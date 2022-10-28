ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Axtell, TX

fox44news.com

Gatesville clinches first playoff appearance under Aaron Hunter

ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The Hornets are bound for the playoffs for the first time under their new head coach with a 49-6 win over Robinson. Gatesville finishes the regular season with a 7-3 record. Robinson finishes the season against Waco-Connally on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.
GATESVILLE, TX
fox44news.com

No. 4 Jonesboro upsets No. 3 May

JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May. Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
JONESBORO, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County burn ban lifted

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the ban on outdoor burning. According to City of Belton Public Information Officer James Stafford, this comes after some parts of Bell County received more than two inches of rain over a 72-hour period. This was effective as of noon on Saturday, and makes legal outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents

Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

CPS called after Temple drug arrests

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Scared Sober Haunted House raises money for the Sunshine Recovery House

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Spooky season is in full swing with haunted house all over Central Texas. But, one haunted house in particular has a deeper meaning behind it. “It’s not just a haunted house, it’s a haunted house for a purpose,” Sunshine recovery house executive director Jenn Tobin said.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Happy Halloween from our new anchorman!

ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – We have Cute Breaking News from Central Texas on Halloween!. Robinson viewer Jillian Cook contacted FOX 44 News to let us that her two-year-old son Barrett Cook celebrated Halloween a little early this year as a FOX anchorman. Julie tells us that Barrett loves...
ROBINSON, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Walks to End Alzheimer’s

For the 20th year in a row, this walk seeks to build awareness of alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and to raise funds for support, resources and a cure. “It helps people to seek help and support services so that they don’t feel so isolated and alone as they go through that journey because it can be really scary,” says Walk education specialist Christine Shroeder-Morren.
WACO, TX

