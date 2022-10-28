Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Sovereign Drive in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Springboro student surprises favorite custodian with wheelchair-accessible costume
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — A Springboro student surprised one of his favorite school custodians by dressing like him for the school's trick-or-treat Halloween parade. Clearcreek Elementary first-grader Owen Moore, who is in a wheelchair, wanted to dress as his favorite Head Custodian Keith Shockley – "Mr. Keith" – in the school's parade.
WLWT 5
Police: At least 2 injured in crash in Springfield Township
FINNEYTOWN, Ohio — Hamilton County Deputies are on scene of a crash with injuries on North Bend Road in Springfield Township, Monday morning. Dispatchers for Hamilton County confirmed that at least two people are being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center due to injuries sustained in this crash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Mariemont Avenue in Mariemont. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
2 displaced, none injured after apartment fire in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — No injuries were reported after an apartment fire in West Price Hill Sunday night, the Cincinnati Fire Department says. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Rosemont Ave. at 11:18 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say firefighters found a fire on the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle fire on Glendale Milford Road in Evendale. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Middletown 2-year-old hospitalized for days with 3 different viruses
Wilder Jackson was at Dayton's Children's Hospital for days after he was diagnosed with adenovirus, rhinovirus and enterovirus at the same time.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle fire at Springfield Pike and West Crescentville Road in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Harrison Avenue in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Highland Avenue in Elmwood Place. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto theft on Springdale Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto theft on Springdale Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
2-year-old Middletown boy admitted to hospital after contracting different three viruses
It’s been a tough couple of months for a family in Middletown trying to figure out why their son was so sick. For about 6 weeks the Jackson family said their two-year-old son, Wilder Jackson, just kept having fevers. They didn’t know what was causing it until this week.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Gilmore Road in Fairfield. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Friends, family remember Anne Gieske, NKY woman killed in Seoul crowd surge
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The video of a smiling, delighted Ann Gieske reveals a high point in her young life. She had realized a dream. For years, she told those around her she had wanted to study abroad. She got the chance in Seoul, South Korea. Gieske was among more...
WLWT 5
Firefighers extinguish blaze on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished a fire in Clifton, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Crews responded to a 2-alarm fire on McAlpin Avenue early in the afternoon. Firefighters acted quickly and extinguished the fire. No injuries were reported...
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Reading Road and Liberty Street in Pendleton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hamilton Cleves Road in Crosby Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Church Street and Main Street in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Church Street and Main Street in Newtown. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure...
