Kern County, CA

Who won last night’s debate, Kevin McCarthy or Marisa Wood?

By Naythan Bryant
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — With less than two weeks to go until November’s midterm election, the two candidates vying for the Central Valley’s 20th Congressional district took the debate stage in the 17 News studio last night. In an hour-long debate Republican Kevin McCarthy and Democrat Marisa Wood clashed over immigration, poverty and January 6, getting heated and personal. You can watch the full debate here: McCarthy, Wood debate for 20th Congressional District seat on KGET .

We want to know: Who won last night’s debate, Kevin McCarthy or Marisa Wood?

This was a clear example of a candidate that didn’t have to debate but still did. Other politicians should take notice.

Adam C Lambert, Facebook User

Kevin McCarthy won the debate

Karen Sullivan, Facebook User

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

Comments / 25

David Wren
3d ago

Makes no sense to vote for more high gas prices, everyone taking huge losses on their 401k's, a wide open border because your feelings are hurt over Keven McCarthy supporting Donald Trump. Get over it and do the right thing vote Republican and not for a Demacrats Biden Puppet.

Donna Parks Najera
3d ago

I never think any candidate is perfect in their position, or one who's seeking a position. But I will vote for Kevin McCarthy. He's definitely way more in line with my wants and beliefs.

Fett_01
3d ago

Former McCarthy supporter here. Didn't need to see the debate, once he went down to Mar-a-Lago to bend the knee after 1/6, I lost all respect for him.

