FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured in early morning Halloween crash
El Paso, TX (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso Police are investigating a crash in west El Paso. The crash happened on 1700 block of Hawthorne, right by the Highland Apartments near UTEP. Police say the crash happened just after 2 a.m. Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
KFOX 14
Portion of Rojas blocked near Lomaland Drive for police investigation
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit are responding to a “reported suicide”. As the investigation is taking place traffic is currently being blocked at Rojas Drive near Lomaland Drive. EPPD responded to the call at 7:35 a.m. at 11160...
KFOX 14
Pedestrian hit by vehicle on North Mesa St. in West El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso police are investigating a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle Friday night in west El Paso. The crash happened at the 5400 Block of N. Mesa Street, police said. Our crew at the scene said a body was laying on the...
KFOX 14
Man found dead in northeast El Paso by Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The El Paso Police Department said a woman reported her husband was missing around 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said the woman told officers her husband did not come back from hiking near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. Police said a search began for the...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
KFOX 14
1 person seriously injured after crash on I-10 west at Yarbrough
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in east El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 west and Yarbrough Drive around 3 p.m. As of 5 p.m., all lanes on I-10 west reopened. No other information was provided.
KFOX 14
El Paso Police investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — The Crimes Against Persons unit is investigating a suspicious death in South Central El Paso. A person was found at the 5600 block of Webster, according to El Paso Police. Police say a spokesmen is heading to the scene to provide an update. We...
KFOX 14
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
KFOX 14
The El Paso County Sheriff's Department unlocks new fears at Haunted House
The El Paso County Sheriff Department will be putting on a haunted house for local area residents this Halloween. El Paso children and families can visit the haunted house at the Sherriff’s Office Headquarters located on 3850 Justice Drive. The entry is fee is ten dollars and all proceeds...
KFOX 14
Retired Staff Sgt. Pete G. Flores named El Paso County 2022-23 Veteran of the Year
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court on Monday named Retired Staff Sergeant Pete G. Flores as the county's 2022-2023 Veteran of the Year. Flores, who is a Korean War veteran, enlisted into the United States Air Force in 1951 and was honorably discharged in 1955.
KFOX 14
Car crash leaves one dead on Transmountain
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man is dead following a rollover crash early Saturday morning, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said. It happened around 9:20 a.m. on Loop 375 and Transmountain at Mile Marker 19. The sheriff’s office says when deputies arrived they found a vehicle...
KFOX 14
El Pasoan: 'The rent prices are too high man', help could come in 2023
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many El Pasoans KFOX14 spoke with said they're paying too much for rent. However, the El Paso Apartment Association said relief could be on the way. "You gotta make it however, work two jobs to make it," Miguel Chavez said. "Oh it's through the...
KFOX 14
Decision to prosecute petition seeking removal of El Paso's DA expected tomorrow
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
KFOX 14
The Upper Valley Farmers and Artist Market held its 5th Annual Halloween event
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People looking to shop local this weekend had a chance do so while in their best Halloween get-ups as the Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market held their 5th Annual Halloween event. Natalie Viramontes owner of Valley Farms New Mexico was just one of...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police look for suspect involved in deadly shooting on I-10
Multiple vehicle crash closes portion of Global Reach — The El Paso Police Department needs your help catching a person involved in a shooting on Interstate 10. 32-year-old, Israel Corral, was shot and killed while driving on I-10 in East El Paso. The shooting happened on Saturday, September 10th...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces man sentenced to 31 years for kidnapping, carjacking
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Las Cruces man was sentenced to 31 years in prison for kidnapping and carjacking. A judge sentenced 37-year-old Fernando Angel Puga, aka Cholo, last week to 372 months in prison. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, on June 9, 2017,...
KFOX 14
Halloween safety top of mind for families across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — While Halloween can be an exciting time, TxDOT is reminding drivers and pedestrians that safety should always be top of mind. What could prevent pedestrian crashes is if drivers slowed down in areas where they expect pedestrians might be and especially where sight distances are limited, and excitement is running high. Kids are likely to run ahead of their parents or dart out into the street from between parked cars or between bushes where people can't see them. So drivers need to put away their phones and tell everyone in the car that they need to focus on just driving. And then watch out for small pedestrians that would dart out into the street,” Jennifer Wright, a TXDOT spokesperson said.
KFOX 14
Dachshunds stampede for good cause
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church held its 38th annual Country Fair Saturday morning. Locals from El Paso, Las Cruces, and neighboring counties could attend with an entry fee of a canned good that will go to a local food bank. Among the many events...
KFOX 14
El Dorado brothers connect for a touchdown run
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Week ten of high school football's Flex of the Night went to El Dorado's Quincy and Ryan Estrada. Quincy made the screen pass to his brother Ryan out on the sidelines. Ryan then ran it in for the touchdown. You can send your content...
