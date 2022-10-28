Read full article on original website
KWTX
Why the location of Waco’s ‘Día de los Muertos’ parade on Saturday holds historical significance for the Hispanic community
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco celebrated its Día de los Muertos parade Saturday afternoon, running through University Parks Drive to Indian Spring Park. The traditionally Mexican holiday is a time to remember and honor loved ones who’ve passed away. “It’s an opportunity to come together and commemorate people...
fox44news.com
Scared Sober Haunted House raises money for the Sunshine Recovery House
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Spooky season is in full swing with haunted house all over Central Texas. But, one haunted house in particular has a deeper meaning behind it. “It’s not just a haunted house, it’s a haunted house for a purpose,” Sunshine recovery house executive director Jenn Tobin said.
Killeen Texas Armed Services YMCA Opens Five Star Food Market
As we begin to approach the season of thanks and giving, one organization in Killeen, Texas is putting food on the table and bringing the village people back into the (sing it with me) A-S-Y-M-C-A . The Harker Heights Wellness Center opened their Five Star Food Market today and it is one of a kind. Scroll down so I can give you the deets.
These 3 North Texas cities are among the worst in the nation for sandwich lovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love sandwiches? Enough to call yourself a sandwich lover? If so, Texas may not be the best place for you to settle down. A new report commissioned by Lawn Love ranked 200 of the largest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst for sandwich lovers.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
KWTX
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
KWTX
10 Things To Do in Central Texas: October 29 - 30
(KWTX) - Here is a list of ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend before Halloween. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Enjoy!. 7th Annual Silobration: Silobration – Waco & The Heart of Texas. Cameron Park Zoo Halloween Scavenger Hunt: Halloween Scavenger Hunt.
McGregor native hosts pumpkin patch in her own front yard
MCGREGOR, Texas — Christy Leos saw there was a need for a local pumpkin patch in the McGregor community so she decided to hold one of her own. Her first ever one day pumpkin patch was held at her childhood home in McGregor Saturday afternoon. There was a large turn out of local parents bringing their children and loved ones to enjoy the festivities.
Calling All Gamers Killeen, Texas! Here Is The Perfect Hangout Spot For Video Game Lovers
I feel like in Killeen, Texas there are not a lot of things that grown-ups get to do unless they consist of hanging out with their children. I don’t get me wrong, I’m a parent so I love doing things with my family but sometimes I just want to have grown-up time and hang out with my friends and what better place to hang out with your friends than something that is so nostalgic that gets you in the mood for great memories?
News Channel 25
Someone in Waco captures $500,000 Texas Lottery jackpot
WACO, Texas — Someone in Waco hit the $500,000 jackpot, according to a tweet this week from the Texas Lottery. No additional details were provided in Thursday's Twitter message, but congrats to who won. 25 News will provide additional details should they become available.
KWTX
‘Let’s bring Halloween back:’ Copperas Cove ‘haunted driveway’ ready to bring the spirit of Halloween to trick-or-treaters after months of preparation
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Creators of Copperas Cove’s popular ‘haunted driveway’ aim to keep the Halloween spirit alive every year with its detailed, themed haunted house and decorated displays open only on Halloween. Many trick-or-treaters flood the driveway on South First St. to walk through the...
Check Your Tickets: $500K Lottery Winner Sold in Waco, Texas
Have you bought a lottery ticket lately in Central Texas? If so, you might want to double-check the numbers. Someone will be able to buy plenty of the good Halloween candy, after winning $500,000 on a Texas Two Step ticket. The winning ticket was sold in Waco, Texas, according to KDAF. The Texas Lottery shared the news on Twitter.
KWTX
Waco Symphony Association celebrating 60th anniversary amid effort to raise $60K in much-needed funds
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Symphony Association, chosen as this week’s TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with, not only a calendar full of noteworthy concerts, but an effort to raise $60,000. As a Charity Champion, The Waco Symphony Association is receiving...
KBTX.com
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
WacoTrib.com
5 Bedroom Home in Woodway - $575,000
Country living but in Midway ISD! Presenting a recently built, five bedroom, four and a half bath with a three car oversized garage on a large one-acre lot! Midway ISD, minutes from Lake Waco. Open-concept living and kitchen for entertaining. Large kitchen with walk-in pantry and tons of storage space. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Large main floor master suite with separate walk-in closets. Large master bath with split vanities and corner soaking tub. A second bedroom with a full bath is available on the main level as well as an office with a walk-in closet and half bath. The second level featured three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a second living area perfect for family movie nights. Upgraded, natural stone granite throughout this house in every bathroom and kitchen. The backyard oasis features a patio leading to a newly built in-ground pool with a spa! The lot is fully fenced and includes a large shed with power and lights for all your outdoor Move-in ready for entertaining and easy living. The joy of country living with the convenience of city life is at your fingertips! Call today to schedule a showing. This one won’t last long!
KWTX
Car crashes into Waco home early Sunday morning
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A car crashed into a Waco home early Sunday morning at the intersection of N. 26th Street / Gorman Avenue. Waco Fire Department responded to the car with entrapment at 2:53 a.m. Waco Police say the vehicle lost control and ran into the house. The driver...
WacoTrib.com
Criminal case hangs over Precinct 5 JP race, candidates focus on backgrounds
Neither candidate in the race to replace retiring Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Fernando Villarreal is making much of the pending misdemeanor charge against one of them. The matchup between the two Latinas with roots in South Waco is the first contested election for the seat in decades. Villarreal, a Democrat who has maintained a law practice during his 30 years on the bench, never drew a challenger.
WOWK
West Virginia falls in Waco
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. –The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to No. 13 Baylor at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Sunday, Oct. 30. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers in kills with eight. The Quinlan, Texas, native also added five digs. Redshirt freshman setter Kamiah Gibson...
KWTX
‘It’s such a formidable opponent, and why it must be overcome’: Wacoans raise nearly $150,000 at ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The rain didn’t stop hundreds of Wacoans from coming out to the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” event today hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in East Brazos Park. The annual walk raises money for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, support and research, calling...
