill is finishing up his second term in office, which makes him ineligible to run this year. So voters will have three candidates to choose from. The race will come down to either Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby, Democrat Pamela Laffitte, or Republican Wes Allen.
The night many in Alabama believed the world was ending
In reality, the cloud was the result of several forest fires in the area, according to news reports at the time. However, many in the area believed it was the end of the world.
Alabama Residents To Receive Payments Of $200
There have been talks of rebates and inflation relief measures for other states. If you live in Alabama, you could be wondering what about you. What will your officials be doing to help you? Help is on the way for your Alabama neighborhoods via $200 checks.
UAB health officials caution of Flu outbreak in Alabama schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama is a hot zone for flu activity, the CDC map shows the state currently at a high level. That activity is being seen right here in the Wiregrass with Daleville City schools having a remote learning day on Friday and Ozark City Schools working through potential delays with their bus routes due to the virus.
Alabama deputy shoots, kills person after four-wheeler chase
An investigation is underway after an Alabama sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspect during a pursuit with the person on a four-wheeler. At approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, an Etowah County Investigator attempted to stop a four-wheeler driven by a white male on Holliday Circle in the Egypt Community.
