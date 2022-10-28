Read full article on original website
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook
Have the Los Angeles Lakers finally turned the corner after scoring their first win of the season Wednesday via a 121-110 revenge victory over the Denver Nuggets at home? The answer to that will be clear in the coming days, and that will also largely depend on the chemistry of the players, particularly of the […] The post LeBron James’ postgame gesture hints at potential chemistry issues with Russell Westbrook appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards
Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon might seem unassuming, but he’s definitely not somebody to be messed with on the court. During a 112-94 victory over the Washington Wizards, the new Celtic showed who he is and posted a season-best 23 points in only 23 minutes. Following the win, former Boston guard Eddie House sounded off […] The post Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s hilarious reaction to season-best performance vs. Wizards appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game
The Los Angeles Lakers finally grabbed their first victory of the 2022-23 campaign on Sunday night, beating the Denver Nuggets at home to improve to 1-5. Following the win, Anthony Davis spoke about what it took for his team to finally find a positive result but he also dropped a rather concerning truth bomb on […] The post ‘It was killing me’: Anthony Davis’ worrisome admission on back injury after Lakers win first game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His fingerprints were all over Golden State’s second-half […] The post Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween
Entering their Sunday night clash against the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers were in dire need of salvation after beginning the season winless in five tries. Facing putrid shooting woes from beyond the arc, LeBron James and the Lakers needed a miracle to turn things around, and surely enough, they took home a much-needed […] The post How Jesus saved the Lakers from scary 0-6 start right before Halloween appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kyrie Irving antisemitism controversy draws response from Nike
Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.
Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder?
The Philadelphia 76ers have not gotten off to a great start to the 2022-23 season. At 3-4, they played some dismal basketball to start the year but at least seem to now be getting on the right track. Still, they could use a little more firepower and have a clear option to add some. Although […] The post Is the time right for Sixers to trade for Jae Crowder? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vince Carter’s 4-word reaction to Nets star Kevin Durant passing him on NBA all-time scoring list
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has officially surpassed Vince Carter on the all-time scoring list, and the former NBA Dunk king couldn’t be happier for him. When Durant cracked the Top 20 of the NBA’s all-time scoring against the Memphis Grizzlies, everyone knew it was only a matter of time before he surpasses Carter. Exactly one week later, he did just that as he climbed to no. 19 on the said record.
Heat vet Kyle Lowry slapped with harsh Russell Westbrook reality by Paul Pierce
Kyle Lowry hasn’t exactly had the best start to the season for the Miami Heat. He has been healthy and has suited up for his team’s first seven games of the season, but there’s no denying that the 36-year-old is no longer the dominant star he once was during his younger years.
NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj
Trade talks happen all the time in the NBA, but rarely do you see a player discuss how he could be of help to another team. That’s what happened on the latest episode of the Woj Pod, with Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner publically explaining why he’d be a solid addition to the Los […] The post NBA Twitter reacts to Myles Turner campaigning for Lakers trade to Woj appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s saved his career’: Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s recent decision draws blunt take from ESPN expert
The Los Angeles Lakers finally marked their first win of the season on Sunday after taking down the Denver Nuggets, 121-110. This was thanks in large part to the strong play of Russell Westbrook, who seems to have come to terms with coach Darvin Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench.
Kevin Durant, Nets dealt blow with Ben Simmons out vs. Pacers
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons when they take on the Indiana Pacers Monday. The star point guard has been ruled out with left knee soreness. Moreover, Nets head coach Steve Nash was unsure of Simmons’ status ahead of Tuesday’s game against the Chicago Bulls. “Ben just has a sore […] The post Kevin Durant, Nets dealt blow with Ben Simmons out vs. Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyrese Haliburton receives massive Chris Paul praise from Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers phenom Tyrese Haliburton is one of the most exciting young guards in the league and has already shown glimpses of possible superstar potential in the future. Just ask his teammate Myles Turner, who hit Haliburton with the ultimate praise on the latest Woj Pod episode, saying the former Iowa State standout is on […] The post Tyrese Haliburton receives massive Chris Paul praise from Myles Turner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks
The NBA announced Monday that the Philadelphia 76ers have been docked 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks after a tampering investigation into the signings of P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. this past free agency. The investigation found that the Sixers “engaged in free agency discussions involving two players prior to the date when such […] The post NBA drops tampering hammer on Sixers by taking 2nd-round picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody
The Golden State Warriors still remain to be one of the heavy favorites to go all the way this season because of the fact that they have Stephen Curry on their roster. There’s much more to just Steph, though, with this team packed with elite talent that makes them formidable enough to defend their crown […] The post Warriors make crucial decisions on future of James Wisman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was embarrassing’: Dwight Howard gets brutally honest on last season with LeBron James, Lakers
To say that the 2021-22 season was a disappointing campaign for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers would be a complete understatement. We all know how bad last year was for the Lakers, and for his part, Dwight Howard isn’t mincing words. Howard recently guested on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, and one […] The post ‘It was embarrassing’: Dwight Howard gets brutally honest on last season with LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers get painful Joel Embiid blow ahead of game vs. Wizards
After returning last Saturday following a one-game absence, Joel Embiid is out for the Philadelphia 76ers once again. Head coach Dc Rivers confirmed he won’t suit up Monday when they play the Washington Wizards. Embiid has been ruled out due to a non-COVID-19 illness. According to Noah Levick of...
Breanna Stewart headlines 3 best WNBA free agents
WNBA free agency doesn’t start until after the New Year but front offices are already thinking about how to navigate a loaded 2023 free agent class. Here are the top free agents to look out for before free agency starts in two months. Breanna Stewart 2022 stats: 21.8 PPG, 7.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 1.6 SPG, […] The post Breanna Stewart headlines 3 best WNBA free agents appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fans in 'Fight Antisemitism' shirts courtside at Nets game
Fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes
