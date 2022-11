Thursday roundup: Central Catholic, Jackson volleyball teams win district championships

The No. 5 seed Canton Central Catholic girls volleyball team beat No. 2 seed Berlin Center Western Reserve in three sets Thursday night to win the Columbiana Division IV district championship.

The Crusaders’ 25-19, 25-19, 25-9 win gives them their first district championship since 2017 and advances them to a regional semifinal at Strongsville High School against Willard district champion Monroeville on Nov. 3 at 6 p.m. Central lost in a Division III district final last season.

Central, which knocked off No. 3 seed Lake Center in Tuesday’s district semifinal, did not drop a set in its four sectional-district matches.

Maddie Heiser led Central with 16 kills Thursday, while Lauren Neisel had nine kills and three aces. Sydney Turner totaled 34 assists. Gracyn Clark had 21 digs. Western Reserve finishes its season at 20-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hudson 1, Jackson 0

Division I, Cleveland 1 district final, at Barberton

Goals: Bell (H). Shots on goal: Hudson 5-2. Corner kicks: Hudson 3-1. Saves: Rozmajzl (J) 4, Liesen (H) 2. Halftime: 0-0. Records: Jackson 10-5-4, Hudson 13-4-2.

Walsh Jesuit 3, Green 1

Division I, Cleveland 3 district final, at Chardon ND-CL

Goals: Flory (W) 2, Pachan (W), Lipscomb (G). Assists: Pachan (W), Ruffa (W), Elkins (G). Shots on goal: Walsh 7-4. Corner kicks: Green 5-3. Saves: Lika (W) 3, Sitko (G) 4. Halftime: Walsh 2-0. Records: Walsh 15-2-2; Green 11-4-5.

West Branch 2, West Geauga 0

Division II, Akron 2 district final, at Hubbard

Goals: Berger (WB), Dennison (WB). Records: West Branch 15-0-3.

VOLLEYBALL

Jackson 25-25-25, Painesville Riverside 10-17-8

Division I, Hudson district final

Top servers: Hepler (J) 22 points, 5 aces. Kills leaders: Wake (J) 12. Assists leaders: Dolan (J) 20. Defensive leaders: Debevec (J) 10 digs, Wake (J) 4 blocks, Evans (J) 4 blocks.

Hudson 17-24-25-25-15, GlenOak 25-26-15-17-8

Division I, Mentor district final

Top servers: Davis (G) 10 points. Kills leaders: N.Stepanovich (G) 13. Assists leaders: Nameth (G) 17. Defensive leaders: N.Stepanovich (G) 19 digs. Records: GlenOak 21-4.

Central Catholic 25-25-25, Berlin Center Western Reserve 19-19-9

Division IV, Columbiana district final

Top servers: Neisel (CC) 3 aces. Kills leaders: Hughes (WR) 14; Heiser (CC) 16. Assists leaders: Meyer (WR) 14; Turner (CC) 34. Defensive leaders: Jones (WR) 12 digs, Brown (WR) 5 blocks; Clark (CC) 21 digs. Records: W.Reserve 20-5.

THURSDAY'S SCORES

GIRLS SOCCER

Division I district finals

Cleveland 1: Hudson 1, Jackson 0

Cleveland 2: Twinsburg 5, GlenOak 1

Cleveland 3: Walsh 3, Green 1

Division II district finals

Akron 2: West Branch 2, West Geauga 0

Division III district finals

Akron 3: Manchester 3, Andrews Osborne 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Hudson Division I district final

Jackson 25-25-25, Riverside 10-17-8

Mentor Division I district final

Hudson 17-24-25-25-15, GlenOak 25-26-15-17-8

Columbiana Division IV district final

Central Catholic 25-25-25, Berlin Center Western Reserve 19-19-9

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL FIRST-ROUND PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

All games 7 p.m.

Division I, Region 1

No. 11 GlenOak (4-6) at No. 6 McKinley (5-5)

No. 9 Berea-Midpark (5-5) at No. 8 Jackson (5-5)

Division II, Region 7

No. 16 Perry (4-6) at No. 1 Massillon (8-1)

No. 15 Dublin Scioto (4-6) at No. 2 Lake (9-1)

No. 11 Licking Heights (5-5) at No. 6 Hoover (7-3)

No. 12 Green (4-6) at No. 5 Big Walnut (8-2)

Division III, Region 9

No. 12 Alliance (8-2) at No. 5 Young. Chaney (9-1)

Division IV, Region 13

No. 16 Field (4-6) at No. 1 West Branch (9-1)

No. 12 Streetsboro (6-4) at No. 5 Northwest (7-3)

No. 10 Salem (6-4) at No. 7 Canton South (7-3)

Division IV, Region 15

No. 15 Carrollton (7-3) at No. 2 Steubenville (8-2)

Division V, Region 17

No. 11 Orrville (6-4) at No. 6 Fairless (8-2)

Division VI, Region 21

No. 10 Mineral Ridge (8-2) at No. 7 Central Catholic (6-4)

Division VI, Region 23

No. 12 Malvern (8-2) at No. 5 Dawson-Bryant (6-4)

SATURDAY

BOYS SOCCER

Division I district final

Hoover vs. Jackson, at Barberton, 2

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Smithville Division III district final

Tuslaw vs. Waynedale, 7