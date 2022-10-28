Country living but in Midway ISD! Presenting a recently built, five bedroom, four and a half bath with a three car oversized garage on a large one-acre lot! Midway ISD, minutes from Lake Waco. Open-concept living and kitchen for entertaining. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and tons of storage space. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Large main floor master suite with separate walk-in closets. Large master bath with split vanities and corner soaking tub. A second bedroom with a full bath is available on the main level as well as an office with a walk-in closet and half bath. The second level featured three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a second living area perfect for family movie nights. Upgraded, natural stone granite throughout this house in every bathroom and kitchen. The backyard oasis features a patio leading to a newly built in-ground pool with a spa! The lot is fully fenced and includes a large shed with power and lights for all your outdoor Move-in ready for entertaining and easy living. The joy of country living with the convenience of city life is at your fingertips! Call today to schedule a showing. This one won’t last long!

WOODWAY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO