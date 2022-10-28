Read full article on original website
Play of the Week: Zha’Mauryon Lofton’s 103-yard pick-6
MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for week 10 goes to Zha’Mauryon Lofton and his 103-yard pick-6 in the Bulldogs 32-18 win over Rosebud-Lott. Tune into next week to see who makes the Play of the Week in week 11.
Mexia falls to No. 3 Malakoff in final regular season game
MALAKOFF, TX (FOX 44) — The Black Cats couldn’t pull the upset as No. 3 Malakoff cruised to a 55-13 win on Thursday night. Mexia finishes the season 3-7 on the year.
Gatesville clinches first playoff appearance under Aaron Hunter
ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The Hornets are bound for the playoffs for the first time under their new head coach with a 49-6 win over Robinson. Gatesville finishes the regular season with a 7-3 record. Robinson finishes the season against Waco-Connally on Friday, November 4th at 7:00 p.m.
No. 4 Jonesboro upsets No. 3 May
JONESBORO, TX (FOX 44) — In a battle of top teams in the state, the Eagles came out on top 65-40 over No. 3 May. Jonesboro finishes the regular season at home against Evant on Friday, November 4th at 7:30 p.m.
Bell County burn ban lifted
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn has lifted the ban on outdoor burning. According to City of Belton Public Information Officer James Stafford, this comes after some parts of Bell County received more than two inches of rain over a 72-hour period. This was effective as of noon on Saturday, and makes legal outdoor burning in unincorporated portions of the county.
Police seek suspects in Baylor area attempted kidnapping
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday. Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.
Crash debris causing traffic delays in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has shut down two lanes on southbound Interstate 35, near the Exit #301. The department announced this early Monday afternoon, and they are working to pick up debris from a crash. Travelers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, if possible.
Bell County woman accused of assaulting elderly parents
Rogers, Tx (FOX44) – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reported a 57-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of injury to the elderly following a Friday incident near Rogers in Bell County. Lisa Marie Caufmann remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday, with her bond set at...
CPS called after Temple drug arrests
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – Child Protective Services were called after what Temple Police described as a large amount of narcotics being found in a car following a Saturday afternoon traffic stop. The two adult occupants of the vehicle were arrested. A Temple Police Department spokesperson said it happened at...
Scared Sober Haunted House raises money for the Sunshine Recovery House
WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Spooky season is in full swing with haunted house all over Central Texas. But, one haunted house in particular has a deeper meaning behind it. “It’s not just a haunted house, it’s a haunted house for a purpose,” Sunshine recovery house executive director Jenn Tobin said.
Happy Halloween from our new anchorman!
ROBINSON, Texas (FOX 44) – We have Cute Breaking News from Central Texas on Halloween!. Robinson viewer Jillian Cook contacted FOX 44 News to let us that her two-year-old son Barrett Cook celebrated Halloween a little early this year as a FOX anchorman. Julie tells us that Barrett loves...
Waco Walks to End Alzheimer’s
For the 20th year in a row, this walk seeks to build awareness of alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and to raise funds for support, resources and a cure. “It helps people to seek help and support services so that they don’t feel so isolated and alone as they go through that journey because it can be really scary,” says Walk education specialist Christine Shroeder-Morren.
