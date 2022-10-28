ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Printing error mislabels measure up for vote in Tehachapi

By Naythan Bryant
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Elections Office has issued an apology after making a printing mistake on a Tehachapi ballot measure.

Measure X is a proposition asking voters to approve a new 30-year lease between Adventist Health and the Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District.

A “yes” vote ensures that Adventist Health will construct a new outpatient pavilion to provide primary care services, dentistry and behavioral health care services, but the elections office said it mistakenly labeled Measure X as a bond measure.

“The problem is not so much with the question on Measure X,” Administrative Director of Operations at Adventist Health Edward Martin said. “The problem is with the boxes where the voters are to answer. And it says Bonds Yes or Bonds No. Measure X is not a bond.”

Martin said Adventist Health along with philanthropic money will be used for construction on a 10,000 square foot outpatient pavilion.

“This will come at no cost to the taxpayers,” he said.

KGET

KGET

