State College, PA

WETM

Through his lens - Charlie Berch at Penn State Stripe Out game

STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Penn State and Indiana to kickoff at 3:30 on ABC

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s week 10 matchup at Indiana will kickoff at 3:30 pm on ABC. The Nittany Lions will look to rebound after a 44-31 loss to Ohio State, while the Hoosier head into the game coming off their bye and look to end their five game losing streak.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Follow Along: Penn State host no. 2 Ohio State

Follow along with our Nittany Nation team as they bring you details from Penn State and Ohio State. The live blog will chronical the game, or check out our curated feed of Nittany Nation friends through out Twitter List feed.
WETM

Washington has career game in Ohio State loss

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 44-31 loss to no. 2 Ohio State at home is a tough pill to swallow. It can be hard to see the forest through the trees. There are some really positive takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ sixth-straight loss to the Buckeyes– Penn State’s defense played well, but Parker Washington played best.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WETM

Nittany Nation Gameday: Ohio State

A week after blowing out Minnesota, Penn State host to harness it’s fans an upset no. 2 Ohio State. Check out our game preview with Nittany Nation Gameday. This week’s show features a one-on-one interview with NBC 4’s Jerod Smalley, and a feature on TikTok star Katie Feeney.
COLUMBUS, OH
WETM

Second PSU Altoona student charged over second anonymous threat

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A second Penn State student is facing charges after allegedly posting a second anonymous threat hours after another student was arrested for the same thing. Benjamin Dous, 20, was arrested and charged Sunday night after police were alerted of another anonymous threat on the social...
ALTOONA, PA

