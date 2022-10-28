Read full article on original website
Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Arts Alliance decided this year they were going to create their share of scares with Fright Nights. The event sold out Friday and Saturday night and will return on Halloween. But if you are going, be warned: you have to face the Raven Queen.
ZooWorld’s annual ZooBoo Halloween event attracts large crowds
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - ZooWorld’s annual “ZooBoo” event didn’t keep the ghosts and goblins away this year. The event kicked off Saturday and wrapped up around 4 p.m. Sunday. ZooWorld Director Kayte Hogan said it’s the zoo’s biggest and busiest event of the year....
Halloween Special: Wake Up World with the NewsChannel 7 Today team
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The NewsChannel 7 Today team is celebrating Halloween with a skit you don’t want to miss out on watching. Wendy Wampbell and Gene host Wake Up World, the newest leading morning show. During the show, they speak with a few very special guests and party on throughout the morning.
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
Vietnam Veteran wants to celebrate his 90th birthday by going skydiving
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local Vietnam War Veteran wants everyone to know there are no age limits on having fun. So what does he want for his 90th birthday? To jump out of a plane of course. That was the plan on Saturday, for retired Lieutenant Colonel Allen Bresette but...
People takeover Downtown Panama City in Halloween costumes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Halloween is on Monday but some showed off their costumes a few days early. McKenzie Park in Downtown Panama City was full of spooky festivities on Saturday. City officials and local vendors came together to host Panama City’s Fall Fest. The day kicked off at 8 a.m. and the fun […]
Kinard Halloween Carnival annual spooktacular event
KINARD, Fla. (WMBB)– The Kinard Halloween Carnival brought out the scariest of ghouls from all over Calhoun County to help fundraise with the Kinard Volunteer Fire Fighters Department on Saturday. The Kinard Halloween event is a standing tradition in Calhoun County and has been held for 40 years. Volunteer Fire Chief, Jody Daniels, said there […]
More than 3.7M beachgoers, 1 drowning as Okaloosa Co. Lifeguard season closes
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Beach Safety division reports 32 water rescues and more than 300 response calls for the 2022 season. Thankfully, no drownings were reported. This past season our lifeguards were busy. About 1.8 million visitors came to our beaches this past beach season. Lifeguards made close to 1 […]
Cousins bring new haunt to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a new spook in town called ‘Sinister Shadows.’ A couple of cousins decided to make use of their late grandfather’s property by jumping into the haunted house business. They said it’s gone pretty well in their first weeks of operation. They’re hoping to knock hundreds maybe thousands of peoples’ […]
Bay County students prepare for Veterans Day
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some students know the sacrifices made by veterans. Third-grade students at Hiland Park Elementary School and Tyndall Academy are making cards for the veterans at Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home. In cards, students shared their thoughts and thanked them for their service. Panama City is home to a […]
Ida Marie Pettis Obit
Marie was born on November 14, 1956 in Panama City, Florida to Floyd Gay Sr. and Ida Mae (McKinney) Gay. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County and was of the Christian Faith. Marie loved spending time fishing and rocking on the front porch with her family and friends. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her amazing banana pudding. Most of all Marie loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
More than a nice view: Why Destin's new fire station is located in a former wedding venue
What used to be a place where couples would exchange wedding vows is now Destin's newest firehouse on Choctawhatchee Bay. The Destin Fire Control District purchased the Destin Bay House at 127 Calhoun Ave.for $2.3 million and started running calls from the area as early as July 2021. But the...
My 9 Favorite Restaurants You’ll Love Near Port St. Joe, Florida
Port St. Joe, Florida, is a town known for fishing and incredible beauty. I have spent time in this community over the past few years and grown to love the local people. One thing that surprised me on my first visit was the variety of restaurants available in this small town. Each time I visit, I am in awe over the “out of this world” moments that surface from restaurant to restaurant. Port St. Joe, Florida, is home to fewer than 4,000 people and offers some of the highest quality food anywhere in the country.
HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital hosting Crush the Crisis event
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital is hosting its fourth annual Crush the Crisis. Prescription drug misuse is a public health crisis in the United States and deaths by overdose are increasing. In an effort to fight the growing battle, Bay County has organized a medication drop off. The move is in an attempt to get opioid prescriptions off the streets. People will be able to drop off any unused and expired medical, no questions asked.
Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida
Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
Long time coming
Finally, after repeated delays and diverted funding dating back nearly two decades, the long-awaited dredging of the Eastpoint Channel has met its start date and is ready to go. Earlier this month, the Army Corps of Engineers’ contractor on the project, Mike Hooks LLC out of Westlake, Louisiana, began staging...
Bay County Sheriff’s Office offers Holiday Home Check
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the holidays right around the corner officials want people to travel with a peace of mind, So the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has brought back its Holiday Home Check service. BCSO is offering residents an opportunity to have an extra set of eyes...
Wild Halloween celebration coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a wild weekend at ZooWorld for their annual Halloween celebration. Families can bring their kids out this Saturday and Sunday to trick-or-treat with the animals. 30 vendors will set up around the zoo handing out full-sized candy bars. There will also be photo opportunities with […]
