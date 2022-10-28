ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township

FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2 displaced, none injured after apartment fire in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — No injuries were reported after an apartment fire in West Price Hill Sunday night, the Cincinnati Fire Department says. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Rosemont Ave. at 11:18 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say firefighters found a fire on the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place

CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
ELMWOOD PLACE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Firefighers extinguish blaze on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished a fire in Clifton, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire on McAlpin Avenue early in the afternoon. Firefighters acted quickly and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

