Ethereum: These updates may help ETH investors navigate this week’s uncertainty
Ethereum[ETH] kicked off this week with a slowdown of the bullish momentum that it delivered last week. Investors are now leaning towards the side of caution especially as the market enters another uncertainty period. The upcoming FOMC meeting might have a lot to do with the current outcome. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
Maker: Can a surge of interest from these holders have MKR aiming for the stars
MakerDAO has been on the radar of large investors and whales for quite some time now. One of the reasons for the renewed interest from whales could be MakerDAO’s foray into short term bond investments. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for MakerDAO [MKR] for 2022-2023. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Swimming...
Assessing XRP’s flow after CTO furthers claims of outperforming BTC, ETH
In response to an allegation that Ripple [XRP] had underperformed, its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) claimed it was untrue. David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, who also doubles as its Ripple Ledger (XRPL) lead, said that XRP’s performance surpassed that of Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH] in 2022. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s...
Algorand (ALGO) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should ALGO holders continue HODLing?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The price of Algorand (ALGO) has started a recent breakthrough. At press time, the near-term resistance levels stood at $0.35-$0.36. The bullish reversal would be validated by a breakout above it.
Bitcoin: Assessing BTC after the king coin reaches this ‘four-year low’
Bitcoin [BTC] investors may have found a reason to stay true to the king coin’s cause, especially after signals of an “Uptober” performance this week. According to Santiment, BTC investors seem to have settled for the long-term HODL. This was because investors’ activity per BTC exchange holdings...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: $70,000 is probable for BTC if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. In the third quarter of 2022, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to beat stocks and the majority of major fiat currencies, except the U.S. Dollar Index, despite severe macroeconomic headwinds and a stagnating cryptocurrency market.
Are Bitcoin bulls headed north of $25,000 or will BTC sustain the current range
Bitcoin [BTC] just concluded a very exciting week observed in a while now. This was because the cryptocurrency’s downside in October continued to build on the bearish performance since mid-August. As A result, the recent rally relieved the tension in the market downturn, hence excitement during last week’s rally.
Bitcoin: Out of sight, out of mine could be the BTC miner motto for Q4 because…
Over the last few months, many miners have faced massive challenges to keep up profits and continue to mine Bitcoin [BTC]. With the growing hashrate and soaring energy prices, miners continue to face one difficulty after another. And one such miner happens to be Core Scientific. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price...
Chainlink: Are traders holding on to their ‘LINK’s? These developments could prove…
Chainlink [LINK] had an important update for its community as of 29 October. The Chainlink team, posted a tweet, that stated about a recent update around the network’s efforts in the Web3 space. ____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Chainlink [LINK] for 2022-2023. ____________________________________________________________________________________. LINKing up in...
The Sandbox: What should investors expect after SAND’s latest stunt in the market
As the crypto market shook off its week-long rally, the Sandbox [SAND] defied the trend as it surged 14.14%, hitting its thirty-day high. The metaverse token had followed the market sentiment earlier, registering greens for most of the recently-ended week. However, the latest 24-hour rally was way better than whatever...
Cosmos [ATOM] forms a range; here’s why the bulls eye the $17.5-target
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Momentum back in favor of the bulls after last week’s rally. Cosmos [ATOM] had a bullish outlook on the charts on the higher timeframes once more. The key...
Bitcoin miner Argo fails to raise $27M in funding
London-based Bitcoin mining group Argo Blockchain’s plan to raise $27 million from a strategic investor has failed to take place. The London Stock Exchange today published a press release notifying that Argo no longer believes that this subscription would be consummated under the previously announced terms. On 7 October,...
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: BNB’s next ATH will be…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since hitting a new yearly low in June, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has dramatically risen. Demand has kicked in for the altcoin after the broader market started registering a recovery.
Bitget launches “Bitget Insights” to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights”. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget’s crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will MATIC overtake ETH by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon, has registered impressive growth during the month of October. The altcoin surged by more than 23% since the beginning of this month.
Shiba Inu: Gauging SHIB’s potential to continue rising after this breakout
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Shiba Inu witnessed a patterned breakout, can the sellers step in to inflict a reversal?. The funding rates revealed a one-sided bullish edge for buyers. Shiba Inu [SHIB] finally...
Ethereum’s Buterin finds the bright side of the delays in ETF approvals
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that the cryptocurrency industry should not enthusiastically pursue huge institutional capital at full speed as it would bar the industry from operating independently. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Ethereum [ETH] for 2023-24 According to the exec, even though regulation in the cryptocurrency industry...
Avalanche investors have every reason to be worried despite AVAX’s bullish TVL
Avalanche [AXAV] recently made it to the list of the top cryptos in terms of total value locked (TVL). The network nabbed the third spot and was only behind BNB and Tron [TRX]. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s Price Prediction for Avalanche [AVAX] for 2023-2024. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Surprisingly, despite making it...
Solana investors on cloud 9 have these SOL ecosystem developments to thank
Solana [SOL] has been in the limelight for its NFT space since quite a while now. Solana Daily, A Solana-centric Twitter handle, recently posted a tweet around the same. The tweet also mentioned all the major developments that happened in its NFT ecosystem over the last week. _____________________________________________________________________________________. Here’s AMBCrypto’s...
How Polkadot [DOT] investors can look to buy a dip here
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. Bearish order block heightened the likelihood of a pullback. Polkadot [DOT] has seen a strong recovery from the $5.8 zone over the past week. Technical indicators revealed a good...
