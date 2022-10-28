ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

WacoTrib.com

Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion

Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds

Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WACO, TX
LoneStar 92

Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!

Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
TEXAS STATE
News Talk 860 KSFA

New Texas Poll May Surprise You With What Issue Voters Care Most About

What is the issue Texas voters care most about right now? The answer may surprise you. A new poll released this week by the University of Texas at Tyler show that Texas Governor Greg Abbott still leads his Democrat challenger, Beto O'Rourke, but the poll also found what the top issues are for Texas voters. According to KXAN, it's not gun control or education driving voters to the polls. The number one issue for Texas voters? The crisis along the Texas/Mexico border and illegal immigration.
TEXAS STATE
baylorlariat.com

Baylor football anticipates ‘emerging’ Oklahoma, similar program

As Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda looks ahead to Saturday’s matchup against the University of Oklahoma, he’s been able to draw parallels between the two programs. The Bears and Sooners had rough starts to conference play, but have since emerged and found their footing. “I think they’re...
NORMAN, OK
baylorlariat.com

Kappa Alpha Theta to bring concert, 5K to Fountain Mall for philanthropy

A charity concert and 5K run are set for Friday at Fountain Mall benefiting Kappa Alpha Theta’s philanthropy, McLennan County CASA — an organization that assists children in foster care. CASA stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate. Primarily, the organization trains advocates to speak on behalf of children...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Film and Digital Media students shoot film featuring Scott Drew

An individual assignment for film and digital media students evolved into an all-class opportunity to shoot a film at the Ferrell Center, with head men’s basketball coach Scott Drew as the main interview subject. Dr. Sarah Jane Murray — a Baylor professor and an Emmy-nominated film writer and producer...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fall Color Appearing in North Texas

We are in the middle of the nice stretch of fall weather and it actually is starting to look like fall in North Texas. The leaves are starting to change color across much of Texas. The peak for the fall color in North Texas is the middle to end of November. If you travel north into parts of Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Tennessee Valley you will see more fall foliage. Those areas have reached their peak for the season.
TEXAS STATE

