ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Rockland Police charge woman with possession of fentanyl

ROCKLAND — Rockland Police arrested a woman on alleged drug offenses after officers found her asleep in her vehicle with drugs, including a supply of fentanyl, while she was parked at a gas station. Maria Bowie, 40, of Cumberland County, was charged by police Oct. 23 with aggravated unlawful...
ROCKLAND, ME
WGME

Man stabbed following fight in Portland, suspect arrested

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A fight in Monument Square in Portland led to a man getting stabbed. Police got calls about the fight around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. When they got to the scene, they found the stabbing victim, who was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say 36-year-old...
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Police: Speed and alcohol suspected in deadly Readfield crash

READFIELD, Maine — Speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in a deadly crash in Readfield. The collision occurred around 3 p.m. Sunday in the area of Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road. Maine State Police say that the driver, Martha Shellman, 43, died before troopers arrived. Investigators...
READFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Wiscasset man charged with drug crimes

BELFAST, Maine — A Wiscasset man remains in Waldo County Jail on drug and other charges following his arrest earlier this month in Belfast. Hector Bohan, 32, is charged with Class B felony aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs and Class C felony unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Belfast Police Chief Robert Cormier said in a release.
BELFAST, ME
WMTW

Maine man killed in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A Harpswell man is dead after a crash in his hometown Monday morning. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the intersection of Mountain Road and Reach Road just before 7 a.m. Investigators said Mason Warren, 21, was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado...
HARPSWELL, ME
WGME

3 people charged after Plamyra drug raid finds fentanyl, meth

PALMYRA (WGME) -- Three people have been charged after a drug raid in central Maine. The Somerset County Sheriff's Office carried out a search warrant on Wyman Road in Palmyra Thursday at the home of Joseph and Jessica Quimby. Inside, investigators say they found several grams of fentanyl, meth, 69...
PALMYRA, ME
Q 96.1

Two People Charged With Trafficking After Drug Bust in Palmyra, Maine

A man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges after police say they found methamphetamine, fentanyl, and materials for making meth at two properties in Palmyra. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says that following a month-long investigation, police and drug enforcement agents executed search warrants on Thursday at 115 and 135 Wyman Road.
PALMYRA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

One dead in Harpswell crash

HARPSWELL, Maine — A 21-year-old Harpswell man was killed Monday morning in a crash on Mountain Road. Mason Warren, 21, was heading towards Route 123 in a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went onto the dirt shoulder near Reach Road just before 7 a.m., Capt. Kerry Joyce with the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
HARPSWELL, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Dies In Sunday Afternoon Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Maine woman is dead following a Sunday crash. The press release explained that, at about 3 PM on Sunday (October 30th), the Maine State Police responded to a crash on Scribner Hill Road and Gorden Road in Readfield.
READFIELD, ME
WMTW

Daytime stabbing in downtown Portland leaves one injured

PORTLAND, Maine — Portland Police are investigating a daytime stabbing downtown. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. Sunday in Monument Square. Police say the victim, a 41-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound. The alleged stabber Nathaniel Fitzpatrick, 26, was taken to the...
PORTLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Oct. 16-24. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 17. Raymond Bowman, 55, of...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Silver Alert canceled; Etna man found safe

ETNA, Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police say 74-year-old Joseph Nolin of Etna has been found safe. State Police had issued a Silver Alert Monday morning. Nolin had last been seen Sunday morning going to check game cameras. We’re told Nolin suffers from several medical conditions.
ETNA, ME
coast931.com

Portland Police make OUI arrest after multi-vehicle crash

PORTLAND (WGME) – One person was arrested with an OUI charge after crashing into another vehicle Friday night in Portland. Police responded to the two-car crash around 7:15 p.m. on Washington Avenue near Veranda Street. Police say no one was seriously injured but one person was arrested for Operating...
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Fire in Levant kills one, injures two others

LEVANT– A residential fire started this morning in Levant and according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, at least one person has died. Moss said that a total of five adults were living in the residence and that at least two of them have been taken to the hospital.
LEVANT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Minor dead after crash in Madison

MADISON, Maine — Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Route 148 (White School House Road) in Madison around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday. A news release from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office on Friday stated the driver of the vehicle, Robert Simonds, 30, of Madison, was driving west on Route 148 when he left the road and struck a tree.
MADISON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy