BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than two weeks to go until November’s midterm election, the two candidates vying for the Central Valley’s 20th Congressional district took the debate stage in the 17 News studio last night. In an hour-long debate Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Marisa Wood clashed over immigration, poverty and January 6, getting heated and personal. You can watch the full debate here: McCarthy, Wood debate for 20th Congressional District seat on KGET .

We want to know: Who won last night’s debate, Kevin McCarthy or Marisa Wood?

This was a clear example of a candidate that didn’t have to debate but still did. Other politicians should take notice. Adam C Lambert, Facebook User

Kevin McCarthy won the debate Karen Sullivan, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

