Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
viatravelers.com

11 Best Museums in Charleston, South Carolina, to Visit

Charleston, South Carolina, is honestly one of the most beautiful cities in America – hence why I write about it a ton. And today, we look at the best museums in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s learn more about Charleston and its history. The city of Charleston, South Carolina,...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Business Owners Named to Entrepreneur’s 100 Women of Influence in 2022

NextOPP Search Founders Named to Entrepreneur’s 100 Women of Influence. Gail Tiburzi Buck and Rebecca Oppenheim Honored with Leadership Recognition for Hire One, Help One Program. Charleston, SC – Gail Tiburzi Buck and Rebecca Oppenheim, founders of leading executive search firm and Certified B Corporation, nextOPP Search, were recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Charleston City Paper

7 Charleston cafes and bakeries with tasty pastries

A warm cup of cocoa, coffee or tea always pair well with classic pastries like a blueberry muffin or coffee cake. At these seven cafes and bakeries in Charleston, you’ll find tradition treats and creative, fun pastries you can’t find anywhere else in town. Annie O’ Love’s Cookie...
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Presenting Aquarium Aglow presented by the South Carolina Aquarium – November 18 – December 31, 2022

The wonder of the season comes alive at Aquarium Aglow, elegant evenings of holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Charleston. Gather friends and loved ones to journey through the Aquarium, becoming immersed in waves of color from tens of thousands of lights. Installations, from warm and nostalgic to awe-inspiring and contemporary, transform the Aquarium you know and love.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
CHARLESTON, SC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina

SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
GREENVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
cwcolumbus.com

Suspect in grandmother's homicide found in South Carolina

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
COLUMBUS, OH
WCBD Count on 2

4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
CHARLESTON, SC

