ComicBook
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
New DC Studios Boss James Gunn Celebrates Halloween with Deadman Tease
In just a matter of hours, James Gunn will officially start his new role as co-CEO and co-chair of DC Studios, the fresh new film studio overseeing all live-action and animated content featuring characters from DC Comics. Ahead of his new position, the filmmaker shared Halloween well wishes with all of his followers on Twitter alongside a snippet including Deadman.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Creator Addresses Spin-Off Rumors
Kaguya-sama: Love is War will be bringing its long running manga series to an end very soon, and the creator behind the series has addressed the rumors about a potential spin-off series coming after its end! Aka Akasaka's romantic comedy series has sparked a major fandom since it hit the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump (and then Weekly Young Jump) magazine back in 2015, and now the series will be coming to an end with over 280 chapters under its belt. Fans are having trouble saying goodbye to each of the characters, but it seems like the creator might be feeling the same way.
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Review: An Introduction to a Changed Xadia
It's been three years since The Dragon Prince hit Netflix with its third season, and the world inside and outside of Xadia has changed significantly in many ways since then. Following the end of the third season, it was announced by Wonderstorm that Netflix would be picking the series up for four more seasons. This would allow The Dragon Prince to tell a full seven saga long story over the course of its run, and that has made the wait for each new season all the more interesting as now we are going to get to see the planned saga unfold in full.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Heidi Klum Reveals First Glimpse of Her 2022 Halloween Costume
Heidi Klum has teased the first look at her 2022 Halloween costume, as the lead-in to the costume's full debut. Klum has made her Halloween costume reveal into an annual pop-culture event, and in 2022 she is working the reveal like never before!. Amazon Prime Video will be doing a...
Interview With the Vampire: Bailey Bass Says Claudia Would Hate Daniel Reading Her Diaries (Exclusive)
On AMC's Interview With the Vampire, viewers have gotten to know the "child vampire" Claudia not through an interview with her, as we have Louis de Pointe du Lac, but through her diaries. In the series, Louis (Jacob Anderson) turns the diaries over to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) for him to read and get additional perspective on his story. It's a fascinating shift in the narrative, one that offers not only a new perspective on Louis' story but lets viewers into what life as a vampire is like for the young woman, letting her tell her story without being there. However, that doesn't mean Claudia would be thrilled about the situation. According to series star Bailey Bass, Claudia would hate that Daniel was reading her diaries.
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
Batwoman's Javicia Leslie Electrifies as Storm in Halloween Costume
Javicia Leslie is already a beloved fixture in the superhero space, thanks to her performance as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman on The CW's Batwoman. While the DC-inspired series was cancelled after three seasons earlier this year, Leslie is still showcasing her love for the comic book world, with the help of her 2022 Halloween costume. Over the weekend, Leslie took to social media to share a video of her costume — Marvel's Ororo Munroe / Storm.
Black Clover Cliffhanger Unleashes Ichika's Dark New Form
Black Clover has begun Asta's final training arc before the series kicks off the final war for the fate of humanity, and things just got taken to an extreme new level as his trainer Ichika has unleashed a dark new form with the final moments of the newest chapter! As Lucius Zogratis is readying his divine brainwashed forces for the final war to come, Asta needs to train with a new type of power in order to be strong enough to stop the villain when he makes his next move. To do so, he's getting help from Captain Sukehiro Yami's younger sister and her surprising amount of power.
Critical Role's Next Novel Out This Week, Read Exclusive Excerpt
Critical Role's next novel comes out this week. Penguin Random House is set to release Critical Role: The Mighty Nein—The Nine Eyes of Lucien, a new novel exploring the life of Lucien and his descent into becoming the main villain of The Mighty Nein campaign. Lucien is a fascinating character as three aspects of the character appeared over the course of Critical Role's second campaign. Fans were first introduced to Mollymauk and eventually came to discover that he was a fraction of Lucien's soul who inhabited Lucien's body after a magic ritual gone awry. After Mollymauk's untimely death, Lucien "re-took" his own body and ultimately became the final threat The Mighty Nein faced during their campaign. Written by Madeleine Roux, the new novel not only serves as a prequel of sorts, explaining Lucien's past and his time with the Tombtakers, but also fills the gaps between his appearances during the events of the second campaign.
She-Hulk Concept Art Reveals Very Different Design for Hulk's Son Skaar
As is now the norm with Marvel's releases on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law made a sizable reveal in its waning moments. With the Walters family (and Matt Murdock) surrounding a picnic table having lunch, cousin Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) arrives with quite the surprise—his son Skaar from Sakaar. The character's look quickly became divisive online due to the hairstyle donned by the CGI model. Now, new concept art shows a more comic-accurate look was once considered for the character.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
Hugh Jackman Recalls "Humiliating" Audition With Sandra Bullock
Hugh Jackman is an Emmy, Tony, and Grammy-award-winning actor who is best known for playing Wolverine in various X-Men films. However, there were some bumps along the way in his career. The actor recently spoke with Variety and revealed he auditioned for the beloved Sandra Bullock comedy, Miss Congeniality. The movie was released the same year as X-Men, so Jackman wasn't the big name he is today. He was up for the part of FBI agent Eric Matthews, which ultimately went to Benjamin Bratt. Jackman explained that he didn't want the part, but his agent made him audition anyway. That way, if he got the role, they could negotiate against his offer for Someone Like You, which he did end up making.
Claudia Meets Another Vampire in Interview With the Vampire Episode 5 Clip
Last week, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire introduced viewers to Claudia (Bailey Bass), the teenage girl brought into immortality by Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) to complete their little vampire family. By the end of the episode, while Claudia's body remained eternally that of a child, she'd matured far past her years and come to realize the heartbreaking consequences of the Dark Gift after she accidentally killed her first boyfriend. It's a turning point for the character and now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart", we see Claudia out on her own where she comes into contact with another vampire who isn't Louis and Lestat for the first time.
X-Men: The Animated Series Celebrates 30th Anniversary
X-Men: The Animated Series turns 30 years old today. The cartoon debuted on Halloween in 1992, bringing the X-Men -- far and away Marvel's most popular property at the time -- to a whole new audience outside of the comic book faithful, and getting its theme song (which Disney now has the legal right to use) permanently stuck in the heads of anyone who watched even a single episode. "To everyone who was there 30 years ago watching #XMenTAS on #FoxKids on #Halloween night 1992, and everyone who found the show whenever they found it, thank you!" tweeted the XMenTAS Twitter account, run by series co-creator Eric Lewald, who wrote a book about the seires' creation. "We celebrate because of YOU! #xmen #disneyplus #marvel @xmendirector."
Lee Jihan, Korean Singer and Actor, Killed in Itaewon Halloween Crush
This week, South Korea found itself blindsided by an unspeakable tragedy ahead of Halloween holiday. On October 29th, more than a hundred people were killed in Itaewon as the vibrant district was flooded with thousands of visitors. Reports have confirmed more than 150 lives were lost, and one of them belonged to singer-actor Lee Jihan.
