The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
Interview With the Vampire: Bailey Bass Says Claudia Would Hate Daniel Reading Her Diaries (Exclusive)
On AMC's Interview With the Vampire, viewers have gotten to know the "child vampire" Claudia not through an interview with her, as we have Louis de Pointe du Lac, but through her diaries. In the series, Louis (Jacob Anderson) turns the diaries over to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) for him to read and get additional perspective on his story. It's a fascinating shift in the narrative, one that offers not only a new perspective on Louis' story but lets viewers into what life as a vampire is like for the young woman, letting her tell her story without being there. However, that doesn't mean Claudia would be thrilled about the situation. According to series star Bailey Bass, Claudia would hate that Daniel was reading her diaries.
Scarlett Johansson Movie Lucy Getting TV Series Spinoff With Morgan Freeman Returning
Lucy, the 2014 sci-fi film starring Scarlett Johansson is getting a new TV series spinoff, one that will see Oscar-winning actor Morgan Freeman reprise his role from the original film. EuropaCorp and Village Roadshow (both owned by Vine Alternative Investments) have partnered for the Lucy TV series; EuropaCorp partnered with Universal Pictures on the original film. While Lucy writer/director Luc Besson isn't directly mentioned as being involved, EuropaCorp is his production venture so it's reasonable to expect he will be involved in some capacity.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
Claudia Meets Another Vampire in Interview With the Vampire Episode 5 Clip
Last week, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire introduced viewers to Claudia (Bailey Bass), the teenage girl brought into immortality by Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat (Sam Reid) to complete their little vampire family. By the end of the episode, while Claudia's body remained eternally that of a child, she'd matured far past her years and come to realize the heartbreaking consequences of the Dark Gift after she accidentally killed her first boyfriend. It's a turning point for the character and now, in a new clip from this week's episode, "A Vile Hunger for Your Hammering Heart", we see Claudia out on her own where she comes into contact with another vampire who isn't Louis and Lestat for the first time.
Heidi Klum Reveals First Glimpse of Her 2022 Halloween Costume
Heidi Klum has teased the first look at her 2022 Halloween costume, as the lead-in to the costume's full debut. Klum has made her Halloween costume reveal into an annual pop-culture event, and in 2022 she is working the reveal like never before!. Amazon Prime Video will be doing a...
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO
HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
The Dragon Prince Season 4 Review: An Introduction to a Changed Xadia
It's been three years since The Dragon Prince hit Netflix with its third season, and the world inside and outside of Xadia has changed significantly in many ways since then. Following the end of the third season, it was announced by Wonderstorm that Netflix would be picking the series up for four more seasons. This would allow The Dragon Prince to tell a full seven saga long story over the course of its run, and that has made the wait for each new season all the more interesting as now we are going to get to see the planned saga unfold in full.
Jared Padalecki Wants a Walker Crossover With Series Prequel
More than a century separates the stories on Walker and its prequel, Walker Independence, but if Jared Padalecki has his way, he'll manage to pull off a crossover between the two shows. Speaking with TVLine, Padalecki, who stars as Cordell Walker on Walker and serves as executive producer for that series as well as Walker Independence, says that the idea of some sort of crossover or cameo between the two shows is something that they've talked about from the start, and they have a variety of interesting ideas to work with.
X-Men: The Animated Series Celebrates 30th Anniversary
X-Men: The Animated Series turns 30 years old today. The cartoon debuted on Halloween in 1992, bringing the X-Men -- far and away Marvel's most popular property at the time -- to a whole new audience outside of the comic book faithful, and getting its theme song (which Disney now has the legal right to use) permanently stuck in the heads of anyone who watched even a single episode. "To everyone who was there 30 years ago watching #XMenTAS on #FoxKids on #Halloween night 1992, and everyone who found the show whenever they found it, thank you!" tweeted the XMenTAS Twitter account, run by series co-creator Eric Lewald, who wrote a book about the seires' creation. "We celebrate because of YOU! #xmen #disneyplus #marvel @xmendirector."
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! Was Influenced by Disastrous Local Talent Shows
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! is a very unique brand of comedy, it only makes sense that it was influenced by the strangest slice of reality. Hulu's new Halloween special is actually a resurrection of a dark animated comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that was in the works as a series at Fox several years ago. Things didn't work out, but the concept of The Paloni Show never died, and Roiland eventually partnered with Hulu for this spooky season variety hour.
Black Clover Cliffhanger Unleashes Ichika's Dark New Form
Black Clover has begun Asta's final training arc before the series kicks off the final war for the fate of humanity, and things just got taken to an extreme new level as his trainer Ichika has unleashed a dark new form with the final moments of the newest chapter! As Lucius Zogratis is readying his divine brainwashed forces for the final war to come, Asta needs to train with a new type of power in order to be strong enough to stop the villain when he makes his next move. To do so, he's getting help from Captain Sukehiro Yami's younger sister and her surprising amount of power.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
Star Trek: Kate Mulgrew Reveals Her Conditions for Live-Action Janeway Return
Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew has revealed what she wants to see from a Capt. Kathryn Janeway's potential live-action return to Star Tre. Mulgrew is currently voicing Janeway in Star Trek: Prodigy (which just returned to Paramount+ with new episodes last week), both pulling double duty as Vice Admiral Janeway the training hologram modeled on her. Mulgrew visited Bloomington, Indiana recently, paying a visit to the city's Janeway Memorial. She also spoke and answered some questions while there and, according to Trek Movie, she touched on Star Trek head producer Alex Kurtzman's statements at New York Comic Con that an idea for Janeway's live-action return is "in play."
Stargirl Cancelled at The CW
The CW is bringing Stargirl to an end, with the series joining a host of its sister shows being canceled on the network. Stargirl is currently running its third season, which will prove to be its last. Deadline reports Stargirl will continue to air new episodes on Wednesdays through December 7th, when it will ultimately conclude. Stargirl stars Brec Bassinger as Blue Valley High School student Courtney Whitmore, who is based on comic book creator Geoff Johns' own sister, who was killed in a plane crash back in 1996. The site indicates the creative team behind Stargirl was given an early heads up that the series wouldn't be renewed past Season 3, and to write a fitting finale with that in mind.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
The Von Erich Family Comment on Zac Efron's Jacked Physique in "The Iron Claw"
The Iron Claw, the A24 film about the famous Von Erich wrestling family, made headlines recently when a photo of Zac Efron from the film set made its way online. Efron will portray Kevin Von Erich in the film and looked absolutely jacked, prompting responses from various surviving members of the Von Erich family. Ross and Marshall Von Erich, the sons of Kevin and current stars in the Major League Wrestling promotion, posted a side-by-side image of Efron and their father and wrote on Instagram, "Excited about this new project on our family and it really looks like @zacefron is taking this role seriously. Very pumped to watch #TheIronClaw."
TWD Confirms Rosita and Gabriel's Relationship Status
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode of The Walking Dead. The romantic relationship between Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) has ended as it started: off-screen. After Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared, Season 9 episode "Who Are You Now?" jumped six years into the future to reveal the new status quo. Michonne (Danai Gurira) was raising her and Rick's son, RJ (Antony Azor). Daryl (Norman Reedus) retreated into the woods, while Carol (Melissa McBride) reigned over the Kingdom with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Maybe the most surprising reveal of all? The unexpected coupling of Rosita and Gabriel.
