ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Sports scores, stats for Thursday: D-R field hockey shuts out Seekonk

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gGTlO_0ipauPjp00

Girls Soccer: Taunton at King Philip

SCORE: King Philip 3, Taunton 1

LOCATION: King Philip Regional High School

RECORD: 0-14-3 (0-13-3 Hockomock League)

HIGHLIGHTS: Amelia McQuiggan scored the lone Tiger goal while goalkeeper Ashlyn Hebert made 11 saves.

NEXT GAME: Friday at New Bedford

Volleyball: Taunton vs. Durfee

SCORE: Taunton 3, Durfee 1

LOCATION: Taunton High School

DATE: Oct. 27

FINAL RECORD: 4-15 (2-14 Hockomock)

END OF SEASON

Cast your vote: Who is the Taunton Daily Gazette Player of the Week for Oct. 17-22

Boys Soccer: Bridgewater-Raynham vs. Xaverian

SCORE: Xaverian 3, Bridgewater-Raynham 0

LOCATION: Xaverian Brothers High School

DATE: Oct. 27

RECORD: 0-17 (0-8 Southeast Conference)

NEXT GAME: Monday vs. Sandwich

Boys Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Durfee

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Durfee 0

LOCATION: B.M.C. Durfee High School

DATE: Oct. 27

RECORD: 9-7-3 (7-2-2 South Coast Conference)

NEXT UP: Awaiting Division 3 tournament seeding

Cast your vote: Who is the Taunton Gazette Football Player of the Week for Week 7

Girls Soccer: Dighton-Rehoboth at Durfee

SCORE: Durfee 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

LOCATION: B.M.C. Durfee High School

DATE: Oct. 27

RECORD: 7-6-5 (6-3-3 SCC)

NEXT GAME: Friday vs. Greater New Bedford

Field Hockey: Dighton-Rehoboth vs. Seekonk

SCORE: Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Seekonk 0

LOCATION: Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School

DATE: Oct. 27

RECORD: 8-6-1 (6-3-1 SCC)

HIGHLIGHTS: Kelsey Bain led the way for the Falcons with a hat trick while Kate Moitoso had a pair of assists and Lexi Fratus had an assist. Goaltender Rowan Whittaker made six saves in net for D-R.

NEXT GAME: Friday at Wareham

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

The regular season wraps up on the 'Frenzy'

WORCESTER, Mass. - The final week of the high school football regular season did not disappoint as key match ups took center stage Friday night. West Boylston (7-1) took care of business with a 41-0 win over Littleton (1-7). The Lions likely ensured the top seed in division seven for the state playoffs with the convincing win.
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away

PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
WILMINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Weymouth

One lucky lottery player may soon be flushed with cash after scoring a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket bought in Massachusetts. The $1 million award, the second-largest prize in the “$10,000,000 Cash King” scratch-off lottery game, was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Jenny’s Market in Weymouth. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WEYMOUTH, MA
bcinterruption.com

UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
sundeviltimes.com

Salem Football team gets a new head coach

Due to the departure of previous head coach, Marcus Johnson Williams, Coach Mark Hall has stepped up to lead the football team. Coach Hall, previous assistant coach, took the head position in August. The new energy he brings to the team on and off the field is electric. Coach Hall...
SALEM, MA
waylandstudentpress.com

News Brief: WHS administration upholds decision to not hold 2022 Powderpuff

Following discussions between Wayland High School Student Council and Weston High School administration, Wayland High School administration has upheld the decision to not hold a 2022 school-sanctioned Powderpuff game, citing liability concerns. The game is a longstanding tradition usually held the day before Thanksgiving break. Female students from Wayland High...
WAYLAND, MA
nbcboston.com

Motorcyclist Flown to Hospital After Crash on Mass. Route 2A in Acton

A serious motorcycle crash on Great Road in Acton, Massachusetts, Monday sent the driver to a hospital, officials said. The crash took place on Great Road, which serves as Massachusetts Route 2A, near a garage by the Brookside Shops, fire officials said. Wetherbee Street was closed while the helicopter landed and brought a person to the hospital; it later reopened.
ACTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Tractor Trailer Rolls Over on I-395 in Oxford

A tractor trailer rolled over early Monday morning on Interstate 395 North in Oxford, Massachusetts. The crash is being handled by Massachusetts State Police, and fire officials also responded to the scene. Video of the scene showed the truck laying on its side in the road. The driver, who state...
OXFORD, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
FUN 107

This Route 24 On-Ramp Is by Far the Sketchiest and Most-Dangerous in Fall River

If you were to ask me my honest opinion on the drivers of the SouthCoast, Fall River doesn't sit too well on the rankings. This past week alone, I've been in and out of the "We'll Try" city running errands and checking off meetings on my to-do list. Coincidentally, both were up near B.C.C.'s campus, which meant I had to risk it all on the way home when it came down to one specific highway ramp.
FALL RIVER, MA
CBS Boston

Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years

BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years. 
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Burncoat High School sweethearts excited for 50th reunion

WORCESTER, Mass. — This weekend old friendships and stories will come back to life as dozens of former Burncoat High School classmates reconnect for their 50th reunion. Ahead of Saturday’s event, Spectrum News 1 spoke with former high school sweethearts Sandy and Bob Ackerman, Class of ‘71, at Burncoat about their memories together.
WORCESTER, MA
Taunton Daily Gazette

Taunton Daily Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Taunton, MA from Taunton Daily Gazette.

 http://tauntongazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy