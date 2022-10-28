Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is about 6′1″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt. Marianna High School, Marianna K-8, Early Childhood Center, Jackson Alternative...
After yearlong investigation WCSO makes 25 arrests and seizes 3,000 grams of cocaine
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you noticed a heavier police presence in Walton County over the last few days, that’s because they have been wrapping up a drug trafficking investigation. The Walton County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office said 25 suspects were involved in trafficking cocaine in Walton and Okaloosa County. They […]
WJHG-TV
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
waltonso.org
3,000 GRAMS OF COCAINE SEIZED, 21 ARRESTED ON FEDERAL AND STATE CHARGES FOR CONSPIRACY AND DRUG TRAFFICKING
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— More than 3,000 grams of cocaine is seized during a yearlong investigation into drug trafficking in Walton and Okaloosa Counties resulting in the arrest of 21 people. Operation Hans Gruber began in March of 2021 investigating the drug trafficking activities of Deshawn Brown, Pablo Burgos-Lozada, Aubry...
FHP: Gulf Breeze man caught with massive amount of drugs in Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A Gulf Breeze man is facing 25 drug-related charges after he was caught with a wide variety of illicit substances while driving through Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said their Criminal Interdiction Unit pulled over a GMC Yukon on Interstate 10 Wednesday and that they had probable […]
WJHG-TV
Bay County Sheriff’s Office offers Holiday Home Check
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the holidays right around the corner officials want people to travel with a peace of mind, So the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has brought back its Holiday Home Check service. BCSO is offering residents an opportunity to have an extra set of eyes...
wtvy.com
Samson teen dies in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
Bay County man accused of molesting a child
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday. They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75. […]
1 killed, two injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and two more are seriously and critically injured after an accident Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:00 Friday night, an 18-year-old man from Sampson, Alabama was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with a 33-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs. The driver of the Hyundai […]
wdhn.com
Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
WJHG-TV
Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
U.S. Marshals Catch Up With Florida Man Wanted For Shooting, Paralyzing Victim
A 19-year-old Florida man that was wanted for shooting a victim, leaving the person paralyzed, found out you can run, but you can’t hide. Members of the United States Marshals Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Carlos Alonso Ramirez, 19, at a residence on
WEAR
Troopers: 1 dead, 2 hospitalized following vehicle crash in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A vehicle crash in Walton County left an 18-year-old dead and two others in serious condition Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8 p.m. on State Road 83 and County Road 192. Troopers say a silver sedan was attempting to make...
Suspects sought in fatal hit-and-run
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for three people they want to question about fatal hit and run. Investigators said the three men are connected to a vehicle believed to have hit and killed a Lynn Haven man Tuesday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Officers said Mark Butler pulled […]
WJHG-TV
Former Bay County Sheriff’s Deputy and County Commissioner Jerry Girvin dies
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A longtime public figure in Bay County has passed away. Jerry Girvin served at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years in a number of capacities. He was the public information officer and had a weekly segment on WJHG. Later he would serve...
WJHG-TV
Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Arts Alliance decided this year they were going to create their share of scares with Fright Nights. The event sold out Friday and Saturday night and will return on Halloween. But if you are going, be warned: you have to face the Raven Queen.
WJHG-TV
Addiction rates on the rise, expert speaks on the importance of education to prevent overdose’s
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Drug overdoses and addiction rates are on the rise. “Over this past year and a half our addiction rates have definitely tripled, and overdose rates have exceeded a normal function,” Christopher Chodkowski primary trauma addiction therapist, said. In 2020 there were more than 7 thousand...
WJHG-TV
Calling all trick or treaters
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
WJHG-TV
Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
WJHG-TV
Three suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department is now asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects for questioning. Detectives state the individuals above are suspected of being affiliated with the vehicle that killed the Mark Lee Butler. Police urge you to call if you recognize the figures or any other information associated with the incident.
Comments / 0