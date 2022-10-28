Critical Role's next novel comes out this week. Penguin Random House is set to release Critical Role: The Mighty Nein—The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel exploring the life of Lucien and his descent into becoming the main villain of The Mighty Nein campaign. Lucien is a fascinating character as three aspects of the character appeared over the course of Critical Role's second campaign. Fans were first introduced to Mollymauk and eventually came to discover that he was a fraction of Lucien's soul who inhabited Lucien's body after a magic ritual gone awry. After Mollymauk's untimely death, Lucien "re-took" his own body and ultimately became the final threat The Mighty Nein faced during their campaign. Written by Madeleine Roux, the new novel not only serves as a prequel of sorts, explaining Lucien's past and his time with the Tombtakers, but also fills the gaps between his appearances during the events of the second campaign.

