ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Jets can vastly improve playoff odds with win while crushing Patriots' hopes at same time

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nOV14_0ipasAfk00

It’s always quite a battle anytime the New York Jets and New England Patriots get together. Given some of the circumstances surrounding both teams, particularly when it comes to playoff odds, Sunday’s latest chapter between the two could be one of the biggest meetings, especially for the Jets.

At 5-2, the Jets, despite all of their injuries, could still make a push for the playoffs. If they can defeat the Patriots on Sunday, they would move to 6-2 and that’s usually a strong record to eventually get to the playoffs. In fact, their chances at the playoffs, per Football Outsiders, get very strong if they can win, and would also crush the Patriots’ hopes at the same time.

Per FO, if the Jets defeat the Patriots Sunday, their playoff odds would sit at 78% and would drop New England’s all the way down to just 13% at 3-5.

On the flip side, if the Jets lose and drop to 5-3, FO has their playoff odds pretty much as a coin flip, at 47%, while the Patriots would move to 4-4 and see their odds improve to 39%.

On a similar note, 82.1% of teams since 1990 that have started 6-2 have gone on to make playoffs compared to 63.7% of teams that started 5-3. So while this isn’t completely a must-win for the Jets, it sure would be a huge help, especially coming off an emotional week of injuries. Plus, it’s the Patriots. They would love nothing more than to put their hated rivals in a 3-5 hole at the midway point of the season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

There's only 1 team that can stop the Bills from winning the Super Bowl and it's not the Chiefs or Eagles

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. We’re now just one game away from being through 8 weeks of the 2022 NFL season and one thing has become very clear so far – when it comes to Super Bowl favorites, it’s the Buffalo Bills and then everyone else.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears trade for Chase Claypool: Experts hand out grades for Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a splash ahead of the NFL trade deadline, acquiring receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers for their own second-round pick. It’s a move that benefits quarterback Justin Fields, who now has a weapon in Claypool who can stretch the field as the offense looks to make continued progress. Sure, the price for Claypool (a potential top-40 pick) is the one thing that has people questioning the move. But it showed that GM Ryan Poles is prioritizing Fields’ development, which is all fans can hope for at this point.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steelers must make a change at running back

Through eight games, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has 363 rushing yards. This ranks him 28th in the NFL. Do you know who ranks 27th? New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Worse than that, Harris has soundly been outplayed this season by fellow Steelers running back Jaylen Warren. Warren,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Vikings could get flexed into Sunday Night Football

The Minnesota Vikings currently only have one primetime game remaining this season and that is on Thanksgiving night against the New England Patriots. As the season progresses, both Sunday and Monday Night Football have an opportunity to flex new games into the primetime slot due to games thought to be great before the season don’t have the same sizzle that they expected them to have.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans held tryouts with four defensive linemen on Tuesday

Despite many fans wanting the team to make some kind of move before the trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans ultimately chose to stand pat with their current roster as is. However, the team did work out a few players on Tuesday, according to the league’s transactions wire. Tennessee brought in defensive tackles Darrion Daniels, Christopher Hinton, and Donovan Jeter, along with nose tackle David Moa.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Josh Allen: Bills pulled off 'gross' win vs. Packers on prime time

While every win counts the same, the Buffalo Bills escaped Sunday night with a 27-17 win vs. the Green Bay Packers that was much closer than it should have been. Following a great first half that saw the Bills take a 24-7 lead into halftime, Josh Allen’s superb play came to a halt. The QB threw two interceptions which reminded many of 2018 Allen vs. the current MVP caliber play we’ve become accustomed to seeing week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy