Walton County, FL

WJHG-TV

Jackson County Sherriff’s Office looking for escaped inmate

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is about 6′1″ and 200 pounds. She was last seen wearing green pants and a green shirt. Marianna High School, Marianna K-8, Early Childhood Center, Jackson Alternative...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Sheriff’s Office offers Holiday Home Check

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the holidays right around the corner officials want people to travel with a peace of mind, So the Bay County Sheriff’s Office has brought back its Holiday Home Check service. BCSO is offering residents an opportunity to have an extra set of eyes...
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County man accused of molesting a child

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A registered sex offender is back behind bars for allegedly molesting a young girl. Bay County Sheriff’s investigators arrested 83-year-old Donald Eugene Lovett Thursday. They claim that in 2016, Lovett groped a girl in a child’s tree house. She was 10 years old at the time. Lovett was about 75. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

1 killed, two injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One person is dead and two more are seriously and critically injured after an accident Friday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 8:00 Friday night, an 18-year-old man from Sampson, Alabama was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata with a 33-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs. The driver of the Hyundai […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Police search ends in arrest after nighttime burglary, HSCO

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After a county-wide search, a Dothan man has been arrested and accused of a Thursday night burglary in Taylor, per the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Christopher Franklin Fulford, 31, of Dothan, was arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing two pieces of equipment from Turf Maintenance Co.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Suspects sought in fatal hit-and-run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for three people they want to question about fatal hit and run. Investigators said the three men are connected to a vehicle believed to have hit and killed a Lynn Haven man Tuesday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Officers said Mark Butler pulled […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Fright Nights in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay Arts Alliance decided this year they were going to create their share of scares with Fright Nights. The event sold out Friday and Saturday night and will return on Halloween. But if you are going, be warned: you have to face the Raven Queen.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Calling all trick or treaters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven man killed while helping in traffic accident, suspect wanted

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Lynn Haven man was killed in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Tuesday, and Panama City Police say suspects are still wanted for questioning. Officers say a call was made to the intersection of U.S. 231 and Highway 390 around 8:45 p.m. regarding a crash. According to officials, a vehicle towing a utility trailer had lost some of its load while trying to make a turn off 390.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Three suspects wanted in fatal hit-and-run accident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police Department is now asking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating three suspects for questioning. Detectives state the individuals above are suspected of being affiliated with the vehicle that killed the Mark Lee Butler. Police urge you to call if you recognize the figures or any other information associated with the incident.
PANAMA CITY, FL

