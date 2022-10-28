On AMC's Interview With the Vampire, viewers have gotten to know the "child vampire" Claudia not through an interview with her, as we have Louis de Pointe du Lac, but through her diaries. In the series, Louis (Jacob Anderson) turns the diaries over to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) for him to read and get additional perspective on his story. It's a fascinating shift in the narrative, one that offers not only a new perspective on Louis' story but lets viewers into what life as a vampire is like for the young woman, letting her tell her story without being there. However, that doesn't mean Claudia would be thrilled about the situation. According to series star Bailey Bass, Claudia would hate that Daniel was reading her diaries.

