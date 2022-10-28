Read full article on original website
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
viatravelers.com
11 Best Museums in Charleston, South Carolina, to Visit
Charleston, South Carolina, is honestly one of the most beautiful cities in America – hence why I write about it a ton. And today, we look at the best museums in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s learn more about Charleston and its history. The city of Charleston, South Carolina,...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Business Owners Named to Entrepreneur’s 100 Women of Influence in 2022
NextOPP Search Founders Named to Entrepreneur’s 100 Women of Influence. Gail Tiburzi Buck and Rebecca Oppenheim Honored with Leadership Recognition for Hire One, Help One Program. Charleston, SC – Gail Tiburzi Buck and Rebecca Oppenheim, founders of leading executive search firm and Certified B Corporation, nextOPP Search, were recently...
crbjbizwire.com
SeamonWhiteside Employee Selected as Lead Project Manager for Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022’s Landmark Project
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. – SeamonWhiteside (SW+), a full-service site design firm throughout the Carolinas, is proud to announce Civil Engineering Project Manager Aaron Schmitt, PE, as the lead for the Leadership Dorchester Class of 2022 project. Each year, Leadership Dorchester, an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic, and social dynamics in action within Dorchester, nominates one class member to lead the initiative on a project that gives back to the community. Aaron led the Class of 2022 on their chosen project to provide a pavilion to Dorchester Heritage Center.
Charleston City Paper
7 Charleston cafes and bakeries with tasty pastries
A warm cup of cocoa, coffee or tea always pair well with classic pastries like a blueberry muffin or coffee cake. At these seven cafes and bakeries in Charleston, you’ll find tradition treats and creative, fun pastries you can’t find anywhere else in town. Annie O’ Love’s Cookie...
charlestondaily.net
Presenting Aquarium Aglow presented by the South Carolina Aquarium – November 18 – December 31, 2022
The wonder of the season comes alive at Aquarium Aglow, elegant evenings of holiday celebration in the heart of downtown Charleston. Gather friends and loved ones to journey through the Aquarium, becoming immersed in waves of color from tens of thousands of lights. Installations, from warm and nostalgic to awe-inspiring and contemporary, transform the Aquarium you know and love.
charlestondaily.net
Charleston, South Carolina named by National Geographic Travel as one of the 35 Best World Destinations for 2023
National Geographic Travel has named its 35 Best World Destinations for 2023. We are so proud to announce that Charleston, South Carolina was named #5 on the list. Here is what National Geographic has said about our beautiful home:. South Carolina’s largest city addresses a grimmer aspect of its history...
live5news.com
Female Veteran nonprofit hosts first fundraiser to help an ‘underserved population’
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A female Veteran-focused organization hosted its first fundraiser on Saturday to bring the community together and spread more awareness about the nonprofit. She’s the Veteran was started in 2020 by Army Veteran and founder Brooke Jackson Kahn. She wanted to give female Veterans a place...
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
live5news.com
Charleston stormwater department ‘roughly half staffed’ as vacancies increase
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - They’re the people responsible for cleaning out ditches and Charleston’s numerous projects to address flooding, but they are having issues filling vacancies. The city says the vacancies started to increase during the pandemic, but over the past year, the department has seen more and...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in South Carolina
SOUTH CAROLINA - There are several places to try if you're looking for some of the best crab cakes in South Carolina. Fleet Landing Restaurant is in Charleston, SC, and Bimini's Oyster Bar and Seafood Cafe are in Greenville, SC. Try Sea Captain's House or Inlet Crab House & Raw Bar in Myrtle Beach. They both have fantastic crab cakes.
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
WLTX.com
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
live5news.com
Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
cwcolumbus.com
Suspect in grandmother's homicide found in South Carolina
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police say a suspect wanted in connection to the homicide of a 58-year-old grandmother in southeast Columbus has been located outside Ohio. Charles D. Rocker, 54, has been located at an out-of-state location after being hospitalized for injuries from an unrelated incident. He is a suspect in the death of Lisa Rocker, 58.
4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
live5news.com
SC Ports unveils master plan for Union Pier
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -- South Carolina Ports held the final of three community engagement meetings Thursday at the Gaillard Center where they shared the working master plan of Union Pier with CEO Barbara Melvin, Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the design team speaking. The main principles in the master...
